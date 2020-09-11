VIDEO: Signature Theatre Releases Episode 4 of THE SIGNATURE SHOW Featuring Michael John LaChiusa and More!

This episode features performances and interviews with Timothy Douglas, Lady Dane Figueroa Edidi, Danny Gardner, Tracy Lynn Olivera, Holly Twyford and others!

On September 11, 2020, Signature Theatre released the fourth episode of The Signature Show, a free biweekly half-hour digital experience featuring performances by acclaimed artists, interviews, celebration of new musical voices and memories of Signature's past and a glimpse into its future. All episodes can be found on Signature Theatre's YouTube Channel @sigtheatre (YouTube.com/sigtheatre).

Check out episode 4 below!

The fourth episode, directed and produced by Associate Artistic Director Matthew Gardiner (Signature's A Chorus Line, Billy Elliot), features Timothy Douglas (Signature's Spunk, Ford's Theatre's Fences), Lady Dane Figueroa Edidi (Signature's Spunk, Round House Theatre's Homebound), Danny Gardner (Signature's Crazy for You, Broadway's Dames at Sea) composer and lyricist Michael John LaChiusa (Giant, Hello Again, The Wild Party), Katie Mariko Murray (Signature's Passion, Grand Hotel), Tracy Lynn Olivera (Signature's Assassins, A Little Night Music), Awa Sal Secka (Signature's Gun & Powder, Blackbeard) and Holly Twyford (Signature's A Little Night Music, Escaped Alone, Sex with Strangers).

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You