NEXT TO NORMAL, THE PALACIOS SISTERS & More Lead Washington DC's September 2023 Top Picks

Washington, DC is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month. Check out our top picks for February 2024 including Next to Normal, The Palacios Sisters, and more!

Next To Normal

Round House Theatre - January 24, 2024 through February 25, 2024

Diana Goodman is a suburban mom struggling with bipolar disorder. Her daughter, Natalie, is a stressed-out overachiever about to snap. And Dan, her exhausted architect husband, is determined to keep everything “normal.” As Diana’s symptoms worsen, and effective treatment remains elusive, the Goodmans must finally connect and learn how to see each other for who they truly are. This Tony Award- and Pulitzer Prize-winning "feel-everything" (The New York Times) musical is a cathartic and empathetic masterpiece of modern musical theatre with soaring rock music and unforgettable characters.

For tickets: click here.

The Palacios Sisters

GALA Hispanic Theatre - February 01, 2024 through February 25, 2024

By Cristina García Directed by Adrián Alea In Spanish with English surtitles Dive into the vibrant chaos of 1985 Miami as Cristina García's gripping play, The Palacios Sisters, catapults Chekhov's "Three Sisters" forward to Miami in the 1980s. Recently arrived from Havana, the ambitious young ballerina Irinita joins forces with her culturally refined siblings - Olga and María- and their talented classical pianist brother, Andrés. Together, they navigate Miami's treacherous landscape filled with drug wars, rampant violence, and an escalating AIDS epidemic. Clinging to memories of their beloved homeland while grappling with the dizzying new reality that surrounds them, the sisters emerge as artistic beacons of hope in this poignant tale about longing, resilience, and the unbreakable bonds of family.

For tickets: click here.

Tempestuous Elements

Arena Stage - February 16, 2024 through March 17, 2024

Born into slavery in North Carolina, Anna Julia Cooper was a visionary Black feminist and educator in the late 19th/early 20thcenturies, and only the fourth African American woman to earn a doctoral degree.Tempestuous Elements—the 11thin Arena Stage’s Power Play cycle—shines a light on Anna Julia Cooper’s tumultuous tenure as Principal of Washington, D.C.’s historic M Street School where she fought to keep Black education alive, despite the racism, gossip and sexism that threatened to consign her efforts to obscurity.

For tickets: click here.

Crumbs From the Table of Joy

Everyman Theatre - January 27, 2024 through February 25, 2024

In Everyman’s fifth Lynn Nottage production, 17-year-old Ernestine Crump adjusts to her new life in 1950s Brooklyn after the passing of her mother. Amidst navigating her grief, she finds herself, both physically and spiritually, in an unfamiliar place where odds seem stacked against her. Caught between her father’s spirituality and her aunt’s activism, she learns to find her own definition of the American Dream. This poignant and gripping story offers a look at what it truly means to find strength in unity.

For tickets: click here.

Dongpo: Life in Poems

Opera House at The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts - March 08, 2024 through March 10, 2024

Dongpo: Life in Poems (2023) By Shen Wei “Shen Wei ’s singular imagination and brilliant stagecraft brings us to strange and wondrous places.” “Powerfully theatrical, stylized and emotionally cool, his productions are fed by both Asian traditions and American experimentation, but they belong to neither camp.” The Washington Post. Program (Dance) International acclaimed choreographer Shen Wei returns to the Kennedy Center with his latest contemporary operatic dance "Dongpo: Life in Poems”. It is produced and performed by the China Oriental Performing Arts Group with live guqin music by Zhao Xiaoxia.

For tickets: click here.

Merrily We Roll Along

Keegan Theatre - February 03, 2024 through March 03, 2024

The authors of the landmark musical COMPANY reunite to turn the traditional showbiz musical on its head in this thrilling and compelling Broadway fable about friendship, compromise, and the high price of success. Stephen Sondheim and George Furth expertly blend the excitement and energy of a backstage musical with a poignant and emotional contemporary story about the importance of staying true to one’s ideals.

For tickets: click here.

The Lehman Trilogy

Shakespeare Theatre Company at Sidney Harman Hall - February 22, 2024 through March 24, 2024

Meet the Lehman brothers—immigrants building an American dream that crumbles into a chaotic nightmare for future generations. With a cast of three actors covering 160 years of family struggles, achievements, and missteps, this winner of the 2022 Tony Award for Best Play is a powerhouse cautionary narrative for our times. Heralded by The New York Times as a “captivating…feat of storytelling,” The Lehman Trilogy examines the double-edged sword of capitalism and personal choices that created the largest financial crisis in U.S. history so far.

For tickets: click here.

Romeo and Juliet

Synetic Theater - February 16, 2024 through March 24, 2024

Set amidst the whirring gears of a giant clock, Shakespeare’s timeless tale of star-crossed lovers unfolds as a bitter family feud sends the pair on a race against an ill-fated destiny. With masterful physicality and choreography, Synetic Theater’s Romeo and Juliet presents a unique and stunningly visual interpretation of a classic story, capturing emotion with every movement.

Nominated for six Helen Hayes Awards and regarded as “fresh and vividly imagined” by The Washington Post, Synetic’s wordless adaptation captures the beauty, passion, and heartbreak of Shakespeare’s greatest love story.

For tickets: click here.

The Barns At Wolf Trap - February 01, 2024 through February 01, 2024

Acclaimed singer and actress Linda Eder brings her theatric voice and a diverse repertoire of pop, country, jazz, Broadway hits, and standards to The Barns in her return to Wolf Trap. The vocal powerhouse is happiest on stage singing for audiences and spreading the joy she exudes, leading The Chicago Tribune to say, “Who needs a Broadway show when you’ve got Linda Eder?”

For tickets: click here.

The Barns at Wolf Trap - February 09, 2024 through February 10, 2024

Acclaimed Broadway actress/singer Stephanie J. Block showcases the relevant and versatile voice that made her one of the signature voices in contemporary musical theatre. Winner of Tony and Drama Desk awards for her role of Star in The Cher Show, Block originated the role of Liza Minnelli in The Boy from Oz opposite Hugh Jackman and became the first to play the iconic Elphaba in the touring company of Wicked. Her distinguished career also includes Tony nominations for the musicals Falsettos and The Mystery of Edwin Drood, and memorable stage performances in 9 to 5, Little Miss Sunshine, Into the Woods, and Cats.

For tickets: click here.

Looking to include your shows? Submit them to our listings here.