BECOMING A MAN, PRETTY WOMAN & More Lead Boston's February 2024 Theater Top Picks

Boston is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month. Check out the top picks for February 2024!

Becoming a Man

American Repertory Theater - February 16, 2024 through March 10, 2024

Experience the world premiere play about one man’s gender transition amid a pivotal political moment in America. From acclaimed memoirist P. Carl and Tony Award-winning director Diane Paulus, Becoming a Man is a story about the courage—and the community—we need to become ourselves.

For fifty years, Carl lived as a girl and then a queer woman, building a career and a loving marriage while waiting to realize himself in full. When he decides to affirm his gender, his transition puts everything—family, career, friendships—at stake. “This moving narrative illuminates the joy, courage, necessity, and risk-taking of his gender transition” (Kirkus), and poses the question: When we change, can the people we love come with us?

Pretty Woman: The Musical

Emerson Colonial Theatre - February 27, 2024 through March 03, 2024

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL, based on one of Hollywood’s most beloved romantic stories of all time, springs to life with a powerhouse creative team led by two-time Tony Award®-winning director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell (Hairspray, Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde).

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL features an original score by Grammy® winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance (“Summer of ’69”, “Heaven”), and a book by the movie’s legendary director Garry Marshall and screenwriter J. F. Lawton. PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL will lift your spirits and light up your heart. “If you love the movie, you’ll love the musical!” (BuzzFeed News).

All Things Equal: The Life & Trials of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Emerson Colonial Theatre - February 03, 2024 through February 03, 2024

In ALL THINGS EQUAL: THE LIFE & TRIALS OF Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Supreme Court Justice “RBG” welcomes a friend of the family to her cozy chambers to convey, over the course of ninety fascinating and often funny minutes, a sense of her life and its many trials: losing her mother the day before she graduated as valedictorian of her Brooklyn high school ... being one of only nine young women studying law at Harvard while also raising a daughter and helping her husband battle cancer ... fighting for women's rights in the nineteen-seventies before condescending all-male courts ... and taking courageous stands for human rights as a voice of reason amid a splintering and increasingly politicized Supreme Court.

Giselle

Emerson Colonial Theatre - February 23, 2024 through February 23, 2024

"Giselle" is a timeless French masterpiece that has captured the hearts of audiences worldwide for over 180 years. Recognized as one of the greatest dramatic love stories ever told, the ballet recounts the tale of Giselle and the Willis, unveiling a narrative of love, betrayal, and vengeance.

The legend narrates the tragic fate of young, unmarried girls, who meet their untimely demise after being betrayed by their lovers. Overwhelmed by sorrow and anger, these vengeful spirits transform into the malevolent Willis, seeking retribution for their heartbreaking demise.

The Simon & Garfunkel Story

Emerson Colonial Theatre - February 24, 2024 through February 25, 2024

THE SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY returns to the Emerson Colonial Theatre following a sold-out engagement earlier this year!

The immersive concert-style theater show chronicles the amazing journey shared by the folk-rock duo, Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel. It tells the story from their humble beginnings as Tom & Jerry to their incredible success as one of the best-selling music groups of the ‘60’s to their dramatic split in 1970. It culminates with the famous “The Concert in Central Park” reunion in 1981 with more than half a million fans in attendance.

Using state-of-the-art video projection, incredible lighting, and a full live band THE SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY is a moving and powerful concert featuring all the hits such as “Mrs. Robinson,” “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” “Homeward Bound,” “Scarborough Fair,” “The Boxer,” “The Sound Of Silence,” and many more — this is a show not to be missed!

Duel Reality

Emerson Cutler Majestic Theatre - February 07, 2024 through February 18, 2024

Welcome to Circus on a whole new theatrical level. The 7 Fingers’ reputation and fandom in Boston has grown with each stunning production they’ve previously brought to ArtsEmerson. . Now, the globally beloved contemporary Circus troupe brings their 7th show to our stages, an epic love story that echoes Romeo & Juliet and will dazzle the senses and stir the heart. Competition can be playful at times, but it can also be dangerously serious. Is it a game? Is it a war? Is it love? Duel Reality has all the answers. Past productions by The 7 Fingers in Boston include Passengers (2019), Reversible (2017), Cuisine & Confessions (2016/17), Traces (2014/15), Sequence 8 (2012/13) and PSY (2010/11).

A Case for the Existence of God

SpeakEasy Stage Company - January 26, 2024 through February 17, 2024

Inside a cubicle in a bank in Twin Falls, Idaho, Keith, a mortgage broker, and Ryan, a yogurt plant worker, unexpectedly choose to bring one another into their fragile worlds. Ryan, who is white and divorced, wants to buy a plot of land that his family used to own in the hopes of making a better life for his daughter. Keith, who is Black, gay, and also single, is looking to adopt his foster daughter Willa before her relatives can steal her away. With humor, empathy, and wrenching honesty, playwright Samuel D. Hunter commingles these two lives in a story that is both small and big at the same time.

My Fair Lady

The Hanover Theatre & Conservatory for the Performing Arts - February 16, 2024 through February 18, 2024

From Lincoln Center Theater which brought you The King & I and South Pacific, comes “a sumptuous new production of the most perfect musical of all time” (Entertainment Weekly), Lerner & Loewe’s My Fair Lady. Director Bartlett Sher’s glowing production is “thrilling, glorious and better than it ever was” (New York Times). “Every so often a revival comes along that reminds you how indispensable great theater can be” (NY1).

Boasting such classic songs as “I Could Have Danced All Night,” “The Rain in Spain,” “Wouldn’t It Be Loverly” and “On the Street Where You Live,” My Fair Lady tells the story of Eliza Doolittle, a young Cockney flower seller, and Henry Higgins, a linguistics professor who is determined to transform her into his idea of a “proper lady.” But who is really being transformed?

Menopause The Musical 2

The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts - February 07, 2024 through February 07, 2024

All aboard, sisters! The hysterical sequel to the smash-hit Menopause The Musical® is finally here! Five years after their chance encounter in a department store, we set sail with our beloved ladies for more high jinks on the high seas. Menopause The Musical 2: Cruising Through ‘The Change’® is a hilarious and heartfelt look at the joys of menopause and friendship — plus hot flashes, mood swings and memory lapses! Join us on a trip of self-discovery, backed by a new soundtrack of toe-tapping parodied hits from the 70s, 80s and 90s. For these four ladies, menopause was not the end, but the beginning of a beautiful friendship where love conquers all, and friendships never fail.

Jeremy Jordan in Concert

The Umbrella Arts Center - February 09, 2024 through February 10, 2024

Jeremy Jordan, award-winning actor and musician, joins The Umbrella Arts Center for our annual Broadway Concert! With his effortless and soaring voice, Jordan takes audiences on a decades-spanning journey of the best of Broadway featuring songs and tales from his storied career. Best known for his Tony and Grammy-nominated portrayal of Jack Kelly in Newsies, and recently seen in Off-Broadway's acclaimed new production of Little Shop of Horrors, Jordan’s next project is the title role in the new production of The Great Gatsby, premiering on Broadway this spring.

Audiences may also know Jordan from his roles on CW's Supergirl, NBC's Smash and Disney's Tangled. Film work includes The Last Five Years with Anna Kendrick, Joyful Noise with Queen Latifah and Dolly Parton, and the new feature film Spinning Gold.

