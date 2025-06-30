Young Company to Present A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM Outdoors at Town Hall Theater This July

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Town Hall Theater’s newly-formed Young Company will present an energetic outdoor production of Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream this July, with performances on July 5, 12, 13, and 19 at 4:30 PM.

The 45-minute abridged production will be staged in the Outdoor Plaza at 72 Merchants Row in Middlebury, Vermont. All performances are free, with a suggested donation of $5–$10 to support the Center for Learning and Engagement’s free youth programs.

The ensemble of eight young actors—ages 11 to 13—will take on multiple roles throughout the production, each stepping into the worlds of the lovers, the fairies, and the mechanicals. Audiences can expect a fast-paced, physical performance filled with slapstick, movement, and youthful imagination.

The Young Company was formally launched in March 2025 and includes Til Boyce, Henry Cadoret, Lydia Cheresnick, Bodhi Kenna, Adelynn Leonard, Sara Miranda-Ngaiza, Vivienne Rafferty, and Tenlyn Wetzel. The cast has trained in vocal work, stage combat, and classical text since December 2024, and previously performed in the Winter Solstice and Lunar New Year celebrations at Town Hall Theater.

The production is co-directed by Lindsay Pontius and Keziah Wilde. Pontius, a graduate of Shakespeare & Company, leads the Courageous Stage and Shakespeare It’s Elementary initiatives in Addison County. Wilde, a Middlebury College alumna with experience in comedy and film, brings a dynamic creative voice to the team. Together, they helm the Center for Learning and Engagement at Town Hall Theater.

Two performances, on July 5 and 12, will be presented in conjunction with THT’s Summer Sounds concert series. The July 13 and 19 shows will run as stand-alone events.

No tickets are required. Donations collected at the performances will go toward supporting future youth programming through Town Hall Theater’s Center for Learning and Engagement.

