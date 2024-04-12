Video: Director Mary Zimmerman on THE MATCHBOX MAGIC FLUTE at Shakespeare Theatre Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Shakespeare Theatre Company's final show this season is Mary Zimmerman's The Matchbox Magic Flute. Watch as adapter and director Mary Zimmerman describes what makes The Matchbox Magic Flute a unique operatic experience.

"Calling it The Matchbox Magic Flute I hope signals that it's a miniature version of The Magic Flute. In all ways we're trying to do something a little different and provide a more intimate experience, so the music does have to go, just by necessity, under a kind of radical transformation. I got the idea 'Matchbox' - obviously - it's from the matchbox cars that are little toy replicas of the full-sized thing. Our little tiny stage - we've decked up as though it were to me a kind of private Opera House in someone's old mansion," said Zimmerman.

The Matchbox Magic Flute rounds out the 23/24 season which includes the following previously announced productions: Evita, Macbeth In Stride, As You Like It, The Lehman Trilogy, and Macbeth.

The 23/24 Season opens with the long-awaited production of Evita. Directed by Sammi Cannold, the production has already received rave reviews at Boston's American Repertory Theater. Evita is scheduled to run from September 5 through October 8 at STC's Harman Hall.

From October 10 through October 28, Macbeth In Stride will rock the Klein Theatre. This powerhouse production, written by and featuring STC Associate Director and Obie Award-winner Whitney White (The Amen Corner) is an exhilarating musical examination of Lady Macbeth's story and an exploration of just what it means to be an ambitious Black woman.

Winter will bring audiences back to Harman Hall with a rollicking interpretation of Shakespeare's As You Like It, featuring the beloved songs of The Beatles. Join STC from December 2 through December 31 and experience a bit of joy in the aisles, just in time for the holiday season.

The new year will kick off with the return of acclaimed director Arin Arbus, whose recent production of The Merchant of Venice featuring John Douglas Thompson was a huge hit with STC audiences. Arbus will bring her epic sensibilities to the D.C. premiere of Tony Award-winning The Lehman Trilogy, running February 22 through March 24 at Harman Hall.

The penultimate production of the 23/24 Season will be Godwin's own Macbeth, starring Ralph Fiennes (The English Patient) and Indira Varma (Game of Thrones) as the Lord and Lady Macbeth. The location for this immersive production will be announced later this season.