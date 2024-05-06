GALA Hispanic Theatre Presents NOCHE DE ESTRELLAS 2024

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



GALA Hispanic Theatre will host its annual Noche de Estrellas benefit event honoring two extraordinary leaders at the National Museum of Women in the Arts on May 29, 2024, at 6:30 pm. The 2024 honorees are Nicole Quiroga, President and CEO of Greater Washington Hispanic Chamber of Commerce to receive the Award for Women Leaders in Business and Culture, and José Carrasquillo, Director of Artistic Programming at Ford's Theatre to receive the Abel López Leadership Award in Latino Arts.

Proceeds from the event support GALA's youth education programs, which include the Student Matinee program that serves 9,000 students and teachers in the metropolitan area, and the Paso Nuevo program, an arts and cultural enrichment program for Latino and multicultural teens in the District of Columbia. Paso Nuevo was recognized with the 2012 National Arts and Humanities Youth Arts Program Award by former First Lady Michelle Obama.

In addition to the Honoree Awards, Noche de Estrellas will feature performances by artists from GALA's production Mummy in the Closet: Evita's Return and students of Paso Nuevo.

Silent and live auctions include exotic getaways, theater tickets, sumptuous dinners, and unique experiences. The event is black tie optional and will be attended by several Latin American Ambassadors and international diplomats, the Mayor of the District of Columbia, leaders of DC's arts and business communities, corporate representatives, and the press.

The Noche de Estrellas event will be held at the National Museum of Women in the Arts at 1250 New York Ave NW, Washington, DC 20005 from 6:30-9:30 pm. Master of Ceremonies for the Noche de Estrellas is Alejandro Negrón, a prominent figure in the broadcast industry, serving as a TV and radio host, multimedia journalist, and entrepreneur. He directs and hosts La Agenda Radio news program and was previously the host of Hispanic Agenda, the Washington region's first bilingual news program. The guest auctioneer is Mauricio Pita, Film & Theatre Artist.

THE HONOREES

Nicole Quiroga

Award for Women Leaders in Business and Culture

NICOLE QUIROGA is the President and CEO of the Greater Washington Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. In this position, Ms. Quiroga provides strategic direction, vision, and management for the programs and personnel of the Chamber to promote and strengthen the economic growth and development of the region's Hispanic business community.

Ms. Quiroga's expertise in strategic planning, program management, nonprofit operations, finance, and fundraising plays a vital role in fostering the continued success of GWHCC members, partners, and sponsors. Her deep understanding of Hispanic market trends and multi-cultural communication allows her to assist regional organizations develop business models that invest in culturally sensitive branding and outreach efforts that effectively serve and connect to the Hispanic super-consumer.

A native of Washington D.C. and the first in her family to be born in the United States, Ms. Quiroga is of Bolivian and Colombian descent. She is deeply passionate about educating and empowering Washington DC's Latino community and is continuously forging strategic partnerships with community organizations to ensure that Hispanic families get access to the critical information and resources they need. She is frequently invited to speak on topics such as understanding and harnessing the power of Hispanics, developing culturally relevant outreach campaigns, and attracting and retaining Hispanic professionals. Prior to the Chamber, Ms. Quiroga was the General Manager of Telemundo Washington DC and Telemundo Richmond, VA.

Nicole has been a Board Member of The Harvard Journal of Hispanic Policy, The Greater Washington Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Leadership Greater Washington, Holy Cross Hospital, the Latino Student Fund, and the Girl Scouts of the National Capital Area. She is a graduate of the Executive Leadership Program at Harvard Kennedy School, Leadership Greater Washington, the National Hispanic Leadership Institute, and the Emerging Leaders Institute.

José Carrasquillo

Abel López Leadership Award in Latino Arts

JOSÉ CARRASQUILLO, Director of Artistic Programming at Ford's Theatre will be directing Mister Lincoln, to open the 2024-25 season. He is a prominent theatre practitioner and educator. Recent directing credits include A Christmas Carol at Ford's Theatre, the world premiere of Ben Benne's In His Hands at Mosaic Theatre Company, Lynn Nottage's Mlima's Tale at 1st Stage, and Flash Acts: Untranslatable– an international collaboration with Forum for Cultural Engagement.

As a theatre educator, Mr. Carrasquillo has taught, lectured, or directed at American University, Julliard School of Drama, National Conservatory of Dramatic Arts, Interlochen, University of Washington (UW), University of Ohio in Athens, Cornish College for the Arts, UMD at College Park, and Catholic University of America. He is the proud recipient of a Mary Goldwater Theatre Lobby Award for his direction of The Maids at (WSC) Avant-Bard and the 2020 Helen Hayes (Hayes Category)Award for his direction of The Brothers Size at 1st Stage.

Mr. Carrasquillo has directed at most performing art venues in the region including the Kennedy Center, Studio Theatre, Round House Theatre, Olney Theatre Center, Theater J, GALA Hispanic Theatre, Ford's Theatre, Mosaic Theatre, Forum Theatre, Signature Theatre, (WSC) – Avant Bard and Teatro de la Luna. He is a steering committee member of Latinx Theatre Commons, a member of SDC, and serves in an advisory capacity to Theatre Washington.

GALA Theatre established the Abel López Latinos in the Arts Leadership Award in response to the need to recognize unsung Latinx leaders and tell their stories. The purpose of the award is to encourage leadership in the arts as distinguished by those qualities exhibited by Abel López over his career and service to the arts. The award will be presented to a Latinx individual or organization that has made or is making a significant impact in the Latinx arts community, whether they are just beginning their career or are well established. Each awardee will receive an honorarium averaging $2,000.

HONORARY HOST COMMITTEE

The Embassy of Argentina to the U.S.; Embassy of Chile to the U.S., His Excellency Juan Gabriel Valdés; Ambassador of Colombia to the U.S., His Excellency Luis Gilberto Murillo; The Embassy of Cuba to the U.S., Chargé d'Affaires Ambassador Lianys Torres Rivera; Ambassador of Costa Rica to the U.S., Her Excellency Catalina Crespo-Sancho; Ambassador of the Dominican Republic to the U.S., Her Excellency

Sonia Guzmán; Ambassador of Ecuador to the U.S., Her Excellency Ivonne A-Baki; Ambassador of El Salvador to the U.S., Her Excellency Milena Mayorga; Ambassador of Mexico to the U.S., His Excellency Esteban Moctezuma Barragán; Ambassador of Nicaragua to the U.S. His Excellency Mauricio Lautaro Sandino Montes; Ambassador of Peru to the U.S., His Excellency Alfredo Ferrero Diez Canseco; The Embassy of Spain to the U.S., Her Excellency, Angeles Moreno; Ambassador of Uruguay to the U.S., His Excellency Andrés Augusto Durán Hareau; Mayor of the District of Columbia, Honorable Muriel E. Bowser; City Council of the District of Columbia, Chair, Honorable Phil Mendelson; Ward One Councilmember, City Council of D.C., Honorable Brianne Nadeau; Amy Austin, Theatre Washington; Janet Farrell, M&T Bank, retired; Dorothy and Bill McSweeny, Arts Patrons.

TICKETS

Tickets for the Noche de Estrellas are $250 per person and $450 per couple and are tax deductible to the extent permitted by law. For more information about the event or sponsorship opportunities, please call (202) 234-7174, e-mail events@galatheatre.org, or visit www.galatheatre.org.

