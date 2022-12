12 Days Left To Vote For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Washington, DC Awards; Kennedy Center Leads Favorite Local Theatre!

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2022.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2022 BroadwayWorld Washington, DC Standings - 12/19/22

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Chrissy Mastrangelo - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Prince William Little Theatre 13%

Vickie Taylor - WEST SIDE STORY - Upper Room Theatre Ministry 12%

Stacey Yvonne Taylor - SHREK THE MUSICAL - City of Fairfax Theatre Company 9%

Stefan Sittig - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Little Theatre of Alexandria 9%

Jolene Vettese - RAGTIME - Sterling Playmakers 8%

Debbie Clark - URINETOWN - Ovations Theatre 7%

Pauline Lamb - BRIGHT STAR - little theater of Alexandria 7%

Chrissy Mastrangelo - SOUND OF MUSIC - Prince William Little Theatre 6%

Shari Seymour - ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Rockville Musical Theatre 5%

Josie Corrado - GODSPELL - Hope Theater 4%

Sarah Frances Williams - URINETOWN - The Theatre Lab 4%

Ivan Davila - HEAD OVER HEELS - DTC 4%

Paige Wakefield - BRIGHT STAR - Reston Community Players 4%

Jolene Vettese - MUSICAL OF MUSICALS THE MUSICAL - Reston Community Players 3%

Gabrielle Buonocore - GIFT OF THE MAGI - Fauquier Community Theatre 2%

Matt Luneberg - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Mask & Bauble Dramatic Society 2%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Robert Barry Fleming - GRACE - Ford Theatres 18%

Stefan Sittig - XANADU - Workhouse Performing Arts 13%

Parker Esse - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Arena Stage 8%

Luis Salgado - ON YOUR FEET! EN ESPAÑOL - GALA Hispanic Theatre 7%

Rickey Tripp - RENT - Signature Theatre 7%

David Singleton - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Toby’s dinner theatre 6%

Robb Hunter - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Olney Theater 5%

David Singleton - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - Monumental Theatre Company 5%

Tony Thomas - P.NOKIO - Imagination Stage 5%

Keone and Mari Madrid - ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME - Shakespeare Theatre Company 4%

Maurice Johnson - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Constellation Theatre 4%

Robbie Roby - HAIRSPRAY - The National Theatre 4%

Ashleigh King - MAZ AND BRICKS - Solas Nua 3%

Rex Daugherty and Ashleigh King - MAZ AND BRICKS - Solas Nua 3%

Camille A. Brown - TONI STONE - Arena Stage 2%

Lorna Ventura - AMERICAN PROPHET - Arena Stage 2%

Michael Fatica - SPEAKEASY AT THE SUNSET ROOM - The Sunset Room Bond 45 1%

Jon Rubin - IN HIS HANDS - Mosaic Theatre 1%

Michael Fatica - SPEAKEASY - Sunset Room 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Darnell Patrick Morris - LES MISERABLES - Ovations Theatre 14%

Kristina Martin - LITTLE WOMEN - Montgomery College Summer Dinner Theatre 8%

Judith Harmon - MACBETH - City of Fairfax Theatre Company 8%

Michelle Matthews - SISTER ACT - Prince William Little Theatre 8%

Michelle Matthews - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Prince William Little Theatre 7%

Lori Crockett - BRIGHT STAR - Reston Community Players 7%

Susy Moorstein - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Prince William Little Theatre 7%

Darrell Clark - GIRLS OF MADISON STREET - Creative Cauldron 6%

Jessica Kresge - WEST SIDE STORY - Upper Room Theatre Ministry 6%

Nicole Andres - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Rooftop Productions 5%

Melissa Jo York-Tilley - A CHRISTMAS CHAOS - Rooftop Productions 4%

Evelyn Lehmann - GIFT OF THE MAGI - Fauquier Community Theatre 4%

Darnell Patrick Morris - URINETOWN - Ovations Theatre 4%

Heidi Santschi - OUR TOWN - Seton Players 3%

Tristen Geren - LOST IN SPACE - Sunshine Projects 3%

Lori Crockett - TRUE WEST - City of Fairfax Theatre Company 2%

Darnell Patrick Morris - RENT - Ovations Theatre 2%

Lori Crockett - MUSICAL OF MUSICALS THE MUSICAL - Reston Community Players 2%

Tristan Raines - SPEAKEASY AT THE SUNSET ROOM - The Sunset Room 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Dominique Fawn Hill - GRACE - Ford Theatres 17%

Jeannette Christensen - ON YOUR FEET! EN ESPAÑOL - GALA Hispanic Theatre 10%

Alejo Vietti - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Arena Stage 8%

Ivania Stack - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Olney Theater 7%

Priscilla Stapula - XANADU - Workhouse Arts Center 7%

Alejo Vietti - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Ford Theatres 5%

Jeannette Christensen - LA CASA DE LA LAGUNA - GALA Hispanic Theatre 5%

Sigrid Johannesdottir - MRS. WARREN'S PROFESSION - Washington Stage Guild 5%

Yvonne Miranda - AIN'T NO MO' - Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company 4%

Ashlynne Ludwig - P.NOKIO - Imagination Stage 3%

Elizabeth Morton - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - The Keegan Theatre 3%

Becky Gould-Levine and Melanie McCleerey - QUEEN OF THE PEOPLE'S HEARTS - Angela Knight Productions 3%

Janine sunday - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Toby’s dinner theatre 2%

Erik Teague & Allison Johnson - UNDER THE SEA WITH DREDGIE MCGEE - 1st Stage 2%

Loren Elstein - ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME - Shakespeare Theatre Company 2%

Kate Keifer - ART OF MURDER - Workhouse Performing Arts 2%

Rodrigo Munoz - RED VELVET - Shakespeare Theatre Company 2%

Sarafina Bush - OUR TOWN - Shakespeare Theatre Company 2%

Silvia de Marta - DONA ROSITA THE SPINSTER - Gala Hispanic Theatre 1%

Dede Ayite - AMERICAN PROPHET - Arena Stage 1%

Alison Samantha Johnson - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Prologue Theatre 1%

