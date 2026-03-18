GALA Hispanic Theatre to Premiere AGUARDIENTE: WHERE MAGIC TRANSCENDS BORDERS

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GALA Hispanic Theatre will present the world premiere of AGUARDIENTE: WHERE MAGIC TRANSCENDS BORDERS, a new musical conceived by Luis Salgado and Daniel Alejandro Gutiérrez, running April 30 through May 24 at GALA Theatre in Washington, D.C.

Written, directed, and choreographed by Luis Salgado, with music and music direction by Daniel Alejandro Gutiérrez and lyrics by both artists, the bilingual production will be performed with surtitles in English and Spanish. Press Night will take place May 2 at 8:00 p.m. under the honorary patronage of His Excellency Daniel García-Peña Jaramillo, Ambassador of Colombia to the United States.

Blending Afro-Caribbean rhythms such as bomba, currulao, and cumbia with elements of magical realism inspired by Gabriel García Márquez, the musical follows a group of artists racing to complete a new work while navigating questions of identity, ambition, and immigration. As their creative process unfolds, the line between reality and imagination begins to blur, revealing a parallel story set in a river town facing environmental collapse, where two young lovers must decide whether to remain and fight for their homeland or leave in pursuit of new opportunities.

Cast and Creative Team

The production features an 18-member multicultural cast led by Samuel Garnica as Alberto, Sebastián Treviño as Alejandro, Vin Ramos as Azuquita, Ana Luisa Martínez as Anís, Shayla Hernández as Kiara, Emy Ramos as Beta, Eric González as Eve, Machirán as Pepe/MC, and Leanna Finol as Mamá/Mom.

The ensemble includes Ralphie Rivera, Álvaro Medina Molina, Santiago Ayala, Brianna Ríos, Ana Daniela Pérez, Bibi Sánchez, Julia Neveu, Zaramaría Fas, and Rodrigo Calderón.

The creative team includes scenic designer Clifton Chadick, lighting designer Colin Bills, projections designer Milton Cordero, sound designer Madeline Oslejsek, Costume Designer Jeannette Christensen, properties designer Chelsea Dean, and hair and makeup designer Andre Hopfer. Sorany Gutiérrez serves as dramaturg, with Valeria Cossu as associate director and Ralphie Rivera as associate choreographer.

The production’s live band is led by Daniel Gutiérrez and includes Sebastián Natal, Juan “Juancho” Gómez, Iván Navas, Jaime Rodríguez, Roger Torres, and Michael Ventura.

About the Artists

Luis Salgado is an international director and choreographer whose previous work at GALA includes On Your Feet! La historia de Emilio y Gloria Estefan ¡En Español!, Fame, and In the Heights en Español, which received nine Helen Hayes Awards. His Broadway and international credits include In the Heights, On Your Feet!, and Paramour by Cirque du Soleil.

Daniel Alejandro Gutiérrez is a Colombian composer and music director who has worked on productions including On Your Feet! and 1776 at Ford’s Theatre. He is also the founder of the Latin jazz project Manteca Blue & The Latin Corner and has performed internationally with the band La Mambanegra.

Performance Schedule

Performances will take place Thursdays through Saturdays at 8:00 p.m. and Sundays at 2:00 p.m. The production runs approximately 120 minutes, including one intermission.

Ticketing and More Information

Tickets range from $60 premium, $55 standard, $45 value, and $35 balcony, with discounts available for seniors, military, teachers, groups, and patrons under 25. Tickets may be purchased at galatheatre.org or by calling 202-234-7174.

GALA Theatre is located at 3333 14th Street NW in Washington, D.C., near the Columbia Heights Metro station.