HADESTOWN Star J. Antonio Rodriguez Will Lead I & YOU: THE MUSICAL

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The world premiere of I & You: The Musical based on the play by Lauren M. Gunderson, with a book by Gunderson and music and lyrics by Ari Afsar, performs on Olney Theatre Center's Roberts Mainstage April 22 - May 24, 2026, in a co-production with McCarter Theatre Center, and by special arrangement with Alchemation. A prior version of the show premiered at McCarter Theatre Center this past fall, and the new production, both directed by Sarah Rasmussen, arrives at Olney Theatre with revisions and a new cast featuring J. Antonio Rodriguez (Orpheus in the Hadestown National Tour) as Anthony and Alex De Bard (Anna in Olney's production of Disney's Frozen) as Caroline. Following three previews, the invited press performance is on Saturday, April 25, at 8:00 pm. Interested critics may reserve two tickets by emailing sstraub@olneytheatre.org.

Jason Loewith, Olney Theatre Center's Artistic Director, said, “Producing the rolling world-premiere of Lauren's breakout hit play I And You in 2015 marked a triumphant shift in our work here at Olney Theatre. I'm thrilled to be working with Lauren, along with composer/lyricist Ari Afsar and McCarter Theatre's amazing artistic director Sarah Rasmussen to bring Lauren's unforgettable story to an even larger audience.”

Anthony (Rodriguez) turns up in Caroline's (De Bard) bedroom one night bearing waffle fries, a beat-up book, and a homework assignment they're supposed to do together: explore Walt Whitman's poem “Song of Myself.” Chronically sick, Caroline hasn't been to school in a while… and doesn't even remember meeting some kid named Anthony, which dials up both her suspicions and her “snark-o-meter.” But as the two get to know each other, they finally learn of the deeper mystery that brought them together. Whitman's powerful poetry inspires the music and lyrics by American Idol veteran Ari Afsar, which expands the magic of Gunderson's remarkable story with an unforgettable ending.

The understudy for Caroline is Alexandra Lopez, and the understudy for Anthony is Kishan Rao.

The creative team from the McCarter Theatre production reunites with director Sarah Rasmussen for the Olney mounting, including Movement Director Steph Paul, Original Music Direction by Sujin Kim-Ramsey, Music Supervisor Bryan Perri, Scenic Designer Beowulf Borrit, Costume Designer Kara Harmon, Lighting Designer Japhy Weideman, Sound Designer Elisabeth Weidner, Projection Designer Stefania Bulbarella, Hair, Wig & Makeup Designer Kate Casalino, Dramaturg Julie Felise Dubiner, Voice & Text Director Hannah Tamminen, and Intimacy Coordinator Alicia Rodis. Orchestrations are by Yair Evnine and Ari Afsar, with Arrangements by Sujin Kim-Ramsey and Ari Afsar. The Production Stage Manager is Becky Reed, and the Assistant Stage Manager is Allison Ann Bailey.

I & You: The Musical was commissioned by McCarter Theatre Center with support from the BOLD Foundation and developed in the Emily Mann Lab.