Frank Labovitz - CORDUROY - Imagination Stage 1%

Ivania Stack - THE TRIP TO BOUNTIFUL - Ford's Theatre 1%

Emily Rebholz - THE MERCHANT OF VENICE - Shakespeare Theatre Company/Theatre for a New Audience 1%

Moyenda Kulemeka - MLIMA'S TALE - 1st Stage 1%



Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)

Sharon Veselic - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Prince William Little Theatre 13%

Darnell Patrick Morris - URINETOWN - Ovations Theatre 10%

Emily “EJ” Jonas - BRIGHT STAR - Little Theatre of Skexandria 7%

Rob Tessier - WEST SIDE STORY - Upper Room Theatre Ministry 7%

Vincent Worthington - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Rooftop Productions 6%

Ashleigh King - LITTLE WOMEN - Montgomery College Summer Dinner Theatre 6%

Richard Farella - BRIGHT STAR - Reston Community Players 5%

Emily 'EJ' Joneas - NEWSIES - The Arlington Players 5%

Scott Heine - GODSPELL - Hope Theater 4%

EJ Jones - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - The Arlington Players 4%

Jonathan Mulberg - RAGTIME - Sterling Playmakers 4%

Jordan Kelberg - LEGALLY BLONDE - Ovations Theatre 4%

Lee Rosenthal - ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Rockville Musical Theatre 4%

Jason Damaso and Mario Font - HEAD OVER HEELS - DTC 3%

Jolene Vettese - MUSICAL OF MUSICALS THE MUSICAL - Reston Community Players 3%

Kurt Boehm - FALSETTOS - Montgomery College Summer Dinner Theatre 3%

Aidan Quartana - URINETOWN - The Theatre Lab 3%

Steve McBride - SIDE BY SIDE BY SONDHEIM - Fauquier Community Theatre 3%

Melynda Burdette - PIPPIN - Ovations Theatre 2%

Darnell Patrick Morris - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Ovations Theatre 2%

Tristen Geren - S.O.S.: A JONAS BROTHERS MUSICAL - Sunshine Projects 2%

Diane King - GIFT OF THE MAGI - Fauquier Community Theatre 1%



Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)

Robert Barry Fleming - GRACE - Ford Theatres 16%

Timothy Douglas - THE COLOR PURPLE - Signature Theatre 13%

Luis Salgado - ON YOUR FEET! EN ESPAÑOL - GALA Hispanic Theatre 13%

Stefan Sittig - XANADU - Workhouse Arts Center 9%

Molly Smith - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Arena Stage 8%

Marcia Milgrom Dodge - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Olney Theater 7%

Michael Windsor - TICK...TICK...BOOM! - Monumental Theatre Company 7%

Tony Thomas - P.NOKIO - Imagination Stage 5%

Elena Velasco - THE AMAZING ADVENTURES OF DR WONDERFUL AND HER DOG - The Keegan Theatre 4%

Charles Randolph-Wright - AMERICAN PROPHET - Arena Stage 4%

Fred Berman - TRANS AM - The Keegan Theatre 3%

Mark Minnick - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Toby’s dinner theatre 3%

Keone and Mari Madrid - ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME - Shakespeare Theatre Company 2%

José Luis Arellano - REVOLTOSA / TROUBLEMAKER - GALA THEATRE 2%

Holly Anne Devlin - SPEAKEASY AT THE SUNSET ROOM - The Sunset Room Bond 45 2%

Patty Kelleher - BROADWAY'S BEST - Moonlit Wings Productions 2%

Holly-Anne Devlin - SPEAKEASY AT THE SUNSET ROOM - Sunset room 1%



Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)

Iyona Blake - GIRLS OF MADISON STREET - Creative Cauldron 13%

Christine Maxted - A CHRISTMAS CHAOS - Rooftop Productions 9%

Harry Kantrovich - SHOAH - Fauquier Community Theatre 9%

Anna Burrell - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Prince William Little Theatre 8%

Matt Moore - OUR TOWN - Seton Players 8%

Thea Belle Flanzer - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Mask & Bauble Dramatic Society 7%

Ahryel Tinker - WIZARD OF OZ - Moonlit Wings Productions 7%

Liz Mykietyn - DELIGHTFUL QUARENTINE - Reston Community Players 7%

Veronica Lowe - FROZEN FREEZIN' QUEEN - Moonlit Wings Productions 6%

Jacqueline Youm - MEDEA - JaYo Théâtre 5%

Jeffrey Walker - NOISES OFF - Fauquier Community Theatre 5%

Joanna Henry - THE BEST WORST THING THAT CAN HAPPEN - Aldersgate Church Community Theatre 4%

Susannah Lovegrove & Tristen Geren - I WANT A JOB. - Sunshine Projects 4%

Jacqueline Youm - A BLACK AND WHITE COOKIE - Silver Spring Stage 4%

Arielle Katz - DISTRICT MERCHANTS - Theatre at CBT & Globe Openstage 3%

Jacqueline Youm - EURIPEDES' MEDEA - JaYo Théâtre 2%



Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)

Rebecca Aparicio - LA CASA DE LA LAGUNA - GALA Hispanic Theatre 9%

Jolene Vettese - ART OF MURDER - Workhouse Performing Arts 8%

Jose Carrasquillo - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Ford Theatres 6%

IYONA BLAKE - IYONA BLAKE, GIRLS OF MADISON STREET - CREATIVE CAULDRON 6%

Alan Paul - OUR TOWN - Shakespeare Theatre Company 6%

MATT CONNER - INTO THE WOODS - CREATIVE CAULDRON 5%

Lili-Anne Brown - AIN'T NO MO' - Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company 5%

Rex Daugherty - MAZ AND BRICKS - Solas Nua 5%

Michael Rothhaar - MRS. WARREN'S PROFESSION - Washington Stage Guild 4%

Susan Rhea - YOGA PLAY - The Keegan Theatre 4%

Tazewell Thompson - SEVEN GUITARS - Arena Stage 4%

Paige Hernandez - DAPHNE'S DIVE - Signature Theatre 4%

Alex Levy - THE PHLEBOTOMIST - 1st Stage 3%

Kate Bryer - CORDUROY - Imagination Stage 3%

Kasi Campbell - MEMOIRS OF A FORGOTTEN MAN - Washington Stage Guild 3%

Craig Lucas - CHANGE AGENT - Arena Stage 2%

Arin Arbus - THE MERCHANT OF VENICE - Shakespeare Theatre Company/Theatre for a New Audience 2%

