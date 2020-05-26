BWW Blog: Welcome To The Blog!

Hello theatre kids, Broadway lovers, and creators around the world!! My name is Leah Packer, and I am HONORED to be joining Broadway World as a college student blogger! These articles will be all about my college theatre life (before and during this pandemic) how I'm continuing to learn and study acting, and some tips and tricks of the "college theatre student" trade I have learned throughout the past year! I'll be doing some "days in my life," interviews with theatre faculty and friends, and other fun segments I hope helps you all learn more about studying the craft in college/in general (or just get your smile for the day)!!

But for my first article, I'd like to share with you all a little bit about me- and some background on my road to theatre school! I am a freshman (scratch that, just became a sophomore) studying theatre at the University of Maryland, College Park. Woah...hold up there (you may be saying). University of Maryland? A (huge) state university, recognized primarily for its business programs and basketball? Yep. That's my school!! And I LOVE it. But University of Maryland was not part of my original "theatre game plan" (which I designed at age 14). That plan involved New York (and only New York) for college and beyond. I pretty much stated that I would never go to a state school, much less one 45 short minutes away from home. Liberal arts college in New York or bust. Let me tell you how my plan changed.

Leah posing with University of Maryland's mascot, the day she committed to college.

Flashback to junior year Leah, dutifully beginning her college application/audition season. I applied to 13 colleges (oof), signaling the "money talk" from my parents (double oof). They explained to me that, while they could afford to send me to college (for which I am exceptionally grateful), they could not afford to send me to a lot of my "dream schools" in New York, and stopped me from applying to the majority of them.

Filled with years of planning my ideals, I couldn't imagine dropping these schools and going to the one my parents could afford- University of Maryland. I continued with my applications and college auditions, and I actually was accepted to a few of my "dreams." However, as decision day approached, I began to realize that I truly could not attend these schools...unless I faced student loans and crippling debt. I began touring University of Maryland and was pleasantly surprised to find that this (really, very huge) state school had an incredible (and surprisingly intimate) theatre department. Was it recognized by the Top Theatre Colleges magazines I had been poring over for the last nine months? Nope. Was it full of students who loved the program and dedicated faculty who knew what they were doing? Oh yes.

I thought that true theatre could only exist in New York, and here I was- discovering an untapped theatre gold mine in College Park! I began to realize an extremely important lesson- it's you that makes the school, not the school that makes you. I could study theatre anywhere!! As long as I had my ambition, true love of theatre and faculty who could help me grow- I could still make a difference. I could still be an actor. My dream began to change.

One year later, and I am beyond happy with my decision. University of Maryland's theatre department is perfect for me, (more articles to come on personal experiences and fun stories), and I have had so many chances to learn and grow...without breaking my proverbial piggy bank. No matter where you end up, where you study, who you learn from- it's up to YOU to put in the work and create that theatrical self-growth. If you end up studying at your dream school/following your original plan, yay!! I'm so happy for you. But, if you are like I was, scared that you're heading down the "wrong theatre path" because things changed- don't even worry. Stop putting immense pressure on yourself to follow one path- things can and will change!! You'd be surprised at all the wonderful results that come from taking an unplanned path. Success and happiness will be there along your chosen route- whatever it may be.

Well, that's a little background about how I got where I am today, and now I actually have to bounce over to a virtual rehearsal!! (More on that later) I can't wait to spend the summer sharing my life with you, and if you have any questions (or any content you want to see in upcoming articles)- PLEASE reach out!! My inbox is always open for readers and new theatre-loving friends (vettegirl17@verizon.net), and I can't wait to hear from you!! Until next article, stay happy and healthy- and keep creating!! The world needs us theatre students-

Love,

Leah

