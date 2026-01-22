Theater J Reschedules STORIES FROM THE BRINK Due to Weather

🎭 NEW! Washington, DC Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Washington, DC & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Theater J has canceled all performances scheduled for Saturday, January 24, and Sunday, January 25, due to a predicted large winter storm. The affected performances will be rescheduled for Saturday, January 31 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, February 1 at 2 p.m.

The pre-show conversation with Hester Kamin has also been rescheduled and will now take place at 1:15 p.m. on Sunday, February 1 on the first floor of the venue. The conversation is open to all audience members.

For one weekend only, Theater J is presenting STORIES FROM THE BRINK: MY FESTIVE NEAR-DEATH ADVENTURES, a one-woman show written and performed by Iris Bahr. Bahr, who recently appeared as Perla on the HBO series Hacks, is known for her work as an author, actress, comedian, writer, and director.

The performance combines personal storytelling with humor and reflection, recounting a series of near-death experiences and formative moments spanning childhood, caregiving, travel, and life in high-risk environments. The show blends comedy and memoir to examine survival, resilience, and perspective.

Theater J Artistic Director Hayley Finn said Bahr’s work reflects an ability to connect humor with empathy and lived experience, bringing audiences into each story through detailed and personal narrative.

Tickets for STORIES FROM THE BRINK: MY FESTIVE NEAR-DEATH ADVENTURES are available at theaterj.org or by calling the box office at 202-777-3210. Single ticket prices start at $79, with $39 add-on tickets available for subscribers. A limited number of $5 Community Access Tickets are available to individuals who receive government assistance and can present a state-issued EBT card as proof of eligibility.