Washington, DC Regional Theatres Release Statement on Washington Post’s Arts & Culture Staff Cuts

Theatre Washington has released a statment, commenting on the recent cuts to The Washington Post arts team. A total of 33 theatres have signed the statement. Read the full statement here:

Theatres across the Washington, DC region express deep concern and disappointment over The Washington Post’s recent cuts to its arts and culture staff and coverage.

For decades, the Post has served as a critical “local national” voice for our region’s arts ecosystem, providing rigorous criticism, thoughtful features, and sustained coverage that helped connect artists to residents and visitors, elevate regional work to national attention, and document the cultural life of the Washington, DC region. The loss of this dedicated coverage is not simply a media issue; it is a civic and cultural loss for our entire region.

The impact of arts coverage extends beyond the stage. Beyond its prolific artistic output, the region’s theatre industry represents a powerful economic engine. According to Theatre Washington’s Impact Report released last year, collectively, these 89 non-profit theatre organizations create more than 4,000 jobs and engage thousands of volunteers, pay more than $80 million annually to artists and staff, and are responsible for stewarding over $1 billion in combined assets. This makes theatre not only a cultural cornerstone but also a major contributor to the region’s economic health and vitality.

Strong arts journalism matters. Reviews, profiles, and features continue to drive ticket sales, visibility, philanthropy, and public engagement for theatres of all sizes. Equally important, they help audiences discover work, deepen understanding, and feel connected to the stories being told on our stages. While the many other local outlets do vital work, no single outlet can fully replace the reach, influence, and regional perspective that The Washington Post has historically provided.

We stand in solidarity with the displaced arts journalists and critics whose work has long shaped the Washington, DC region’s cultural conversation. Their expertise, curiosity, and deep investment in this community have had a lasting impact. We recognize the personal and professional toll of these cuts, and we affirm that their voices are needed now more than ever. We are committed to exploring opportunities to support, partner with, and amplify their continued work.

This moment is not only about protest; it is about pivot and possibility. The DC region’s theatre industry remains vibrant, resilient, and deeply committed to ensuring robust coverage of the work happening across our stages. Going forward, we intend to prioritize outlets, platforms, and independent journalists who demonstrate a meaningful commitment to arts and culture coverage. We will seek out and support new and existing models, including digital outlets, newsletters, podcasts, Substacks, and collaborative initiatives that invest in serious, sustained arts journalism.

We believe a community as culturally rich and vibrant as the Washington, DC region deserves a strong, visible, and well-resourced arts press. We stand ready to work together with media partners, journalists, funders, and other arts and cultural organizations across the region to help shape what comes next.

Amy Austin and Lee Cromwell, Theatre Washington

Kurt Boehm and Sarah Chapin, Adventure Theatre MTC

Edgar Dobie and Hana S. Sharif, Arena Stage

Jarrod Bennett, Atlas Performing Arts Center

Sara Barker and Kathleen Akerley, Avant Bard Theatre

Christina Day, Clown Cabaret

Barbara Webber, Compass Rose Theater

Allison Arkell Stockman and Anderson Wells, Constellation Theatre Company

Tracey Erbacher and Samba Pathak, District Fringe

Karin Rosnizeck, Expats Theatre

Rebecca Medrano and Gustavo Ott, GALA Hispanic Theatre

Sabrina Mandell and Mark Jaster, Happenstance Theater

Joanne Lamparter and Layne Holley, Imagination Stage

Susan Rhea and Alexis Hartwick, Keegan Theatre

Reginald L. Douglas and Serge Seiden, Mosaic Theater Company

Heather Lanza and Vicki Kile, NextStop Theatre Company

Beryl Jolly, National Theatre Foundation

Jason Loewith and Debbie Ellinghaus, Olney Theatre Center

Karen Lange, Pinky Swear Productions

Jason Tamborini and Christie Johnson, Prologue Theatre

Ed Zakreski and Ryan Rilette, Round House Theatre

Jenny McConnell Frederick and Randy Baker, Rorschach Theatre

Simon Godwin and Angela Lee Gieras, Shakespeare Theatre Company

Maggie Boland and Matthew Gardiner, Signature Theatre

Rebecca Ende Lichtenberg and David Muse, Studio Theatre

Paata Tsikurishvili and Ben Cunis, Synetic Theater

Elizabeth Dinkova and Anderson Molina, Spooky Action Theater

Alex Levy, 1st Stage

Isabel Dawson, The Puppet Co.

Shanara Gabrielle, Theater Alliance

Hayley Finn and David Lloyd Olson, Theater J

Ari Roth and A. Lorraine Robinson, Voices Festival Productions

Bill Largess and Lynn Steinmetz, Washington Stage Guild

Kimberly E. Douglas and Reggie D. White, Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company