Steve H. Broadnax III - HOT WING KING - Studio Theater 2%

Molly Smith - CELIA AND FIDEL - Arena Stage 2%

Bryanda Minix - HAVING OUR SAY - CREATIVE CAULDRON 2%

Jose Luis Areyano - DONA ROSITA THE SPINSTER - Gala hispanic 2%

Jade King Carroll - RED VELVET - Shakespeare Theatre Company 2%

José Carrasquillo - IN HIS HANDS - Mosaic Theater Company 2%

MATT CONNER AND STEPHEN GREGORY SMITH - THE CHRISTMAS ANGEL - CREATIVE CAULDRON 2%

Jason Tamborini - WORLD BUILDERS - Prologue Theatre 1%



Best Ensemble Performance (Non-Professional)

SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Prince William Little Theatre 10%

LES MISERABLES - Ovations Theatre 9%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Rockville Musical Theatre 8%

WEST SIDE STORY - Upper Room Theatre Ministry 8%

GIRLS OF MADISON STREET - Creative Cauldron 7%

NEWSIES - The Arlington Players 7%

BRIGHT STAR - Little theatre of alexandria 5%

SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Rooftop Productions 4%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Little Theatre of Alexandria 4%

RAGTIME - Sterling Playmakers 3%

GODSPELL - Hope Theater 3%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Mask & Bauble Dramatic Society 3%

TRUE WEST - City of Fairfax Theatre Company 3%

ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Rockville Musical Theatre 2%

URINETOWN - The Theatre Lab 2%

NOISES OFF - Fauquier Community Theatre 2%

HEAD OVER HEELS - DTC 2%

SHREK THE MUSICAL - Ovations Theatre 2%

OUR TOWN - Seton Players 2%

SHOAH - Fauquier Community Theatre 2%

VOICES HEARD - Sunshine Projects 2%

A BLACK AND WHITE COOKIE - Silver Spring Stage 2%

MUSICAL OF MUSICALS THE MUSICAL - Reston Community Players 1%

A DOLL'S HOUSE - JaYo Théâtre 1%

SEUSSICAL - Ovations Theatre 1%



Best Ensemble Performance (Professional)

GRACE - Ford Theatres 9%

ON YOUR FEET EN ESPAÑOL - Gala Hispanic Theater 9%

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Arena Stage 5%

LA CASA DE LA LAGUNA - GALA Hispanic Theatre 5%

SIX - The National Theatre 5%

XANADU - Workhouse Performing Arts 5%

GIRLS OF MADISON STREET - Create Cauldron 5%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Ford Theatres 5%

A STRANGE LOOP - Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company 4%

THE COLOR PURPLE - Signature Theatre 4%

MAZ AND BRICKS - Solas Nua 4%

TICK, TICK... BOOM! - Monumental Theatre Company 4%

INTO THE WOODS - Creative Cauldron 3%

THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD - Workhouse Arts Center 3%

RENT - Signature Theatre 3%

THE GREAT LEAP - Round House Theatre 2%

DIE, MR DARCY, DIE - Best Medicine Rep 2%

MRS. WARREN'S PROFESSION - Washington Stage Guild 2%

AIN'T NO MO' - Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company 2%

MR. POPPER'S PENGUINS - Imagination Stage 2%

MEMOIRS OF A FORGOTTEN MAN - Washington Stage Guild 1%

OUR TOWN - Shakespeare Theatre Company 1%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Toby’s dinner theatre 1%

ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME - Shakespeare Theatre Company 1%

JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN - Studio Theatre 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Ken and Patti Crowley - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Prince William Little Theatre 29%

Beth DeMarco - SHREK THE MUSICAL - City of Fairfax Theatre Company 20%

Dan Martin - WEST SIDE STORY - Upper Room Theatre Ministry 19%

Franklin Coleman - BRIGHT STAR - Reston Community Players 14%

Lisa Stewart - SHOAH - Fauquier Community Theatre 13%

Dan Martin - GIFT OF THE MAGI - Fauquier Community Theatre 4%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Xavier Pierce - GRACE - Ford Theatres 18%

Christopher Annas-Lee - ON YOUR FEET! EN ESPAÑOL - GALA Hispanic Theatre 12%

Joey Wallen - XANADU - Workhouse Arts Center 9%

Lynn Joslin - INTO THE WOODS - CREATIVE CAULDRON 8%

Nicole Pearce - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Arena Stage 7%

Venus Gulbranson - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - Monumental Theatre Company 5%

Jennifer Fok - LA CASA EN LA LAGUNA - GALA Hispanic Theatre 5%

Venus Gulbranson - GIRLS OF MADISON STREET - CREATIVE COULDRON 5%

Helen Garcia-Alton - MAZ AND BRICKS - Solas Nua 4%

Rui Rita - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Ford Theatres 3%

David Hopkins - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Toby's 3%

John D Alexander - TRANS AM - The Keegan Theatre 3%

Helen Garcia-Alton - THE PHLEBOTOMIST - 1st Stage 2%

Cha See - CHANGE AGENT - Arena Stage 2%

Sonoyo Nishikawa - ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME - Shakespeare Theatre Company 2%

Michael powers - SPEAKEASY AT THE SUNSET ROOM - Sunset Room Theatre 2%

Marcus Doshi - THE MERCHANT OF VENICE - Shakespeare Theatre Company/Theatre for a New Audience 2%

Philip Rosenberg - OUR TOWN - Shakespeare Theatre Company 2%

Alan C. Edwards - HOT WING KING - Studio Theater 2%

Rui Rita - AMERICAN PROPHET - Arena Stage 1%

William D'Egenio - IN HIS HANDS - Mosaic Theatre company 1%

Yuki Nakase Link - RED VELVET - Shakespeare Theatre Company 1%

Rui Rita - THE TRIP TO BOUNTIFUL - Ford Theatres 1%

Robert Wierzel - SEVEN GUITARS - Arena Stage 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Non-Professional)

Paige Rammelkamp - BRIGHT STAR - Little Theatre of Alexandria 13%

Chris Zavadowski and Cathy Drummond - WEST SIDE STORY - Upper Room Theatre Ministry 8%

