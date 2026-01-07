Library Of Congress Unveils Winter-Spring 2026 Concert Season

🎭 NEW! Washington, DC Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Washington, DC & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Concerts from the Library of Congress will launch an exciting, yearlong America 250 celebration this January, presenting a broad panorama of the nation's music in concerts and conversations, lectures, film screenings, educational programs and more. Special projects delve into the Library's collections to explore American creativity in classical music and jazz, opera and musical theater, popular music and dance.

April features the world premieres of two Library of Congress commissions, continuing a century-long tradition of supporting American composers. Pulitzer Prize-winning, Diné composer Raven Chacon will perform in the premiere of a work inspired by his encounters with rare instruments from many cultures in the Library's musical instrument collection. The Dolce Suono Ensemble premieres David Serkin Ludwig's “Woman in Gold.”

A pair of glamorous events will highlight beloved figures in American popular music whose collections are held by the Library. Tony Award-winning music director Ted Sperling will lead a review of “My Fair Lady” composer Frederick Loewe's music in February, and Andy Einhorn will conduct a tribute to Burt Bacharach in May.

An exceptional spring jazz lineup supported by the Revada Foundation of the Logan family presents stars both established and new. Artists include NEA Jazz Master Stanley Clarke and bassist Christian McBride, vocalist Ekep Nkwelle, a youthful force on today's jazz scene, and Cuban-Swiss violinist, singer and composer Yilian Cañizares.

Spotlighting the Library's renowned instrument collection, the Leonkoro Quartet will perform on the Stradivari instruments donated by Gertrude Clarke Whittall. Noted violist Tabea Zimmerman will play the Stradivari Fulton, ex-Baird Tuscan-Medici viola in her recital with pianist Javier Perianes. The Music Division will also partner with Washington National Opera in a special “behind the scenes” event that examines a landmark American operas: Scott Joplin's “Treemonisha.”

The celebrated Grammy-nominated Mexican percussion ensemble Tambuco performs a dynamic program of works by Latin American composers, including Gabriela Ortiz, Diego Vega, Héctor Infanzón and others. Join for a preconcert conversation with the artists at 6:30 p.m. in the Whittall Pavilion. This concert has been rescheduled from the fall 2025 season.

Tony Award-winning music director Ted Sperling conducts a delightful evening with Scarlett Strallen, Bryonha Marie Parham, Jonathan Christopher and John Clayton Riddle, showcasing songs from Frederick Loewe's legendary Broadway shows, including “Brigadoon,” “Camelot,” and “My Fair Lady”– plus rareties from the Library's Loewe Collection. Join for a preconcert conversation with the artists at 6:30 p.m. in the Whittall Pavilion. This concert is made possible in part through the generous support of the Frederick Loewe Foundation.

The vibrant, young Marmen Quartet performs works by Haydn, Debussy and Bartók alongside Cassandra Miller's intimate, luminous “Leaving.” Join for a preconcert conversation with the artists at 6:30 p.m. in the Whittall Pavilion.

Expect an electrifying recital from this duo of sought-after soloists: American violinist Benjamin Beilman and Scottish pianist Steven Osborne perform sonatas by Brahms and Franck, plus Clara Schumann's Three Romances and Lili Boulanger's “Nocturne” and “Cortège.” Join for a preconcert conversation with the artists at 6:30 p.m. in the Whittall Pavilion.

Praised for impeccable style and musicianship, the brilliant, Berlin-based Leonkoro Quartet performs music by Beethoven, Mendelssohn and Dutch composer Henriëtte Bosmans on the Library's renowned Stradivari instruments. Join for a preconcert conversation with the artists at 6:30 p.m. in the Whittall Pavilion.

Washington National Opera's new production of Scott Joplin's groundbreaking 1910 opera “Treemonisha” is the focus of a special event featuring performers from the Washington National Opera's Cafritz Young Artists program, plus a panel discussion with Washington National Opera Artistic Director Francesca Zambello, production director Denyce Graves, and composer Damien Sneed.

Considered perhaps the world's greatest violist, Tabea Zimmermann makes a rare U.S. recital tour this spring with Spanish pianist Javier Perianes, performing works by Schumann, Brahms, Britten and Shostakovich. Join for a preconcert conversation with the artists at 6:30 p.m. in the Whittall Pavilion.

Siblings Isata and Sheku Kanneh-Mason, two of the most prominent classical artists of their generation, present a cello and piano recital that blends Romantic-era tradition with 20th-century innovation. Join for a preconcert conversation with the artists at 6:30 p.m. in the Whittall Pavilion.

The Library of Congress celebrates the acquisition of the papers of Japanese dancer and choreographer Michio Itō with a performance by the Dana Tai Soon Burgess Dance Company. Join for a preconcert conversation with the artists at 5:30 p.m. in the Whittall Pavilion.

