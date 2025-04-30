CHOKE & More Lead Washington, DC's May 2025 Top Theatre Shows

Washington, DC is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month.

Choke: Sucede hasta en las mejores familias

GALA Hispanic Theatre - April 24, 2025 through May 18, 2025

By Emilio Infante (Mexico/USA) Directed & Spanish translation by Gustavo Ott WORLD PREMIERE In Spanish with English surtitles "Choke” tells the story of Esperanza and Gonzalo Guerrero, a Latino couple in Baltimore who have worked all their lives to provide opportunities for their daughter, Cassandra, a professional now living in Los Angeles. When Cassandra and her wife Zulema visit her childhood home, a family medical crisis sparks intergenerational conflict. Set in the looming shadow of an oil refinery, tradition and modern education clash as the family faces a difficult decision: whether to stay in a home that holds both love and decay, a home shaped and shattered by a corporation. With humor, this environmental and family play portrays the contemporary American society.

In the Heights

Signature Theatre - February 11, 2025 through May 04, 2025

The joyous Tony Award-winning triumph by Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton) and Quiara Alegría Hudes (Daphne’s Dive). Lights up on Washington Heights, NYC where the streets are full of music, and everybody’s got a dream. With the neighborhood on the brink of gentrification, and a life-changing winning lottery ticket somewhere in their midst, the vibrant inhabitants share hope, loss and love as they plan their futures while cherishing their home. Latin rhythms and hip-hop lyrics infuse “96,000,” “Paciencia y Fe,” “Carnaval del Barrio” and the title song as this breathtaking celebration of community and culture energetically bursts off the stage with Signature’s trademark immersive style.

Sister Act

Ford's Theatre - March 14, 2025 through May 17, 2025

Sister Act is a riotous musical comedy based on the hit 1992 film that has audiences jumping to their feet! To escape the mob, a nightclub singer hides in a convent. While there, she helps her new sisters to discover their powerful voices while she finds her own. This uplifting, Tony-nominated musical features original music by Alan Menken (Newsies, Beauty and the Beast, Little Shop of Horrors). It is directed and choreographed by Jeff Calhoun (Broadway: Newsies, Ford’s: Violet, The Civil War, Freedom’s Song, Shenandoah).

Fake It Until You Make It

Arena Stage - April 03, 2025 through May 04, 2025

In Larissa FastHorse's uproarious comedy, a collision of friends and foes within the non-profit sector sets the stage for a whirlwind of competition, chaos, and comedic revelation. Meet Wynona, the Native American proprietor of N.O.B.U.S.H., and River, her white counterpart at Indigenous Nations Soaring. Their escalating rivalry ensnares colleagues and bystanders, leading to the unraveling of secrets that highlight the absurdities of ambition and authenticity. Amidst the laughter, genuine connections form, emphasizing the value of unexpected paths to success. Fake It Until You Make It is a humorous exploration of ambition, demonstrating that laughter often accompanies the pursuit of goals.

To Kill a Mockingbird

Riverside Center for the Performing Arts - May 07, 2025 through June 22, 2025

Experience the timeless story of justice, morality, and courage as Riverside Center for the Performing Arts presents To Kill a Mockingbird on stage from May 7 through June 22, 2025. This powerful adaptation of Harper Lee’s classic novel, and dramatized by Christopher Sergel, shows local lawyer Atticus Finch defending the man in a trial that sends violent waves through the community. Timeless and lingering, this hard-hitting work explores prejudice, compassion and the courage to do what is right.

We Are Gathered

Arena Stage - May 16, 2025 through June 15, 2025

A new play about queer love and forest magic from the Oscar-winning screenwriter of Moonlight. Wilson and Free met in a dark park searching for fun not expecting to find love, light, and each other. Now a milestone anniversary has got them wondering if they have met Mr. Right or a long one-night stand with a lovely Mr. Maybe? With a little support and a lot of confusion from family, friends, and a stranger in the dark, the question remains: will Free and Wilson find their way together or will they let fear, and a secret lead them asunder?

Kimberly Akimbo

The National Theatre - May 20, 2025 through June 01, 2025

A new musical about growing up and growing old (in no particular order), KIMBERLY AKIMBO is the winner of 5 Tony Awards including BEST MUSICAL. It features Tony Award-winning book and lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire (Shrek), a Tony Award-winning score by Jeanine Tesori (Fun Home), choreography by Danny Mefford (Dear Evan Hansen) and direction by Tony-nominated director Jessica Stone.