Josh Cleaveland - BRIGHT STAR - Reston Community Players 6%

Matthew Scarborough, Justin Streletz, Jackie Owen - RAGTIME - Sterling Playmakers 6%

Marci Shegogue - LITTLE WOMEN - Montgomery College Summer Dinner Theatre 6%

Aaron Furry - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Rooftop Productions 6%

Jim Villani - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Prince William Little Theatre 6%

Matthew Scarborough - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Prince William Little Theatre 5%

Matt Scarbrough - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Prince William Little Theatre 5%

Veronica Miller - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Prince William Little Theatre 5%

Connor Crotzer - LEGALLY BLONDE - Ovations Theatre 5%

Margo Heine - GODSPELL - Hope Theater 4%

Kathryn Bailey and Sam Weich - ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Rockville Musical Theatre 4%

Mayumi Griffie - URINETOWN - Ovations Theatre 4%

Valerie A Higgs - LES MISERABLES - Ovations Theatre 4%

Sam Weich - HEAD OVER HEELS - DTC 3%

Lucia Lanave - URINETOWN - The Theatre Lab 3%

Lucia LaNave - MUSICAL OF MUSICALS THE MUSICAL - Reston Community Players 3%

Arielle Bayer - PIPPIN - Ovations Theatre 3%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Professional)

Nolan Williams, Jr. - GRACE - Ford Theatres 18%

Bobby McCoy - ON YOUR FEET - GALA Hispanic Theatre 11%

Bobby McCoy - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Olney Theater 9%

Elisa Rosman - INTO THE WOODS - Creative Cauldron 8%

Mark G. Meadows - THE COLOR PURPLE - Signature Theatre 8%

Walter Bobby Mccoy - ON YOUR FEET, EN ESPAÑOL - GALA theatre 8%

The Mystery of Edwin Drood - PAIGE AUSTIN - Workhouse Arts Center 8%

Marika Countouris - TICK...TICK...BOOM! - Monumental Theatre Company 7%

Laura Berquist - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Arena Stage 7%

Merissa Martignoni Driscoll - XANADU - Workhouse Performing Arts 7%

Mark G. Meadows - RENT - Signature Theatre 3%

Britt Bonney - ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME - Shakespeare Theatre Company 2%

Ross Scott Rawlings - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Toby’s dinner theatre 2%

Joseph Joubert - AMERICAN PROPHET - Arena Stage 2%

Joshua Roberts - SPEAKEASY AT THE SUNSET ROOM - The Sunset Room 1%



Best Musical (Non-Professional)

SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Prince William Little Theatre 13%

WEST SIDE STORY - Upper Room Theatre Ministry 10%

LES MISERABLES - Ovations Theatre 9%

SHREK THE MUSICAL - City of Fairfax community theatre 8%

NEWSIES - The Arlington Players 8%

URINETOWN - Ovations Theatre 6%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Ovations Theatre 6%

SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Rooftop Productions 6%

RAGTIME - Sterling Playmakers 5%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Little Theatre of Alexandria 5%

LITTLE WOMEN - Montgomery College Summer Dinner Theatre 5%

GODSPELL - Hope Theater 4%

BRIGHT STAR - Reston community theater 4%

ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Rockville Musical Theatre 4%

HEAD OVER HEELS - DTC 2%

SIDE BY SIDE BY SONDHEIM - Fauquier Community Theatre 2%

ROAR: A KATY PERRY MUSICAL - Sunshine Projects 1%

MUSICAL OF MUSICALS THE MUSICAL - Reston Community Players 1%

SEUSSICAL - Ovations Theatre 1%



Best Musical (Professional)

ON YOUR FEET - GALA Hispanic Theatre 12%

GRACE - Ford Theatres 12%

A STRANGE LOOP - Woolly Mammoth 9%

SIX - The National Theatre 8%

THE COLOR PURPLE - Signature Theatre 7%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Olney Theater 6%

XANADU - Workhouse Performing Arts 6%

TICK, TICK... BOOM! - Monumental Theatre Company 5%

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Arena Stage 5%

INTO THE WOODS - Creative Cauldron 4%

RENT - Signature Theatre 4%

THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD - Workhouse Arts Center 4%

MUSIC MAN - Olney Theatre 3%

SHE LOVES ME - Signature Theatre 3%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Toby’s dinner theatre 2%

THE MUSIC MAN - Olney Theatre Center 2%

TRANS AM - Keegan Theater 2%

ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME - Shakespeare Theatre Company 1%

AMERICAN PROPHET - Arena Stage 1%

SPEAKEASY AT THE SUNSET ROOM - Sunset Room Theatre 1%

REVOLTOSA / TROUBLEMAKER - GALA theatre 1%

ACOUSTIC ROOSTER’S BARNYARD BOOGIE STARRING INDIGO BLOOM - The Kennedy Center 1%



Best New Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

GIRLS OF MADISON STREET - Creative Cauldron 32%

SHOAH - Fauquier Community Theatre 26%

BEYOND THE LIGHTS - Black Theatre Ensemble 12%

THE MURDER AT CAMP POULTON - Mask & Bauble Dramatic Society 10%

I WANT A JOB. - Sunshine Projects 9%

FROZEN FREEZIN' QUEEN - Moonlit Wings Productions 5%

HOLD MY HAND - Sunshine Projects 5%



Best New Play Or Musical (Professional)

A STRANGE LOOP - Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company 18%

GRACE - Ford Theatres 16%

ON YOUR FEET, EN ESPAÑOL - GALA theatre 14%

GIRLS OF MADISON STREET - Create Cauldron 7%

A.D. 16 - Olney Theatre 7%

ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME - Shakespeare Theatre Company 5%

