THE WIZ, MYSTIC PIZZA & More Lead Los Angeles' February 2024 Theater Top Picks

The Wiz

Pantages Theatre - February 13, 2024 through March 03, 2024

THE WIZ returns “home” to stages across America in an all-new Broadway-bound tour, the first one in 40 years. The tour begins in THE WIZ’s original home city of Baltimore, where the show made its world premiere 50 years ago.



This groundbreaking twist on The Wizard of Oz changed the face of Broadway—from its iconic score packed with soul, gospel, rock, and finger-snapping 70s funk to its stirring tale of Dorothy’s journey to find her place in a contemporary world.



Director Schele Williams (The Notebook, revival of Disney’s Aida), choreographer JaQuel Knight (Beyonce’s “Single Ladies”), William F. Brown (book), Charlie Smalls (music & lyrics), Amber Ruffin (additional material), and Joseph Joubert (music supervision, orchestrations, & music arrangements) conjure up an Oz unlike anything ever seen before. A dynamite infusion of ballet, jazz, and modern pop brings a whole new groove to easing on down the road. So everybody rejoice! An all-new 21st-Century WIZ is sliding into an Emerald City near you.

POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive

Gil Cates Theater - January 17, 2024 through February 18, 2024

A derogatory comment, a summit gone awry, an anal abscess—it’s a bad day at the White House. When the President unwittingly spins a PR nightmare into a global crisis, it inevitably falls on the seven women he relies on most to clean up the mess. Take a raucous romp through the halls of the West Wing in a riotous and irreverent farce about the men who hold the power vs. the women who get the job done.

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

A Noise Within - February 11, 2024 through March 17, 2024

A classic masterpiece by the legendary Stephen Sondheim, this heart-pounding thriller will shock the senses with diabolical comedy, stunning terror, and razor-sharp wit. Savor the macabre madness as a murderous barber, hungry for revenge for his long-lost family, strikes a partnership with a beastly baker. Filled with extraordinary, soaring music, this eight-time Tony Award winner will leave you gasping! Original Broadway and West End productions earned eight Tony Awards including Best Musical, nine Drama Desk Awards including Outstanding Musical, and two Olivier Awards including Best New Musical.

#1 Son

The Lyric Hyperion - Now through February 01, 2024

#1 Son-- where scandal meets sacrilege in an irreverent comedy caper about God’s 'fav' child. It's a wild mashup of drag, clown antics, and some puppetry that'll make you question divine choices. Father Greg Orian, who is young, dumb and full of love for the Lord, is on a mission to solve the age-old question: “Why did God make me his sexiest son?” Prepare for a Mass you'll never forget. It's like church, but with a dash of “smash or pass” revelations.

Cabaret

Coachella Valley Repertory - January 24, 2024 through February 04, 2024

CVRep Executive Artistic Director Adam Karsten directs this immersive, one-of-a-kind production of a theatrical stroke of genius. Audience members will step off the street and into a world we could only imagine - a wild nightlife, a dangerous time in an unstable country - a journey unlike any you’ve risked before. What would you do? Cabaret is the musical that asks just that. Be swept away in the eight-time Tony Award-winning musical by the legendary American songwriting team, Kander and Ebb.

Mystic Pizza

La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts - January 19, 2024 through February 11, 2024

A new musical you’ll love at first slice! The Julia Roberts movie is now a delightful new show! Based on the classic 1988 movie, MYSTIC PIZZA charts the lives and loves of three unforgettable waitresses in the harbor town of Mystic, CT. Featuring some of the best pop songs of the ‘80s and ‘90s such as “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun,” “Addicted to Love,” “Small Town,” “Hold On,” and “Take My Breath Away,” MYSTIC PIZZA has all the ingredients for a spectacular new romantic comedy!

The Rite of Spring & common ground[s]

Dorothy Chandler Pavilion at the Los Angeles Music Center - February 09, 2024 through February 11, 2024

How would you dance, if you knew you were going to die? This is the central question the late choreographer Pina Bausch asked of her dancers in 1975 when she created her seminal work The Rite of Spring. The work examines unyielding ritual when the sacrifice of a “chosen one” changes the season from winter to spring. This pioneering piece, establishing Bausch's iconic approach, has flourished to become one of the 20th century’s most significant and important works in dance. Faithful to Stravinsky’s visceral score, Bausch’s monumental choreography is given a thrilling new life by a specially assembled company of 34 dancers from 14 African countries. Dancing on a peat-covered stage, they clash and engage in a poetic struggle of life, ritual and sacrifice that pays tribute to Bausch’s unparalleled genius. Rite is paired with a new work, common ground[s], created, performed and inspired by the lives of two remarkable women who have each juggled roles as choreographers, professors and grandmothers: Germaine Acogny, the founder of the Senegalese École des Sables, who is widely considered to be “the mother of contemporary African dance,” and Malou Airaudo, who performed leading roles in many of Bausch’s early works as a member of Tanztheater Wuppertal Pina Bausch. Their tender choreographic response to Rite reflects their shared histories, emotional experiences and common ground.

Pasadena Symphony - Tchaikovsky Piano No. 1

Ambassador Auditorium - February 17, 2024 through February 17, 2024

Spoil your Valentine with a luxurious night out for Tchaikovsky’s 1st Piano Concerto performed by award-winning pianist Wynona Wang, who continues to dazzle on the international stage after winning First Prize at the Concert Artists Guild International Competition. Plus, indulge in the romance of Sibelius’ 2nd Symphony and revel in celebration to Jessie Montgomery’s Strum. It’s a Valentine treat you won’t want to pass up! Kyle Dickson, conductor Wynona Wang, piano Jessie Montgomery, composer Jessie Montgomery Strum Tchaikovsky Piano Concerto No. 1 Sibelius Symphony No. 2

Fiddler on the Roof

Electric Company Theatre - February 12, 2024 through March 06, 2024

This beloved musical is going to take place in an intimate outdoor setting under the oak groves on the west side of the Muck property. ECT will transform the oak grove into the little village of Anatevka with a small cast of 18 actors playing multiple roles alongside a small group of live musicians. Rich with musical hits you know and love, including “Tradition,” “Sunrise, Sunset,” “If I Were A Rich Man,” “Matchmaker, Matchmaker” and “To Life (L’Chaim!),” FIDDLER ON THE ROOF is the heartwarming story of fathers and daughters, husbands and wives, and life, love and laughter.

