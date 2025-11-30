Review: Cincinnati Ballet’s The Nutcracker at The Kennedy Center

🎭 NEW! Washington, DC Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Washington, DC & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Like A Christmas Carol, The Nutcracker is a holiday classic that has been entertaining children and adults alike. The Nutcracker is based on the much darker story, “The Nutcracker and the Mouse King,” by E.T.A Hoffmann. Russian composer Tchaikovsky turned Hoffmann’s story into a much-more lighthearted ballet about a young girl named Clara, who is given the gift of a Nutcracker by Herr Drosselmeyer, a mysterious toy maker. Clara’s vivid imagination brings her beloved nutcracker to life in an epic battle against the Mouse King and takes her to The Land of Sweets, where she meets the Sugar Plum Fairy. Cincinnati Ballet’s The Nutcracker, choreographed by Victoria Morgan and conducted by Alyssa Wang, is whimsical and magical, a perfect show for the holiday season.

Cincinnati Ballet’s The Nutcracker really gets started, as all productions of this iconic ballet do, with a Christmas party. It’s an overwhelming scene to take in as mothers and fathers stand idle while their children run around causing chaos. There is a lot going on and it is hard to take everything in, including some of the dances, due to the large cast. Then Herr Drosselmeyer enters the party and everything starts to settle with the focus on his magical antics. Drosselmeyer saves the party with his tricks. The magical special effects, by Sean Ownes with Wood Herron & Evans LLP, are delightfully fun, from the floating tea cup and pitcher to pop-bang transformation of toys coming to life. Even after Drosselmeyer leaves, the holiday magic continues as Clara witnesses a battle between the Mouse King and Nutcracker.

With the battle being a very pivotal scene, it’s important to get the choreography timed just right to keep the anticipation and excitement up. Cincinnati Ballet creates a dynamic battle, but ultimately, the real winner is the Mouse King, who ultimately steals the scene with their long, dramatic death (and quite funny) death scene. Royalty reigns supreme in The Nutcracker as the Snow Queen and King bring in a beautiful snowflake storm. It’s a breathtaking performance as the Snow Queen and King twirl through falling snow, accompanied by graceful snowflakes. While the Snow Queen and King’s dance is beautifully done, it is hard to match the grace of the Sugar Plum Fairy, as she swirls around on stage mostly en pointe to “Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy.” Bravo to the Principal Dancers, Melissa Gelfin, Sirui Liu, Alejandro Olivera, and Rafael Quenedit, for their stunning performances!

The production design, scenic design by John Ezell, costume design by Carrie Robbins, and lighting design by Trad A Burns, for Cincinnati Ballet’s The Nutcracker is just as wonderful as the dancing itself. It’s a holiday feast for the eyes. There are so many surprises like a shrinking Christmas tree and falling snow!

Whether it is a family tradition to see The Nutcracker, or it is your first time, Cincinnati Ballet’s The Nutcracker is a must-see this holiday season.

Running Time: About 1 hour and 30 minutes with an intermission

Cincinnati Ballet’s The Nutcracker is at The Kennedy Center from November 26, November 28-November 30, 2025. Can’t make it to D.C.? The show continues on in Cincinnati at The Springer Auditorium from December 18 - December 28, 2025.

Top photo credit: Courtesy of Cincinnati Ballet