ICHABOD - Creative Cauldron 4%

AMERICAN PROPHET - Arena Stage 3%

TRANS AM - The Keegan 3%

UNDER THE SEA WITH DREDGIE MCGEE - 1st Stage 3%

MOTHER GOOSE - Imagination Stage 2%

CELIA AND FIDEL - Arena Stage 2%

THE DEPARTMENT UPSTAIRS - Signature Theatre 2%

SPEAKEASY - Sunset Room 2%

WANDA'S WAY - 1st Stage 2%

ACOUSTIC ROOSTER’S BARNYARD BOOGIE STARRING INDIGO BLOOM - The Kennedy Center 2%

REVOLTOSA / TROUBLEMAKER - GALA theatre 2%

IN HIS HANDS - Mosaic Theatre company 2%

FANTASTAGIRL AND THE MATH MONSTER - Adventure Theatre 1%

THE CHRISTMAS ANGEL - CREATIVE CAULDRON 1%

CHANGE AGENT - Arena Stage 1%

IN HIS HANDS BY BENJAMIN BENNE - Mosaic Theater Company 1%

POSSESSING HARRIET - East Lynn Theater, Cape May 0%



Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Sienna Manatos - LES MISERABLES - Ovations Theatre 10%

Ashley Williams - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Prince William Little Theatre 9%

Meghan Bentley - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Prince William Little Theatre 8%

Sophia Manicone - SOUND OF MUSIC - Prince William Little Theatre 5%

Caleigh Riordan Davis - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Wildwood summer theatre 5%

Allison Fitzgerald - LITTLE WOMEN - Montgomery College Summer Dinner Theatre 5%

Cadence Gates - NEWSIES - The Arlington Players 4%

Ashton Schaffer - WEST SIDE STORY - Upper Room Theatre Ministry 4%

Peter Marsh - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Fairfax City Theatre 4%

Ave Silberman - URINETOWN - Ovations Theatre 3%

Tejis Lodato - SEUSSICAL - Ovations Theatre 3%

Cody Boehm - BRIGHT STAR - Reston Community Players 3%

Scott Napier - ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Rockville Musical Theatre 3%

Maura Lacy - BRIGHT STAR - Little Theatre of Alexandria 3%

Maddie Belanoff - URINETOWN - The Theatre Lab 3%

Audrey Iglasia - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - HeartHouse Inclusive Theater 3%

Audrey Baker - BRIGHT STAR - Little Theatre of Alexandria 2%

Jay Tilley - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Prince William Little Theatre 2%

Kendall Stewart - LEGALLY BLONDE - Ovations Theatre 2%

Sara Watson - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Fairfax City Theatre 2%

Kelly Snow - GODSPELL - Hope Theatre 2%

Melanie McCleerey - SISTER ACT - Prince William Little Theatre 2%

Sara Watson - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Rooftop Productions 2%

Allison Meyer - HEAD OVER HEELS - Damascus theatre company 2%

Angel Fabián Rivera - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Marietta’s new theater in the square 2%



Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Nova Y. Payton - GRACE - Ford Theatres 13%

Hana Tawil - THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD - Workhouse Arts Center 8%

Nova Y. Payton - THE COLOR PURPLE - Signature Theatre 7%

Jade Jones - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Olney Theater 6%

Gaby Albo - ON YOUR FEET! EN ESPAÑOL - GALA Hispanic Theatre 6%

Patrick Mahoney - XANADU - Workhouse Performing Arts 5%

Samuel Garnica - ON YOUR FEET! EN ESPAÑOL - GALA Hispanic Theatre 5%

Vincent Kempski - RENT - Signature Theatre 3%

Christian Thompson - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Arena Stage 3%

Christian Montgomery - TICK...TICK...BOOM! - Monumental Theatre Company 3%

Tre'mon Kentrell Mills - P.NOKIO - Imagination Stage 3%

Mason Alexander Park - HEDWIG - Olney 3%

Aisha Jackson - ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME - Shakespeare Theatre Company 2%

Lisa Friday - TRANS AM - Keegan 2%

Erin Granfield - INTO THE WOODS - Creative Cauldron 2%

Amber Wood - RENT - Artscentric 2%

Shakil Azizi - THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD - Workhouse Arts Center 2%

Jessica Barraclough - XANADU - Workhouse Performing Arts 2%

Nehal Joshi - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Arena Stage 2%

Kyle Dalsimer - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Toby’s dinner theatre 2%

Amanda Mason - THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD - Workhouse Arts Center 2%

Evan Ruggiero - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Olney Theater 2%

David Merino - RENT - Signature Theatre 2%

John Loughney - INTO THE WOODS - Creative Cauldron 2%

Katie Mariko Murray - RENT - Signature Theatre 2%



Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Alex Aspiazu - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Stage Coach 14%

Anna Burrell - DIAL 'M' FOR MURDER - Prince William Little Theatre 9%

Ellie Moore - OUR TOWN - Seton Players 7%

Talya Conroy - THE SWEET DELILAH SWIM CLUB - Rooftop Productions 7%

Larry Finkel - SHOAH - Fauquier Comm7nity Theatre 7%

Kim Thornley - A DELIGHTFUL QUARANTINE - Reston Community Players 6%

Michael Mehaffey - SHOAH - Fauquier Community Theatre 6%

AnuRa Harrison - THE SWEET DELILAH SWIM CLUB - Rooftop Productions 5%

Sarah Souser - TWELFTH NIGHT - Independent Theatre Company 5%

Cameron McBride - DIAL 'M' FOR MURDER - Prince William Little Theatre 4%

Jacqueline Youm - A DOLL'S HOUSE - JaYo Théâtre 4%

Samuel Oni - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Mask & Bauble Dramatic Society 4%

Jacqueline Youm - MEDEA - JaYo Théâtre 4%

Matt Luneberg - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Mask & Bauble Dramatic Society 3%

Melvin Smith - A BLACK AND WHITE COOKIE - Silver Spring Stage 3%

Jason Curtis - THE ODD COUPLE - Rooftop Productions 3%

Isabel Franklin - HOLD MY HAND - Sunshine Projects 3%

Rachael Dickson - TWELFTH NIGHT - Independent Theatre Company 3%

Alexa Roussell - OUR TOWN - Seton Players 2%

Liana Olear - DISTRICT MERCHANTS - Globe Openstage & Theatre CBT 2%

Justin Orr - OUR TOWN - Seton Players 2%



Best Performer In A Play (Professional)

Yaiza Figueroa - LA CASA DE LA LAGUNA - Gala Hispanic Theatre 12%

Corisa Myers - GIRLS OF MADISON STREET - Creative Cauldron 8%

Zoë Bowen Smith - DIE, MR DARCY, DIE - Best Medicine Rep Theatre 6%

Terrence Fleming - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Keegan Theatre 5%

