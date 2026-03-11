UNOFFICIAL LATE NIGHT Returns To The Kennedy Center

🎭 NEW! Washington, DC Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Washington, DC & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

UNOFFICIAL LATE NIGHT, created and hosted by Amelia Cameron, will return to the Millennium Stage at The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on March 21 at 6:00 p.m. The performance is free to attend and will also be livestreamed.

The comedy variety show blends stand-up, sketch, improvisation, and character-driven comedy while presenting a behind-the-scenes look at the chaos of producing a live late-night program. Inspired by the energy of writers’ rooms and live performance, the format highlights the collaborative process of creating comedy in real time.

Cameron, who serves as host and executive producer, developed the show after working on Emmy Award-winning productions. The upcoming performance will feature Armin Haracic, Earl Wyatt, Evie Cameron, and Scarlett Hurst, along with the UNOFFICIAL LATE NIGHT debuts of Mit Landy and special guest Gabby Cameron.

“There's always a little imposter syndrome,” Cameron said while reflecting on her career during Women’s History Month. “For me, it comes from constantly being told no and being rejected. When you keep pushing and fighting for opportunities, sometimes when you finally achieve something you almost feel like you cheated to get there.”

The show draws stylistic inspiration from programs such as Saturday Night Live, 30 Rock, and Whose Line Is It Anyway?, combining scripted material with improvisation and ensemble-driven comedy.

“There's this element of chaos when you have all of these phenomenal voices in a room—people who are incredibly talented but have been rejected for reasons that maybe shouldn't be reasons,” Cameron said. “You start to see this chaotic gleam in everyone's eyes, and you know you've found your community.”

Cameron said building that sense of artistic community remains central to the project.

“Unofficial Late Night started as—and continues to be—a way to bring communities together, whether it's comedians finding each other or the Kennedy Center community,” she said. “Despite the name change, it's still the Kennedy Center. There's a community of staff, artists, and arts lovers who have found a home there. They're the people cancellations affect the most. They've dedicated years of their lives to the Kennedy Center's original mission, and now not only are their jobs on the line, but that space is threatened. We're proud to continue performing there and to keep promoting the expression of artists across genres, backgrounds, and art forms.”

Tickets are available through the Kennedy Center website.