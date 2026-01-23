ANN TALMAN: ELIZABETH TAYLOR AND THE SHADOW OF HER SMILE Comes To The Arts Club Of Washington

🎭 NEW! Washington, DC Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Washington, DC & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Ann Talman will bring her solo cabaret Ann Talman: Elizabeth Taylor and The Shadow of Her Smile to the Arts Club of Washington. The performance will take place on Saturday, February 28, with doors opening at 6:00 p.m., the performance beginning at 7:00 p.m., and a post-show reception with Talman scheduled from 8:00 to 9:00 p.m., marking what would have been Elizabeth Taylor’s 94th birthday.

The show is directed by Lina Koutrakos with music direction by Alex Rybeck. In the piece, Talman reflects on her longtime friendship with Taylor, which began in 1981 when they appeared together on Broadway in The Little Foxes. The production toured internationally for 18 months, including an extended London engagement, and Talman and Taylor remained close for the remainder of Taylor’s life. The show combines personal stories with selections from Broadway and the Great American Songbook.

Talman is a four-time Broadway and West End performer, as well as a singer, storyteller, and award-winning documentary filmmaker. Ann Talman: Elizabeth Taylor and The Shadow of Her Smile premiered at 54 Below in March 2022 and returned for a two-night encore later that year. Since then, it has been presented at venues including The Laurie Beechman Theatre, Don’t Tell Mama, Feinstein’s Hotel Carmichael, Feinstein’s Hotel Nikko, Davenport’s in Chicago, The Delray Beach Playhouse, Westport Country Playhouse, Invisible Theatre in Tucson, The Liz in Washington, DC, and Crazy Coqs in London.

The show received the 2023 MAC Award for Best New York Female Debut and a Bistro Award for Outstanding Musical Memoir.

Tickets are priced at $60 for Arts Club of Washington members and $70 for non-members. The Arts Club of Washington is located at 2017 I Street NW, Washington, DC 20006.