National Chamber Ensemble To Present CHORDS OF DESIRE: BROADWAY AND OPERA FAVORITES

National Chamber Ensemble will present Chords of Desire: Broadway and Opera Favorites, a Valentine’s Day concert, on Saturday, February 14, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. at Gunston Arts Center – Theater 1.

The program explores themes of love, longing, and emotional transformation through selections from opera and musical theater. The concert will feature baritone Anton Belov and soprano Karin Paludan, joined by National Chamber Ensemble Artistic Director and violinist Leo Sushansky and pianist Carlos Cesar Rodriguez.

The program includes operatic selections from Puccini’s La Bohème and Gianni Schicchi, as well as works by Mozart and Leoncavallo. Instrumental works by Mendelssohn and de Falla will also be performed. Musical theater selections will include songs from The Phantom of the Opera, South Pacific, Kismet, and Little Shop of Horrors.

CONCERT DETAILS

Chords of Desire: Broadway and Opera Favorites will take place on Saturday, February 14, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. at the Gunston Arts Center – Theater 1, located at 2700 South Lang Street in Arlington, Virginia. Free parking is available on site.

Tickets are priced at $45 for general admission and $25 for students and are available through the National Chamber Ensemble’s website.

The National Chamber Ensemble is based in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area and presents chamber music performances that bridge classical and contemporary traditions through concerts, recordings, and educational programming.