Two-time Grammy-winning opera star J'nai Bridges joins the Catalyst Quartet and pianist Terrence Wilson for a sumptuous program of music by Antonín Dvořák, Edward Elgar, Libby Larsen and Samuel Coleridge-Taylor. Join for a preconcert conversation with the artists at 6:30 p.m.

“Latin Music USA” highlights the great American music created by Latinos and celebrates the Latin rhythms at the heart of jazz, rock, country and rhythm and blues.

Cuban-Swiss musician Yilian Cañizares is one of the most intriguing contemporary violinists, singers and composers of her time, blending her native Afro-Cuban rhythms with jazz and classical music. This event is made possible in part through the generous support of the Revada Foundation of the Logan family. There will be no preconcert conversation for this event.

Pulitzer Prize-winning Diné composer Raven Chacon and artists from thingNY create an evocative, unique sound world in an evening of Chacon's recent chamber and conceptual compositions, including the world premiere of his commission from the Library's Strickland Fund. Join for a preconcert conversation with the composer at 6:30 p.m. in the Whittall Pavilion. This concert has been rescheduled from the fall 2025 season.

Pianist Zlata Chochieva plays music by Beethoven, Bartók, Schumann, Sibelius and J.S. Bach, and the great “Dante Sonata” of Franz Liszt. Join for a preconcert conversation with the artist at 6:30 p.m. in the Whittall Pavilion.

Led by flutist and Artistic Director Mimi Stillman, the Dolce Suono Ensemble brings a program offering a Mozart flute quartet alongside works by Irving Fine, Ned Rorem and Zhou Tian, and the world premiere of David Serkin Ludwig's “Woman in Gold,” co-commissioned by the Library's Verna and Irving Fine Endowment. Join for a preconcert conversation with the artists at 6:30 p.m. in the Whittall Pavilion.

Acclaimed American countertenor Reginald Mobley presents a program featuring 17th-century music by Purcell, Dowland, Holland, and others. Join for a preconcert conversation with the artists at 6:30 p.m. in the Whittall Pavilion.

In a lecture co-presented with the American Musicological Society, E. Douglas Bomberger gives a talk on composer and pianist Amy Beach (1867-1944), the earliest American female composer whose works are still regularly heard today, on the radio, in concerts and on streaming platforms.

Chicago's Grossman Ensemble, led by Stefan Asbury, performs works by Sir George Benjamin, Augusta Read Thomas and Sean Shepherd. Join for a preconcert conversation with the artists at 6:30 p.m. in the Whittall Pavilion. This concert has been rescheduled from the fall 2025 season.

Under the artistic direction of Broadway director and conductor Andy Einhorn, the Library of Congress celebrates the acquisition of the Burt Bacharach papers. Join for a preconcert conversation with the artists at 6:30 p.m. in the Whittall Pavilion.

Legendary jazz trumpeter Chet Baker's virtuosity shines in this revealing documentary, made a year before his death, showing a man ravaged by decades of drug use.

Bassist Christian McBride marks the 20th anniversary of “Live at Tonic” with a special performance. There will be no preconcert conversation for this event. This event has been made possible through the generous support of the Revada Foundation of the Logan family.

Simone Dinnerstein leads the Baroklyn ensemble in an evening of chamber works by J.S. Bach, including a keyboard concerto and cantata. Join for a preconcert conversation with Music Division Acting Chief Nicholas Brown-Cáceres and Music Specialist David H. Plylar on their new book: “Let the People Hear It: 100 Years of Concerts from the Library of Congress,” at 6:30 p.m. in the Whittall Pavilion. This concert has been rescheduled from the fall 2025 season.

“The Disappearance of Miss Scott” chronicles Hazel Scott's meteoric rise as a jazz talent and major Hollywood star. The first Black woman to have her own television show, she was also an influential civil rights pioneer before being blacklisted during the Red Scare of the 1950s. Produced by 4th Act Actual for the PBS “American Masters” series, this rich documentary tells the story of Hazel Scott's extraordinary life fully for the first time. This event is made possible in part through the generous support of the Revada Foundation of the Logan family. This event has been rescheduled from the fall 2025 season.

Rising jazz star Ekep Nkwelle, a graduate of Duke Ellington School of the Arts, Howard University and Juilliard, captivates audiences with her vocal exuberance, versatility and charisma. There will be no preconcert conversation for this event. This event is made possible in part through the generous support of the Revada Foundation of the Logan family. This concert has been rescheduled from the fall 2025 season.

Stanley Clarke, known for his jazz fusions, innovative bass techniques and role as a champion of the bass, performs with his quintet at the Library of Congress. There will be no preconcert conversation for this event. This event is made possible in part through the generous support of the Revada Foundation of the Logan family.