Video: Watch a Trailer For UNKNOWN SOLIDER at Arena Stage

An all new trailer has been released for the musical Unknown Soldier, having its D.C. premiere in Arena Stage’s Kreeger Theater, through May 5, 2024.

The cast includes Kerstin Anderson, Perry Sherman, Adam Chanler-Berat, Lora Lee Gayer, Nehal Joshi, and Judy Kuhn. Performances run in Arena Stage’s Kreeger Theater, through May 5, 2024.

Cleaning out her grandmother’s home, Ellen Rabinowitz discovers the photograph of an anonymous soldier tucked away in a box of keepsakes. And so begins a sweeping, romantic musical about a woman’s journey to unearth the secrets buried in her family’s past. Spanning three generations, Unknown Soldier unravels a delicate tangle of family lore, as Ellen chases the extraordinary story that unlocks her history—and charts her future.

Unknown Soldier comes to Arena Stage following its 2015 world premiere at Williamstown Theatre Festival and an early 2020 Off-Broadway run at Playwrights Horizons, both directed by Cullman.