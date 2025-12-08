Review: FROSTY THE SNOW MAN at Adventure Theatre MTC

🎭 NEW! Washington, DC Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Washington, DC & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Back in the day around this time of year, there used to be these things called variety shows which featured big musical artists singing their hearts out for the holidays. It wasn’t Christmas until Andy Williams, The Carpenters, and Perry Como came across our TV screens. These specials always had big production numbers. I always wondered why there wasn’t that type of TV special for kids. Yes, there are tons of animated holiday classics out there like A Charlie Brown Christmas and others but there really isn’t a wall to wall musical spectacular that appeals to the youngest set of theatregoers. That is until now! Adventure Theatre MTC has currently taken an animated TV classic and turned it into a high energy stage spectacular that children and adults can enjoy together.

Frosty The Snow Man, as written for the stage by William Francis, is set in an imaginary town called Evergreen Falls. It’s reminiscent of one of those quiet places in Upstate NY. It’s a snow day and while the tightly wound Officer Bump (Dylan Toms) is trying to keep order, Mary Ann, Geraldine, Joey, and Charley (Brigid Wallace Harper, Irene Hamilton, Jordan Brown, and Walker Vlahos) just want to have fun building a snowman. This however is not your average snowman. With a single magical top hat, the snowman comes to life as a singing dancing frigid friend named Frosty (Christian Montgomery). As Officer Bump is intent on keeping order in Evergreen Falls there are two big chase sequences that Frosty, the kids and Officer Bump have during the show. One involves dressing Frosty up as a baby. Someone gets won over by the end. Guess who? Then we have Mrs. Armbruster (Maya Neelum) who also serves as our narrator. She can’t male up her minds as to what size Christmas tree she wants so the Delivery Boy (Jordan Brown) ends up delivering multiple tress.

Director/Choreographer Danny Tippett stages the show just like those big flashy holiday TV specials of the past. There are big dance numbers which include “Winter Wonderland”, “Let it Snow, Let it Snow, Let it Snow”, and of course “Frosty the Snowman”. Let’s just say Tippett totally understood the assignment.

Set designer Dom Ocampo has transformed the Adventure Theatre performance space into a charming little town that all of us would want to live in.

Paris Francesca’s costume for Frosty is worth the price of admission alone.

The cast of Adventure Theatre MTC's production of Frosty The Snow Man.

Photo by Cameron Whitman Photography.

Tippet’s cast is top notch throughout.

Christian Montgomery as Frosty carries the show on his frosted shoulders making the audience fall in love from his first entrance.

Irene Hamilton, Brigid Wallace Harper, Jordan Brown, and Walker Vlahos all make the most of their stage time with lots and lots of youthful energy.

Maya Nellum as Mrs. Armbruster delivers one of the two original songs in the show. Her “Mrs. Armbruster Explains the Magic of Winter” is sure to warm your heart.

Dylan Toms as Officer Bump also gets an original musical turn with “Bump’s Lament”.

Both original songs were written by the show’s sound designer and musical arranger Kenny Neal.

All the songs sound great because Adventure Theatre MTC once again hired Elisa Rosman as their musical director. When you hire quality, this is what happens. Ms. Rosman also serves as musical consultant.

This show also has another feature that you might not think about. It is really short in length. This definitely works great for both kids and parents. The attention of even the squirmiest theatregoer will be held, while parents can use the show as a quick break from their holiday shopping. It’s a win-win.

Adventure Theatre MTC’s Frosty The Snow Man is a delightful musical treat for the holidays and beyond. Please put it on your theatre going list. I guarantee that just like Frosty, you’ll begin to dance around with delight.

Running Time: 30 minutes with no intermission.

Frosty The Snow Man runs through January 11th, 2026, at Adventure Theatre MTC which is located in Glen Echo Park at 7300 Macarthur Blvd, Glen Echo, MD.



Lead photo credit: The cast of Adventure Theatre MTC's production of Frosty The Snow Man. Photo by Cameron Whitman Photography.

