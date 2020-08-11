Theatre J Launches 'How to Become a Raised-Consciousness Audience Member' Class

Becoming A Raised-Consciousness Audience Member is taught by Rachel Grossman

Becoming A Raised-Consciousness Audience Member is taught by Rachel Grossman, Thursdays 3:30 pm-5:00 pm, August 13-September 3.

Price: $149 ($129 for subscribers/Angel-level donors)

Registration deadline: August 12 at Noon

Register here: https://theaterj.org/classes-for-theater-lovers/

Are you interested in becoming a more engaged, discerning audience member, who leans into crucial conversations around who we are as individuals and a country when attending the theatre? Join director, devised theater artist, and audience-enthusiast Rachel Grossman in exploring ways to bring raised-consciousness about our social identities into our "roles" as audience members. In this interactive class, participants will examine definitions of theater, bias, intersectionality, audience agency, types of engagement, cultures of arts participation, and how to create engaging, personal experiments to develop your ability to critically consider race and identity in theatrical performances. This class is for everyone looking to become a more culturally and identity-informed patron. Lessons will include visits from guest artists, short readings and/or videos, and the ability for out-of-class discussion in a private Facebook group.

Guest artists include Danielle A. Drakes (DC-based actor, director, and educator), Katherine MacHolmes (Omaha-based theatre maker, actor, activist, and community builder), and Bea Udeh (UK-based writer, producer, mentor, and poet).

Co-Presented with the EDCJCC's Morris Cafritz Center for Social Responsibility.

