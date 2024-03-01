EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE & More Lead Atlanta's Spring 2024 Top Theatre Shows

Atlanta is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month.

We understand the importance of choosing the perfect show, especially for new theatregoers. That's why our experienced editorial team meticulously reviews a wide range of productions each month. We consider various factors including a producer's track record, audience reviews, and overall production value, to bring you the very best recommendations for the following month.

See what the experts recommend! Check out our editorial team's top picks for the best shows to see in Atlanta for Spring 2024.

Everybody's Talking About Jamie

Actor's Express - February 15, 2024 through March 03, 2024

Everybody’s talking about this smash hit direct from London’s West End! Working class teenager Jamie New dreams of becoming a glamorous drag queen. With his supportive mum by his side, he sashays over the bullies and bigots in his quest to grab the spotlight he knows he’s destined for. Based on a heartwarming true story.

For tickets: click here.

Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery

Merely Players Presents - February 23, 2024 through March 10, 2024

Get your deerstalker cap on — the play’s afoot! From multi-award-winning playwright Ken Ludwig comes a fast-paced adventure about everyone’s favorite detective solving his most notorious case. Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson must crack the mystery of “The Hound of the Baskervilles” before a family curse dooms its newest heir. Watch as our intrepid investigators try to escape a dizzying web of clues, silly accents, disguises and deceit as five actors deftly portray more than 40 characters. Does a wild hellhound prowl the moors of Devonshire? Can our heroes discover the truth in time? Join the fun and see how far from elementary the truth can be.

WARNING FOR SENSITIVE VIEWERS: FOG, STROBE, AND LOUD NOISES

For tickets: click here.

Romeo and Juliet

The Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse - February 01, 2024 through March 03, 2024

In a violent and broken community, can love still exist, thrive and survive? We invite you to join us for our 21st anniversary production of William Shakespeare's tragic love story. Food and drinks available for purchase before every show.

For tickets: click here.

Beetlejuice

Fox Theatre - March 19, 2024 through March 24, 2024

It's showtime, folks! The ghost-with-the-most makes his Broadway return in this edgy and irreverent musical comedy based on Tim Burton's dearly beloved film. BEETLEJUICE tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and Beetlejuice, a demon with a thing for stripes. When Lydia calls on Beetlejuice to scare away anyone with a pulse, this double-crossing specter unleashes a (Nether)world of pandemonium, and the biggest sandworm Broadway has ever seen.

For tickets: click here.

FAT HAM

Alliance Theatre - April 03, 2024 through May 12, 2024

The ghost of Juicy's dad haunts him and asks for revenge - on Juicy's uncle, who has now married his widowed mom. Sound familiar? The Wilma Theater has announced the world premiere digital production of James Ijames' FAT HAM, a contemporary adaptation of Shakespeare's HAMLET, set in the American South. The site-specific filmed production, filmed on location in Virginia, will be available for viewers from MARCH 25 through APRIL 10, 2021. The newest work by award-winning playwright and Wilma Co-Artistic Director Ijames (KILL MOVE PARADISE), FAT HAM will be directed by Co-Artistic Director Morgan Green.

For tickets: click here.

SIX (Boleyn Tour)

Fox Theatre - April 16, 2024 through April 21, 2024

Divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived. From Tudor Queens to Pop Princesses, in SIX the wives of Henry VIII take the mic to reclaim their identities out of the shadow of their infamous spouse-remixing five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a celebration of 21st century girl power. The female cast is backed by an all-female band, the "Ladies in Waiting."

For tickets: click here.

To Kill a Mockingbird

Fox Theatre - May 07, 2024 through May 12, 2024

Harper Lee's Pulitzer Prize-winning American classic To Kill a Mockingbird comes to Broadway for the first time in a new adaptation by Aaron Sorkin and directed by Bartlett Sher. This new interpretation of the beloved, iconic American story retells the story of one of literature's towering symbols of integrity and righteousness, Atticus Finch, in a way made even more poignant for today. Told by Atticus' daughter Scout, based on herself, we see a world of pain and inequity through the eyes youthful innocence.

For tickets: click here.

