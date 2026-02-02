THE BURNS PROJECT Embarks on U.S. Tour This March

🎭 NEW! Washington, DC Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Washington, DC & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Burns Project, a site-specific, immersive theatre work written and performed by James Clements, will tour historic venues in Washington, D.C., New York City, and Chicago this spring. The production draws on unprecedented access to Robert Burns’ private letters and recently digitised archival material to explore the life of Scotland’s most famous poet.

Performances will take place on Sunday, March 15 at Decatur House in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, March 19 at The Players Club in New York City, and on Sunday, March 22 at Glessner House Museum in Chicago. Each location will host performances at 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

The production is directed by Cora Bissett and features live music performed by Ray Aggs, with compositions and arrangements by Lisa Rigby. Created during Clements’ tenure as the Inaugural Artist Commission recipient for the National Trust for Scotland, the work assembles rarely seen archival materials to present a portrait of Burns that examines both his cultural significance and personal contradictions.

Staged in the round and structured in the style of a traditional Burns Supper, The Burns Project places audiences inside historic buildings as Clements traces Burns’ relationships, political views, and personal struggles. The production connects past and present through documentary theatre techniques, accompanied by traditional and original music.

The project previously received a sold-out run at the Georgian House during the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and toured historic properties across Scotland in November. The production received four-star reviews from The Guardian and The Scotsman and was named one of The Herald’s Top 10 shows of the festival.

The U.S. tour is presented by National Trust for Scotland Foundation USA, with support from Holt & Sandra Massey, the Harriet H. Nicol Charitable Foundation, the Saint Andrew’s Society of the State of New York, Helen E.R. Sayles, NTSUSA’s Emerging Leaders Committee, and the Scottish Government’s Scottish Connections Fund.

Clements said, “[I]t has been one of the greatest privileges of my career to explore the complex life and work of this national icon, and I'm thrilled to bring his story to American audiences.” Kirstin Bridier, executive director of NTSUSA, added, “Robert Burns is an icon of Scottish culture whose influence is felt across America even today. We are delighted to bring the poet and his work to US audiences via this extraordinary new piece of theater.”

PERFORMANCE INFORMATION

The Burns Project

March 15 – Decatur House, Washington, D.C.

March 19 – The Players Club, New York City

March 22 – Glessner House Museum, Chicago

Performance times: 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m