Northern Virginia Native Mimi Robinson Assistant Directs A KILLER PARTY: A MURDER MYSTERY MUSICAL

In December of 2020, Broadway Artists Alliance assembled a "killer" cast of twenty six young performers to present the virtual sensation A Killer Party: A Murder Mystery Musical. Native Virginian Mimi Harlow Robinson, who now resides in New York City, assistant directed the production. The show was originally conceived as a new style of online theatre by Jason Howland, Nathan Tysen, Kait Kerrigan, Rachel Axler and a team of 40+ Broadway professionals. BAA students will be part of the first educational production of A Killer Party in the United States. The BAA Cast, ages 14-21, recently completed filming and the fully edited production will live stream on January 23 and 24, 2021. Tickets are available by clicking here.

Originally starring Broadway favorites (and beloved BAA guest instructors!) like Jeremy Jordan, Laura Osnes, Jackie Burns, and more, the Broadway Artists Alliance all-star cast features accomplished musical theatre students from across the country. They include: Ava Wolesky as Justine Case, Michael Natt at Varthur McArthur, Hayen Polsky as Clarke Staples, Marianna Ban as Shea Crescendo, Jessy Voris as Vivika Orsonwelles, Andrew Leonforte as George Murderer, Samantha Probst as Lily Wright, Noah Haren as Cameron Mitchelljon, Danielle Kucera as Joan McArthur, Eric Sebek as Jeremy Jordan, and Carolyn Tachoir as Detective Case.

Rounding out the cast is an ensemble called "The Killer Choir," featuring Olivia Batlle, Emmaline Colvin, Bennett Cooper, Bella Coyne, Giorgia Dallasta, Olivia Deamicis, Kylie Dunaye, Ava Giorgione, Sammy Leigh Hayes, Kira Magliari, Julia Monsey, John Schuessler, Audrianne Speidel, Alex Vacchiano, and Ella Willman.

The Creative Team is comprised of Jennifer Johns-Grasso (BAA's Founder and Artistic Director), Jonathan Brenner (Music Director and Sound Designer), Jina Nam (Assistant Director), Mimi Harlow Robinson (Assistant Director), Tias Volker (Stage Manager), and Michael Hunsaker (Editor).

A Killer Party's nature as a musical conceived in quarantine poses unique challenges, including the fact that all rehearsals, filming, and editing take place completely remotely. BAA's cast and creative team gather together on Zoom for read throughs, music and blocking rehearsals, and meetings to discuss individual "shot lists" and recording requirements. The young performers are well versed in performing for the stage after studying previously with BAA, but they have quickly cultivated new skills in acting for the camera and staying on top of detailed filming requirements.

Jason Howland, who originally conceived and created the show, has said, "A Killer Party is not only a new musical, but represents a new type of musical... [and] we hope to provide some laughter and levity in this time when so much of our community is struggling." Broadway Artists Alliance is excited to join in the spirit of collaboration and celebration of this art form in a time when our students most need the connection that theatre, in all its forms, provides. Join us on January 23rd and 24th, 2021, to view BAA's production of A Killer Party: A Murder Mystery Musical! (Click here for tickets!)

Broadway Artists Alliance of NYC, founded with the goal of providing professional-level training to talented young artists, enlists talented Broadway performers, Tony Award winners, and top industry professionals. Students enjoy a wide range of classes including vocal training, song interpretation, scene study, on camera technique, and various types of dance. BAA offers four Summer Intensive Sessions and one Winter Workshop for students ages 10-21, BAA Junior for students ages 6-10, the Adult Professional Workshop and Adult Showcase Express, and a College Audition Workshop for high school Juniors and Seniors who will be auditioning for Musical Theatre and Acting degree programs.

Broadway Artists Alliance's roster of master class instructors and guest speakers includes Christy Altomare, Laura Benanti, Susan Blackwell, Stephanie J. Block, Sierra Boggess, Christian Borle, Alex Brightman, Jason Robert Brown, Andrea Burns, Norbert Leo Butz, Carolee Carmello, Matt Cavenaugh, Michael Cerveris, Adam Chanler-Berat, Jenn Colella, Gabriel Ebert, Eden Espinosa, Michelle Federer, Katie Finneran, Sutton Foster, John Gallagher Jr., Alexander Gemignani, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Jonathan Groff, Lena Hall, Douglas Hodge, Bill Irwin, Christopher Jackson, Nikki M. James, Gregory Jbara, Adam Kantor, Judy Kaye, Andrew Keenan-Bolger, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Beth Leavel, Caissie Levy, Norm Lewis, Andrea Martin, Donna McKechnie, Lindsay Mendez, Lea Michele, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Bebe Neuwirth, Karen Olivo, Laura Osnes, Billy Porter, Alice Ripley, Lea Salonga, Stephen Schwartz, Duncan Sheik, Will Swenson, Marc Shaiman, Aaron Tveit, Noah Weisberg, Lillias White, Scott Wittman, John Lloyd Young, and many more.

For more information or to register for Programs, visit www.broadwayartistsalliance.org