Jonathan Feuer - MAZ AND BRICKS - Solas Nua 5%

Grant Chang - THE GREAT LEAP - Round House Theatre 5%

Kathleen West - ART OF MURDER - Workhouse Arts Center 5%

Holly Twyford - OUR TOWN - Shakespeare Theatre Company 4%

Phoenix Best - A.D. 16 - Olney Theatre 3%

Alex Vernon - CORDUROY - Imagination Stage 3%

Craig Wallace - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Ford Theatres 3%

Maria Coral - LA CASA DE LA LAGUNA - Gala Hispanic Theater 2%

Ernesto J. Concepción - LA CASA DE LA LAGUNA - Gala Hispanic Theater 2%

Katie McManus - YOGA PLAY - Keegan Theatre 2%

Nancy Robinette - THE TRIP TO BOUNTIFUL - Ford Theatres 2%

Emily Kester - MAZ AND BRICKS - Solas Nua 2%

Lynn Steinmetz - MRS. WARREN'S PROFESSION - Washington Stage Guild 2%

Michael Kevin Darnall - HOT WING KING - Studio Theatre 2%

Mabel del Pozo - DONA ROSITA THE SPINSTER - Gala Hispanic Theatre 2%

Cameron Dashiell - GIRLS OF MADISON STREET - Creative Cauldron 2%

Allison Meyer - AS YOU LIKE IT - Classic Theatre of Maryland 2%

John Douglas Thompson - THE MERCHANT OF VENICE - Shakespeare Theatre Company/Theatre for a New Audience 1%

Deidra Starnes - WANDA'S WAY - 1st Stage 1%

DeJeanette Horne - MY CHILDREN! MY AFRICA! - Washington Stage Guild 1%

Harrison Smith - WORLD BUILDERS - Prologue Theatre 1%



Best Play (Non-Professional)

MACBETH - City of Fairfax Theatre Company 13%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - StageCoach Theatre Company 13%

GIRLS OF MADISON STREET - Creative Cauldron 12%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Prince William Little Theatre 10%

THE VAGINA MONOLOGUES - Laurel Mill Playhouse 7%

DIAL 'M' FOR MURDER - Prince William Little Theatre 6%

OUR TOWN - Seton Players 6%

WIZARD OF OZ - Moonlit Wings Productions 5%

A CHRISTMAS CHAOS - Rooftop Productions 5%

DELIGHTFUL QUARENTINE - Reston Community Theater 4%

THE SWEET DELILAH SWIM CLUB - Rooftop Productions 4%

A BLACK AND WHITE COOKIE - Silver Spring Stage 3%

A DOLL'S HOUSE - JaYo Théâtre 3%

MEDEA - JaYo Théâtre 3%

THE ODD COUPLE - Rooftop Productions 3%

HOLD MY HAND - Sunshine Projects 2%

DISTRICT MERCHANTS - Globe Openstage & Theatre CBT 2%



Best Play (Professional)

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Ford's Theatres 13%

GIRLS OF MADISON STREET - Create Cauldron 8%

LA CASA DE LA LAGUNA - Gala Hispanic Theater 6%

OUR TOWN - Shakespeare Theatre Company 6%

MAZ AND BRICKS - Solas Nua 6%

ART OF MURDER - Workhouse Performing Arts 5%

JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN - Studio Theatre 4%

THE GREAT LEAP - Round House Theatre 4%

MRS. WARREN'S PROFESSION - Washington Stage Guild 4%

LA CASA DE LA LAGUNA (The House on the Lagoon) - GALA Hispanic Theatre 3%

A MONSTER CALLS - The Kennedy Center 3%

DIE, MR DARCY, DIE - Best Medicine Rep Theatre 3%

YOGA PLAY - Keegan Theatre 3%

THE MERCHANT OF VENICE - Shakespeare Theatre Company 2%

SEVEN GUITARS - Arena Stage 2%

CELIA AND FIDEL - Arena Stage 2%

NOLLYWOOD DREAMS - Round House Theatre 2%

HOT WING KING - Studio Theatre 2%

REVOLTOSA / TROUBLEMAKER - GALA Theatre 2%

DONA ROSITA THE SPINSTER - Gala Hispanic Theatre 1%

MY CHILDREN! MY AFRICA! - Washington Stage Guild 1%

THE PHLEBOTOMIST - 1st Stage 1%

IN HIS HANDS - Mosaic theatre Company 1%

UNDER THE SEA WITH DREDGIE MCGEE - 1st Stage 1%

GOOD PEOPLE - Keegan Theatre 1%



Best Production of an Opera (Professional)

WRITTEN IN STONE - Washington National Opera 53%

PARABLE OF THE SOWER - Music Center at the Strathmore / Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company 47%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Darnell Patrick Morris - LES MISERABLES - Ovations Theatre 12%

Pat Haggerty - WEST SIDE STORY - Upper Room Theatre Ministry 10%

Matt Liptak - BRIGHT STAR - Little Theatre of Alexandria 9%

Nicholas Mastrangelo - SISTER ACT - Prince William Little Theatre 9%

Nick Mastrangelo - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Prince William Little Theatre 9%

Elizabeth Jenkins McFadden - LITTLE WOMEN - Montgomery College Summer Dinner Theatre 8%

Nicholas Mastrangelo - SOUND OF MUSIC - Prince William Little Theatre 7%

Richard Farella - BRIGHT STAR - Reston Community Players 7%

Ted Ballard - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Rooftop Productions 7%

Maggie Modig - ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Rockville Musical Theatre 5%

Darnell Patrick Morris - URINETOWN - Ovations Theatre 4%

Lorna McBee - SIDE BY SIDE BY SONDHEIM - Fauquier Community Theatre 3%

Tristen Geren - HOLD MY HAND - Sunshine Projects 3%

Andrew JM Regiec - MUSICAL OF MUSICALS THE MUSICAL - Reston Community Players 3%

Darnell Patrick Morris - SEUSSICAL - Ovations Theatre 2%

Darnell Patrick Morris - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Ovations Theatre 2%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Jason Ardizzone-West - GRACE - Ford Theatres 17%

Clifton Chadick - ON YOURE FEET! EN ESPAÑOL - GALA Hispanic Theatre 10%

Matt Liptak - XANADU - Workhouse Arts Center 6%

Alexander Dodge - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Arena Stage 6%

