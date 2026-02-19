1st Stage Mourns Passing of Artist and Board Member William T. Newman, Jr.

🎭 NEW! Washington, DC Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Washington, DC & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

1st Stage has announced the unexpected passing of William T. Newman, Jr., a longtime artist and board member with the company. Newman had been rehearsing the role of Walter “Pops” Washington in the upcoming production of Between Riverside and Crazy.

After discussions with the cast and creative team, the company confirmed that the production will continue. Returning 1st Stage artist Addison Switzer (The Piano Lesson) will step into the role of “Pops” Washington.

Between Riverside and Crazy, by Pulitzer Prize–winning playwright Stephen Adly Guirgis, follows ex-cop and recent widower Walter “Pops” Washington and his son Junior as they navigate housing pressures, legal disputes, and personal conflicts in a rent-stabilized New York City apartment.

The cast includes Dylan Arredondo, Fabiolla da Silva, Chris Genebach, Ellis Greer, Shawn Sebastian Naar, Addison Switzer, and Hannah Taylor. The production is directed by José Carrasquillo.

The design team includes scenic designer Tony Cisek, lighting designer William D’Eugenio, sound designer Sarah O’Halloran, Costume Designer Moyenda Kulemeka, props designer Justin Nepomuceno, and intimacy coach Lorraine Ressegger.

Performance Schedule

Between Riverside and Crazy will run February 26–March 15, 2026, at 1st Stage in Tysons, VA. Performances are Thursdays and Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 2:00 p.m.

Ticket Information

General admission tickets are dynamically priced at $25 (limited availability), $40 (limited availability), and $55. Student, educator, and military tickets are $15. Tickets may be purchased online or by calling the 1st Stage box office at 703-854-1856.