Actors Theatre at the ARTfactory to Present VISITING MR. GREEN in Manassas

🎭 NEW! Washington, DC Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Washington, DC & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Actors Theatre at the ARTfactory will present Visiting Mr. Green, the acclaimed and touching play by Jeff Baron, running February 27, 28, March 1, 6, 7, and 8 at the ARTfactory in Manassas.

Visiting Mr. Green is a two-character comedy-drama that explores forgiveness, tradition, and the surprising bonds that can form between people from very different worlds. What begins as a court-mandated visit following a minor accident grows into a deeply moving relationship that challenges assumptions and opens hearts.

The production, directed by Kimberly Kemp and made possible through generous sponsorship from UVA Health, features Robert Leembruggen as the sharp-tongued, widowed Mr. Green and Joshua Mutterperl as Ross Gardiner, the young corporate executive assigned to visit him. With humor, warmth, and emotional depth, the two actors bring this intimate story to life, offering audiences laughter, reflection, and moments of profound connection.

Both Leembruggen and Mutterperl bring a remarkable level of passion to the production, so much so that they willingly travel over an hour to the theatre just to rehearse, driven by their belief in the play's message. Speaking about the evolving relationship between the characters, Mutterperl notes, "I feel it is important to experience works like this that hopefully make you think about a perspective you haven't thought about before, or consider talking to someone you haven't," underscoring why this play matters: it invites audiences into an honest, compassionate dialogue about difference, connection, and the transformative power of truly listening to one another.

Following each performance of Visiting Mr. Green, ARTfactory will host post-show talk-backs designed to spark meaningful conversation and deeper engagement with the play's themes. These discussions will provide audiences an opportunity to reflect, ask questions, and explore the issues raised on stage in a welcoming, community-centered setting. As the production's sponsor, UVA Health will join ARTfactory for one special talk-back on Friday, February 27, contributing a healthcare and community perspective to the dialogue. Together, these talk-backs aim to extend the impact of the performance beyond the stage and encourage thoughtful conversation among audience members.

In addition to talk-backs and in keeping with its commitment to accessibility and education, ARTfactory is offering free tickets to students and educators for this production. These special ticket options are designed to ensure that young people and those who teach them can experience live theatre and engage with its powerful storytelling. Availability and details can be found through the ARTfactory box office.

Performances will be held in the Wind River Theater at the ARTfactory, 9419 Battle Street, Manassas on February 27, 28 and March 6 and 7 at 7:30 PM and March 1 and 8 at 2:00 PM.