Narelle Sissons - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Olney Theater 5%

Margie Jervis - GIRLS OF MADISON STREET - Creative Cauldron 4%

Arnulfo Maldonado - A STRANGE LOOP - Woolly Mammoth 4%

MARGIE JERVIS - INTO THE WOODS - CREATIVE CAULDRON 4%

Michael Windsor & Yaritza Pacheco - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - Monumental Theatre Company 3%

Lee Savag - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Ford Theatres 3%

Nadir Bey - MAZ AND BRICKS - Solas Nua 3%

Megan Raham - DAPHNE'S DIVE - Signature Theater 3%

Anna Fleishle - ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME - Shakespeare Theatre Company 3%

Wilson Chin - OUR TOWN - Shakespeare Theatre Company 3%

Dan Widerski - ART OF MURDER - Workhouse Performing Arts 2%

Joseph Musumeci - MEMOIRS OF A FORGOTTEN MAN - Washington Stage Guild 2%

Matthew J Keenan - TRANS AM - Keegan Theatre 2%

Matthew J Keenan - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Keegan Theatre 2%

Shane Lowry - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Toby’s dinner theatre 2%

You-Shin Chen - RED VELVET - Shakespeare Theatre Company 2%

Crista Noel Smith - UNDER THE SEA WITH DREDGIE MCGEE - 1st Stage 1%

Silvia de Martas - DONA ROSITA THE SPINSTER - Gala Hispanic Theatre 1%

Arnel Sancianco - AIN'T NO - Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company 1%

Riccardo Hernandez - THE MERCHANT OF VENICE - Shakespeare Theatre Company 1%

Wilson Chin - CHANGE AGENT - Arena Stage 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Zach Duane - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Prince William Little Theatre 35%

Seth Sacher - BRIGHT STAR - Reston Community Players 27%

Walter Stewart - SHOAH - Fauquier Community Theatre 24%

Tristen Geren - I BELIEB! - Sunshine Projects 14%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

David Budries - GRACE - Ford Theatres 19%

Ryan Hickey - THE COLOR PURPLE - Signature Theatre 10%

Mathew Rowe - ON YOUR FEET, EN ESPAÑOL - GALA Theatre 9%

Daniel Erdberg - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Arena Stage 8%

Tosin Olufolabi - AIN'T NO MO' - Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company 5%

Draper Carter - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - Monumental Theatre Company 5%

Gordon Nimmo-Smith - MAZ AND BRICKS - Solas Nua 4%

John Gromada - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Ford Theatres 4%

Andrew Keister - ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME - Shakespeare Theatre Company 4%

Nick Hernandez - NOLLYWOOD DREAMS - Round House Theatre 3%

Matthew Rowe - ON YOUR FEET - GALA Hispanic Theatre 3%

Matthew Rowe - ON YOURE FEET! EN ESPAÑOL - 2022 2%

Garrett Phoenix Henckle - TRANS AM - The Keegan Theatre 2%

John Gromada - THE TRIP TO BOUNTIFUL - Ford Theatres 2%

Gordon Nimmo-Smith - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Prologue Theatre 2%

John Gromada and Michael John LaChiusa - OUR TOWN - Shakespeare Theatre Company 2%

Ron Sinko - SPEAKEASY AT THE SUNSET ROOM - The Sunset Room 2%

Sarah O'Halloran - THE PHELBOTOMIST - 1st Stage 2%

Fabian Obispo - SEVEN GUITARS - Arena Stage 1%

Curtis Craig - HOT WING KING - Studio Theatre 1%

Dan Moses Shreier - AMERICAN PROPHET - Arena Stage 1%

Cresent Haynes - THE AMAZING ADVENTURES OF DR WONDERFUL AND HER DOG - Keegan Theatre 1%

Kaydin Hamby - SAM & DEDE - Washington Stage Guild 1%

Sarah O'Haleran - IN HIS HANDS - Mosaic Theatre Company 1%

Roc Lee - CELIA AND FIDEL - Arena Stage 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Stellamaris Orellana - WEST SIDE STORY - Upper Room Theatre Ministry 12%

Chiara Bangor Giorgio (Gingy) - SHREK THE MUSICAL - City of Fairfax Theatre Company 9%

Elyssa Shenker - URINETOWN - Ovations Theatre 8%

Maggie Watts - LEGALLY BLONDE - Rockville Musical Theatre 8%

Sophia Manicone - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Prince William Little Theatre 7%

Audrey Landau-Townsend - BRIGHT STAR - Little Theatre of alexandria 6%

Max Miller - LES MISERABLES - Ovations Theatre 5%

Christine Maxted - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Prince William Little Theatre 5%

Jay Tilley - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Rooftop Productions 4%

Becca Harney - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Prince William Little Theatre 3%

Tim McCleerey - SISTER ACT - Prince William Little Theatre 3%

Caroline Kinney - LITTLE WOMEN - Montgomery College Summer Dinner Theatre 3%

Kareem Taylor - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Prince William Little Theatre 3%

Nikki Smallwood - SEUSSICAL - Ovations Theatre 3%

Caroline Kinney - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Prince William Little Theatre 2%

Lisa Arnold - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - HeartHouse Inclusive Theater 2%

Melanie McCleerey - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Prince William Little Theatre 2%

Susannah Lovegrove - ROAR: A KATY PERRY MUSICAL - Sunshine Projects 2%

Matthew August - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Rooftop Productions 2%

Sam Fox - LEGALLY BLONDE - Rockville Musical Theatre 2%

Fletcher lowe - BRIGHT STAR - Reston Players 2%

Ninian Evans - PIPPIN - Ovations Theatre 2%

AJ Sultan - BRIGHT STAR - Reston Community Players 1%

Emma Kingsley - BRIGHT STAR - Reston players 1%

Jane Keifer - MUSICAL OF MUSICALS THE MUSICAL - Reston Community Players 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Madelin Marchant - ON YOURE FEET! EN ESPAÑOL - GALA Hispanic Theatre 16%

