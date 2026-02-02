Actors Theatre for Young Audiences to Stage THE PRINCESS AND THE PEA in Manassas

🎭 NEW! Washington, DC Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Washington, DC & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Actors Theatre for Young Audiences, a new initiative dedicated to creating high-quality, professionally mounted theatre for children and families, continues its inaugural season with The Princess and the Pea by Henry Keller. Performances take place on February 28 and March 7 at 11:00 AM and 2:00 PM.

Unlike youth theatre programs, Actors Theatre for Young Audiences produces work performed by older teen and adult actors, bringing professional-level storytelling, technique, and polish to productions designed specifically for young audiences. The company was created to fill a vital artistic niche: theatre for children that maintains the rigor, depth, and craftsmanship of adult performance. The minimum age for performers is 16, ensuring roles are cast to reflect adult or near-adult characters rather than children playing adults.

The Princess and the Pea marks the second production for Actors Theatre for Young Audiences, whose parent company is Actors Theatre at the ARTfactory. The new division directly supports ARTfactory's mission to educate, inspire, and engage the community through accessible, imaginative, and meaningful theatrical experiences.

In this playful and fast-paced adaptation of the beloved fairy tale, Prince John, an innocent and earnest young man, must find a princess to marry in order to claim the throne. A masked ball seems like the perfect solution-until his stepmother, the Queen, and her mischievous jester set out to sabotage his plans. Through hilarious mischief, elaborate tests, and royal intrigue, the question remains: will the true princess be found-one who can pass every test?

The production features a vibrant cast of characters, including Malcolm, the clever minstrel and royal advisor to the Queen; Egroeg, a mysterious wizard; Meg, the Queen's kindly maidservant; and Chita, Deliya, and Suspicia, the Queen's comedically bossy, bawdy, and conniving sisters, all determined to keep Prince John from the throne.

With its physical comedy, sharp humor, and fairy-tale charm, The Princess and the Pea exemplifies Actors Theatre for Young Audiences' commitment to creating engaging, thoughtful, and entertaining theatre experiences for children and families.