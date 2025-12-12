Kate Douglas and Grace McLean's HAG Selected for SIGWORKS: MUSICAL THEATER LAB

🎭 NEW! Washington, DC Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Washington, DC & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Signature Theatre has revealed that hag, a new musical with book and lyrics by Kate Douglas (The Apiary) and music and lyrics by Grace McLean (In the Green), has been selected for the 2025 SigWorks: Musical Theater Lab, a developmental workshop program for musical theater writers. The SigWorks: Musical Theater Lab offers writers an opportunity to focus on the artistic development of a brand-new musical over a two-week period in one of the nation’s most vibrant theatrical communities. Kate Whoriskey (Broadway’s Clyde's, Sweat) will direct the workshop in January 2026.

"Grace McLean and Kate Douglas are two of the most bold and exciting writers out there,” said Signature Theatre’s Director of Artistic Development, Anika Chapin. “With hag, they have crafted a show that dives into the experience of women in midlife in entirely new, dark, hilarious and moving ways. We are thrilled to give Grace, Kate and director Kate Whorisky the space and time to work on this unique and brilliant show at Signature's Musical Theatre Lab."

hag is a horror-comedy musical about the cultural fear of aging and decay. It’s Lois’s 50th birthday party, and she’s throwing her party at Chili’s. There’s a karaoke machine! Sure, Lois and her husband are getting a divorce, but it’s fine. Sure, her son’s just gone off to college, but it’s fine. Everything is really, really, really fine! But Lois is keeping a secret from all of them: she’s turning into a wolf! A chorus of hags moonlighting as waitresses at Chili’s gleefully steward Lois into this new bloody beginning.

Finalists for the 2025 SigWorks: Musical Theater Lab include Ashwa by Dahlak Braithwaite and Mikey Rosenbaum; Coal by Nicholas Connors; Love is Dead with book and music by Brett Ryback and book and lyrics by Jeff Luppino-Esposito; Proud Marys with book, story and lyrics by Jennifer Paz and music and lyrics by Anthony Fedorov; and The Real Kyle McCarren with music and lyrics by Andy Roninson and Sean McVerry and book by Andy Roninson.

Beyond this year’s SigWorks: Musical Theater Lab selection, Signature has commissioned new work from artists including Adam Gwon, Ana Nogueira, Marshall Pailet, and Keiko Green.