Review: THE SEA BEYOND THE OCEAN at The Kennedy Center

How far would you go to keep your loved ones happy? To ensure the very thing that binds you when all else fails, has a satisfactory ending? In the Kennedy Center’s World Premiere Commission, The Sea Beyond the Ocean, 9-year-old Scooter (Ty’Ree Hope Davis) tests those limits to help his sick father in the only way he knows how. The Sea Beyond the Ocean sets off on an eyecatching magical journey with an equally captivating message for all ages.

In the more intimate Family Theater at the Kennedy Center, the story (written by Doug Robinson) begins before the lights even go down as Scooter makes his way through the theatre interacting with younger audience members. His journey leads him to the home of Poppy Carousel (Deidra LaWan Starnes), the famous author of a fantasy book series that Scooter and his sick father share an affinity for. Scooter has come to plead with Poppy to finish the last book in the series so his dad can be happy again.

When a storm hits, Poppy can’t find it in her heart to kick sweet Scooter out in the cold so he decides to have a look around. When four of Poppy’s characters come to life in her attic, the crew goes on a heartfelt journey to finish the untold stories of each character. The play moves at an always entertaining, yet never overwhelming pace that allows both kids and adults alike to buy-in to each story.

The world of The Sea Beyond the Ocean is fashioned impeccably through joint efforts of ravishing costumes (Cidney Forkpah) and intricate set design (Shartoya R. Jn.Baptiste). Forkpah’s costumes uplift the dueling worlds that live in this piece, balancing the realistic and fantastical with each thread. Baptiste’s initially familiar setting similarly becomes wondrous at the drop of a curtain — showcasing intricacies that plunge audiences further into this world.

Helen Hayes Award Winning Director, KenYatta Rogers produces high-caliber performances across the board doing impeccable justice to the source material. Ty’Ree Hope Davis as Scooter toes a perfect line creating a childlike wonder that’s believable but not infantilizing. Deidra LaWan Starnes’ seemingly effortless antithesis as Poppy Carousel complimented Davis wisely. Other members of the company (Jordan Leah Embrack, Jeremy Keith Hunter, James J. Johnson, Jasmine Joy) tasked with multiple characters filled out the touching story with expertise.

Perhaps The Sea Beyond the Ocean is so appealing to all ages because we all have something to learn from each other, whether you’re a famous author or a nine-year-old kid. There is an innate individuality in all of us that leaves something with everyone we interact with. This ingenious messaging wrapped in an entertaining pirate tale leaves all generations with something to share together. The Sea Beyond the Ocean is precisely the engaging theatre for young audiences this space has been searching for.

Running Time: 70 minutes with no intermission

Advisories: Please note, this production uses haze and fog special effects.

The Sea Beyond the Ocean runs until March 15, 2026 at The Kennedy Center’s Family Theater, 2700 F St NW, Washington, DC 20566.

Photo by Ben Janusz.

Reader Reviews

