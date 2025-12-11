DC-Area Performing Arts Camps Gather at Arena Stage for Free Family Fair

🎭 NEW! Washington, DC Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Washington, DC & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The DC-area Performing Arts Camp Fair will return to Arena Stage at the Mead Center for American Theater for a free, activity-filled afternoon designed to introduce families to summer arts programs across the region.

From sample classes to craft stations, performances, face painting, and giveaways, the fair invites young artists and their parents to meet directly with camp representatives and explore opportunities for creativity and skill-building.

The fair brings together a wide range of participating camps, offering programs for elementary, middle, and high school students. Families can connect with representatives from 7DrumCity Youth Rock Camp, Arts Adventure Camp at Creative Cauldron Stage, Camp Arena Stage, Camp Shakespeare, Girls Rock! DC Youth Summer Camp, Keegan Theatre's PLAY Summer Camp, National Children's Theatre Summer Camp, NextStop’s Summer Theatre Adventures, School of Rock Washington DC/Cleveland Park Summer Camps, Studio Acting Conservatory’s Young Actors Summer Intensive, Synetic Physical Theater Summer Camps, The Theatre Lab Summer Acting Camp for Kids and Teen Institutes, Theater J’s Summer Musical Theater Camp, and Traveling Players Ensemble.

Admission is free, and registration is encouraged. The event will take place at Arena Stage, located at 1101 6th Street SW, Washington, DC 20024.

About Arena Stage

Arena Stage, the first racially integrated theater in Washington, D.C., is a trailblazer of the regional theater movement. Under the leadership of Artistic Director Hana S. Sharif and Executive Producer Edgar Dobie, the company remains dedicated to American voices and artists, producing work that reflects the breadth and depth of the national conversation. Arena Stage also impacts the lives of more than 10,000 students annually through community engagement initiatives and serves an audience of over 300,000.

