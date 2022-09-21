We Happy Few Presents LA LLORONA Next Month

We Happy Few welcomes autumn in customary style with a bone-chilling legend from Latin America in a new play about love, loss, and death, by company member Gabby Wolfe

09/19/2022: Helen Hayes Recommended We Happy Few (PERICLES, 2018; LOVERS' VOWS, 2019) debuts a new show this fall for the first time since 2016's CHALK. LA LLORONA is an adaptation of the Latin American legend of the weeping woman in white, depicting her tragic origin during the tumultuous Spanish colonization. A story of young love, loss, betrayal, and despair, LA LLORONA is as likely to make you weep yourself as cry out in terror. Taking place in two time periods, present day and the fateful time of La Llorona's life and death early in the 19th century, the play explores how family bonds, obligations, and strife have changed and stayed the same in the last 200 years, and reckons with the social stratification, cultural devastation, and personal misery that came part and parcel with the presence of the Spaniard in Latin America.

You better behave, or La Llorona will get you.

The weeping woman of Latin American myth and legend is more than just a warning for misbehaving youths. This ghost story takes us on a horrifying journey back in time to meet La Llorona in the flesh and to watch as the tragic young woman becomes a thing of nightmares. La Llorona's origin story weaves us through three generations of women and their relationship with family, love, and colonization.

ABOUT THE ARTISTS

La Llorona was written by Gabby Wolfe (LOVERS' VOWS). It is directed by Kerry McGee (DESDEMONA), Rachel Dixon and Esteban Marmolejo-Suarez and stars Gabby Wolfe, Fabiolla da Silva (The Revolutionists; Prologue Theatre), Sara Hernandez (Por Lo Que Soy, 4615 Theatre), Luz Nicholas (La Casa de la Laguna; GALA Hispanic Theatre), Cristina Sanchez (The Comedy of Errors; Endangered Species Theatre Project) and Victor Salinas (Aunt Julia and the Scriptwriter; GALA Hispanic Theatre), with violin accompaniment by Manuela Osorio (The Toccata Players, DESDEMONA). Produced by Vanessa Losada. Production manager Rachel Dixon. Stage management by Mackenzie Wentela. Intimacy and fight direction by Mallory Shear. Lights by Jason Aufdem-Brinke, sound design by Manuela Osorio, set by Megan Holden, costuming by Sabrina Simmons, props by Rose Talbot, dramaturgy by Alex Berrios, graphic design by Stefany Pesta.

Capitol Hill Arts Workshop (545 7th St SE, DC) on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from , with a single Monday performance on October 31st. All performances begin at 7:30PM.

Audiences must take a temperature check upon entering the venue. All audience members must remain masked throughout the performance.