Ford's Theatre Presents Fourth Annual Military Appreciation Night at A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Ford's Theatre held its fourth annual Military Appreciation Night performance of A Christmas Carol. This special event, designed to honor and celebrate the holiday season with members of the military and their families in the historic Ford's Theatre, continues Ford's longtime efforts to share arts appreciation with veterans and active military members.

“During this season of giving and reflection, Ford's Theatre extends heartfelt thanks to our service members and their families,” said Paul R. Tetreault, director of Ford's Theatre. “Through the magic of A Christmas Carol, we celebrate resilience, redemption and the joy of the holidays with this extraordinary community.”

Ford's Theatre has partnered with the Veterans Ticket Foundation (VetTix) for the last 13 years making free tickets available to 27 productions. Ford's Theatre created Military Appreciation Night in 2022. Since then, more than 1,700 tickets to A Christmas Carol have been given to military families for Military Appreciation Night through a partnership with USO Mid-Atlantic.

“More than one in five Lockheed Martin employees has served in uniform, and their experience strengthens our sense of purpose,” said Frank St. John, chief operating officer, Lockheed Martin. “We're pleased to partner with Ford's Theatre and the USO on Military Appreciation Night to honor the service and sacrifice of those who defend our nation.”

Performances of the classic Charles Dickens story continue through December 31, 2025. This “musically high-spirited” and “infectiously jolly” (The Washington Post) production is adapted by Michael Wilson and directed by Michael Baron.

Craig Wallace (Fences, Necessary Sacrifices, Death of a Salesman, The Guard, Driving Miss Daisy) returns to Ford's as Ebenezer Scrooge in A Christmas Carol. Making her Ford's Theatre debut is eight-time Helen Hayes Award winner Erin Weaver, stepping into the spirited role of Fruit Vendor/Ghost of Christmas Present. Also appearing are Jonathan Atkinson as Bob Cratchit, Erin Driscoll as Mrs. Cratchit, Julia Wheeler Lennon as Belle, Joe Mallon as Clock Vendor, Justine “Icy” Moral as Doll Vendor/Ghosts of Christmas Past and Future and Derrick D. Truby Jr. as Mr. Fezziwig.

A Christmas Carol runs approximately two hours with one intermission, and features Christmas caroling, a spirited children's company, spooky stage tricks and cheerful holiday dancing. Tickets and more information are available fords.org/performance/a-christmas-carol-2025.