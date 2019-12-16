Signature Theatre Announces Casting And Creative Team For GUN & POWDER; Solea Pfeiffer, Emmy Raver-Lampman, and More!

Solea Pfeiffer (New York City Center's Evita, West Coast Premiere of Hamilton) and Emmy Raver-Lampman (Netflix's The Umbrella Academy, Original Broadway Cast of Hamilton) are set to star as the Clarke sisters, Mary and Martha, in Signature Theatre's world premiere production of Gun & Powder with book and lyrics by Angelica Chéri and music by Ross Baum. Gun & Powder will run from January 28 - February 23, 2020 in Signature Theatre's intimate MAX Theatre and will be directed by Robert O'Hara (Broadway's Slave Play).

Pfeiffer and Raver-Lampman are joined by Marva Hicks (Broadway's Motown: The Musical, Caroline, Or Change) as Tallulah Clarke, Dan Tracy (Broadway's Waitress) as Jesse, and Donald Webber Jr. (Broadway's Hamilton, Motown: The Musical) as Elijah.

The ensemble is rounded out by Yvette Monique Clark (Hairspray National Tour), Wyn Delano (Amazing Grace National Tour), Christian Douglas (Arena Stage's Newsies), Amber Lenell Jones (Constellation Theatre Company's AIDA), Rayshun LaMarr (NBC's The Voice), Kevin McAllister (Broadway's Come From Away), Da'Von T. Moody (Ford's Theatre's The Wiz), Crystal Mosser (Signature's Grand Hotel), Awa Sal Secka (Signature's Jesus Christ Superstar), Eleanor Todd (Signature's Passion) and Kanysha Williams (Signature's Soul Divas). Swings include Alex De Bard, Calvin Malone, Adelina Mitchell, Kylie Clare Smith, and Greg Watkins.

Gun & Powder is inspired by the true story of Mary and Martha Clarke -African American twins-who pass themselves as White to help settle their mother's sharecropper debt and seize the funds by any means necessary. However, their bond of sisterhood is tested when they fall in love with two very different men.

"Gun & Powder marks the 59th world premiere at Signature Theatre," said Signature Theatre Artistic Director Eric Schaeffer. "Developed through our SigWorks: Musical Theater Lab, I'm thrilled to welcome Angelica Chéri and Ross Baum back to Signature to bring this story to life. This team is a fresh voice for the American musical theater and Gun & Powder promises to be a bold and exciting production under Robert O'Hara's inventive direction."

"Gun and Powder is a period piece that transcends its period and takes two women of color on the most thrilling adventure of their lives during a time in which People of Color were regularly seen as the supporting characters of other people's adventures," said director Robert O'Hara. "I'm excited to bring this boldly talented multi-cultural cast of musical powerhouses together to sing and dance this Wild West story created by two young extremely talented new voices, Angelica and Ross, who will themselves be beginning their own exciting journey at Signature Theatre."

Gun & Powder is a recipient of the Richard Rodgers Award for Musical Theater and an Edgerton Foundation New Play Award. It was developed through the SigWorks: Musical Theater Lab at Signature Theatre and is presented by special arrangement with Ben Holtzman, Sammy Lopez and Fiona Rudin.

The creative team includes Musical Direction by Darryl Ivey (Broadway's Shuffle Along), Choreography by Byron Easley (Broadway's Slave Play), Scenic Design by Emmy Award winner Jason Sherwood (FOX's RENT, Signature's A Chorus Line), Lighting Design by Alex Jainchill (Broadway's Old Times), Costume Design by Dede Ayite (Broadway's Slave Play, Signature's Jelly's Last Jam), Sound Design by Ryan Hickey (Signature's A Chorus Line), Wig, Hair and Makeup Design by J. Jared Janas (Broadway's Jagged Little Pill, Signature's Mrs. Miller Does Her Thing), Projection Design by Kaitlyn Pietras (Oregon Shakespeare Festival's How to Catch Creation) and Jason H. Thompson (Broadway's Baby It's You!), Orchestrations by John Clancy (Broadway's Mean Girls), Assistant Direction by Jacob Janssen, New York Casting by Kaitlin Shaw, CSA Tara Rubin Casting, DC Casting by Kelly Crandall d'Amboise, Production Stage Manager Kerry Epstein, Assistant Stage Manager Madison Bahr, and Production Assistant Joey Blakely.





