Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Washington, DC Awards

Submit your nominations before October 31st, 2023!

By: Sep. 28, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Meet the Leading Ladies (Who Lunch) of the COMPANY National Tour Photo 1 Video: Meet the Leading Ladies (Who Lunch) of the COMPANY National Tour
Review: EVITA at Shakespeare Theatre/Harman Hall Photo 2 Review: EVITA at Shakespeare Theatre/Harman Hall
Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG On Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Merch in Our Theatre Shop!
Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE Photo 4 Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE

BWW Regional Awards

Nominations are now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Washington, DC Awards. 

The 2023 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our editors have set the categories and now YOU get to nominate and vote for your favorites! Nominations are reader-submitted and will be open through October 31.

After the nomination period ends, BroadwayWorld's editors will proof the list for eligibility and errors, then voting will begin in early November and run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

This year's awards are bigger than ever, with a record number of cities participating across the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia. 

BWW Awards Nominations



RELATED STORIES

1
The Washington Ballet Opens the 2023-24 Season With SUCH SWEET THUNDER Photo
The Washington Ballet Opens the 2023-24 Season With SUCH SWEET THUNDER

The Washington Ballet will open its 2023-24 season with an electrifying program of dance at the Warner Theatre, October 26-29 in conjunction with D.C.’s city-wide Shakespeare Everywhere Festival. Learn more about the upcoming performance here!

2
Whitney White Returns For MACBETH IN STRIDE at Shakespeare Theatre Company Photo
Whitney White Returns For MACBETH IN STRIDE at Shakespeare Theatre Company

Shakespeare Theatre Company, in association with Philadelphia Theatre Company and Brooklyn Academy of Music, has announced the cast and creative team for the upcoming production of Macbeth In Stride. Learn more about the show here!

3
Photos: First Look at Pearl Cleages SOMETHING MOVING: A MEDITATION ON MAYNARD at Fords The Photo
Photos: First Look at Pearl Cleage's SOMETHING MOVING: A MEDITATION ON MAYNARD at Ford's Theatre

Get a first look at photos of Pearl Cleage's Something Moving: A Meditation on Maynard at Ford's Theatre, and learn how to purchase tickets!

4
Antoinette Crowe-Legacy, Hadi Tabbal & More to Star in THE WINTERS TALE at Folger Thea Photo
Antoinette Crowe-Legacy, Hadi Tabbal & More to Star in THE WINTER'S TALE at Folger Theatre

Tickets are now on sale for The Winter’s Tale at Folger Theatre! The Winter's Tale is Shakespeare romance that takes audiences on an exhilarating journey, weaving together a series of complex relationships.

From This Author - BWW Awards

Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Anchorage AwardsNominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Anchorage Awards
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Arkansas AwardsNominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Arkansas Awards
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Atlanta AwardsNominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Austin AwardsNominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Austin Awards

Videos

Patrick Page's ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE Begins Performances Tomorrow Video
Patrick Page's ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE Begins Performances Tomorrow
Watch BACK TO THE FUTURE Perform 'It Works' on THE VIEW Video
Watch BACK TO THE FUTURE Perform 'It Works' on THE VIEW
KIMBERLY AKIMBO Cast Shares Why the Shows Message is Resonating So Loudly with Audiences Video
KIMBERLY AKIMBO Cast Shares Why the Shows Message is Resonating So Loudly with Audiences
View all Videos

Washington, DC SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Scorched
ExPats Theatre (9/23-10/15)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Tell-Tale Heart
Synetic Theater (9/29-11/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Zavala-Zavala
GALA Hispanic Theatre (6/21-6/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Folk Echoes with David Pedraza, Violist
Hylton Performing Arts Center (10/21-10/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Brian Ganz: A Chopin Recital
Center for the Arts at George Mason University (5/04-5/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# B – The Underwater Bubble Show
Center for the Arts at George Mason University (11/19-11/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Victorian Ladies' Detective Collective
Washington Stage Guild at Undercroft Theatre (2/01-2/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Silkroad Ensemble with Rhiannon Giddens
Center for the Arts at George Mason University (11/05-11/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Fiddler on the Roof
Olney Theatre Center (11/08-12/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Into the Woods
The Arlington Players (9/22-10/08)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You