Arica Jackson - GRACE - Ford's Theatre 12%

Francisca Tapia - ON YOUR FEET, EN ESPAÑOL - GALA Theatre 9%

Frenchie Davis - THE COLOR PURPLE - Signature Theatre 6%

Audrey Baker - XANADU - Workhouse Arts Center 6%

Jolene Vettese - XANADU - Workhouse Performing Arts 5%

Alex DeBard - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - Monumental Theatre Company 4%

Karma Stylez - SPEAKEASY AT THE SUNSET ROOM - The Sunset Room 3%

Hayley Podschun - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Arena Stage 3%

John Sygar - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Olney Theater 3%

Tyler Dobies - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - Monumental Theatre Company 3%

Stephanie Pope Lofgren - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Arena Stage 2%

Frank Britton - P.NOKIO - Imagination Stage 2%

Holly Kelly - INTO THE WOODS - Creative Cauldron 2%

Emily Skinner - ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME - Shakespeare Theatre Company 2%

Farrell Parker - ACOUSTIC ROOSTER’S BARNYARD BOOGIE STARRING INDIGO BLOOM - The Kennedy Center 2%

Brett Klock - INTO THE WOODS - Creative Cauldron 2%

Alana Thomas - P.NOKIO - Imagination Stage 2%

Gina Fernandez - ON YOUR FEET EN ESPAÑOL - Gala Hispanic Theater 1%

Luz Nicolás - REVOLTOSA - Gala Theatre 1%

Bobby Libby - INTO THE WOODS - Creative Cauldron 1%

Edima sarah essien - MR POPPER'S PENGUINS - Imagination Stage 1%

Alex Alburqueque - REVOLTOSA - Gala Theatre 1%

Raymond J. Lee - ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME - Shakespeare Theatre Company 1%

Thomas Adrian Simpson - AMERICAN PROPHET - Arena Stage 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Jeremy Gee - ROMEO AND JULIET - Imagination Stage ISPE Company 15%

Caleigh Davis - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - StageCoach Theatre Company 14%

Jack Lockrem - MACBETH - City of Fairfax Theatre Company 10%

Jared Dent - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Prince William Little Theatre 8%

Ahryel Tinker - A CHRISTMAS CHAOS - Rooftop Productions 7%

Michael Clendenin - SHOAH - Fauquier Community Theatre 5%

Kirk Lambert - SHOAH - Fauquier Community Theatre 4%

Esther Wells - A CHRISTMAS CHAOS - Rooftop Productions 4%

Jacqueline Youm - THE VAGINA MONOLOGUES - Laurel Mill Playhouse 4%

Jacqueline Youm - A BLACK AND WHITE COOKIE - Silver Spring Stage 3%

Pace Schwartz - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Mask & Bauble Dramatic Society 3%

Clare Witter - OUR TOWN - Seton Players 3%

Clare Carrillo - LOST IN SPACE - Sunshine Projects 3%

Karen Samy - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Mask & Bauble Dramatic Society 3%

Owen Wiley - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Mask & Bauble Dramatic Society 2%

Becky Farris - THE ODD COUPLE - Rooftop Productions 2%

Emma Brox - OUR TOWN - Seton Players 2%

Joey Allen - OUR TOWN - Seton Players 2%

Jeff Elmore - TWELFTH NIGHT - Independent Theatre Company 2%

Jacqueline Elisabeth - DISTRICT MERCHANTS - Globe Openstage & Theatre CBT 2%

Michael Angeloni - DISTRICT MERCHANTS - Globe Openstage & Theatre CBT 1%

Michael Allen - OUR TOWN - Seton Players 1%

Caty Kumar - A CHRISTMAS CHAOS - Rooftop Productions 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)

Justine 'Icy' Moral - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Ford Theatres 7%

Evelyn Rosario - LA CASA DE LA LAGUNA - GALA Hispanic Theatre 6%

Adelina Mitchell - QUIXOTE NUEVO - Round House Theatre 5%

Juan Luis Acevedo - LA CASA DE LA LAGUNA - Gala HispanicTheater 5%

Rachel Felstein - MRS. WARREN'S PROFESSION - Washington Stage Guild 5%

Yesenia Iglesias - DAPHNE'S DIVE - Signature Theatre 5%

Brandi Porter - AIN'T NO MO' - Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company 4%

Roz White - SEVEN GUITARS - Arena Stage 4%

DeCarlo J. Raspberry - GIRLS OF MADISON STREET - Creative Cauldron 4%

Lois Shih - THE GREAT LEAP - Round House Theatre 3%

Jake Loewenthal - OUR TOWN - Shakespeare Theatre Company 3%

Chinna Palmer - OUR TOWN - Shakespeare Theatre Company 3%

Jacqueline Youm - DIE, MR DARCY, DIE - Best Medicine Rep Theatre 3%

Jen Ayer Drake - GIRLS OF MADISON STREET - Creative Cauldron 3%

Shannon Matesky - AIN'T NO MO' - Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company 3%

Rayanne Gonzales - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Ford Theatres 2%

Matthew Pauli - CORDUROY - Imagination Stage 2%

Luz Nicolas - LA CASA EN LA LAGUNA - GALA Hispanic Theatre 2%

Natalie Cutcher - UNDER THE SEA WITH DREDGIE MCGEE - 1st Stage 2%

Chris Stinson - MEMOIRS OF A FORGOTTEN MAN - Washington Stage Guild 2%

Sasha Olinick - THE PHLEBOTOMIST - 1st Stage 2%

Jacqueline Youm - NOLLYWOOD DREAMS - Round House Theatre 2%

Emily Kester - THE TRIP TO BOUNTIFUL - Ford Theatres 2%

Karen Fleming - DIE, MR DARCY, DIE - Best Medicine Rep Theatre 2%

Anne Bowles - THE PHLEBOTMOIST - 1st Stage 2%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Non-Professional)

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - City of Fairfax Theatre Company 22%

MATILDA - Pied Piper Theatre 20%

NEWSIES - Reston Community Players 20%

EL PUENTE - GALA Theatre 8%

THE WIND IN THE WILLOWS - Creative Cauldron: Learning Theater Program 7%

A CHRISTMAS CHAOS - Rooftop Productions 7%

WIZARD OF OZ - Moonlit Wings Productions 7%

FROZEN FREEZIN' QUEEN - Moonlit Wings Productions 4%

CAPTAIN DANGEROUS - Ignite Players 3%