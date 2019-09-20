Weston Playhouse Theatre Company Announces The Cast For Paula Vogel's INDECENT

Weston Playhouse Theatre Company presents Paula Vogel's Tony-award-winning play about a group of actors who risked everything for theatre, INDECENT (September 26 - October 20 | Walker Farm), Fri & Sat 7:30pm; Sat 2:00pm; Sun 3:00pm. Select Thursday performances.



This deeply moving work charts the true story of a group of artists who risked their lives to put on a Broadway production and were arrested on opening night. INDECENT follows the writer, his play, and the people who fought to perform it against all odds. Written by the author of HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE and THE LONG CHRISTMAS RIDE HOME, INDECENT is Weston's fifth American Masters production.

Says director Jordan Fein: "I think, at its core, this play is about the people who are making it. It is about all those actors on that stage making it every night. The actors don't get to walk on and assume a character-they're coming on as themselves, as an ensemble, to tell this story to this audience. That's the core of this play."

The cast features Brian Bock as Avaram/Ingenue, Whitney Maris Brown as Halina/Middle, Molly Carden as Chana/Ingenue, Forrest Malloy as Lemml, Chris McFarland as Mendel/Middle, Marcus Neville as Otto/Elder, and Gordana Rashovich as Vera/Elder.

Bock is an actor, clown, and singer who is a founding member of the theater company "TV", whose latest venture, SEHNSUCHT, was a New York Times Critics' Pick. Brown's NY credits include THE BLONDE STREAK and LOVING V. VIRGINIA; Regional credits include SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE (Shakespeare Theater of New Jersey); VENUS IN FUR (Pittsburgh Public); TV credits include DIVORCE (HBO), THE PATH (Hulu), and THE AMERICANS (FX). Carden's NY credits include EMOTIONAL CREATURE (Signature Theatre), PLEASE CONTINUE (Ensemble Studio Theater), HOW TO LIVE ON EARTH (Colt Coteur), CHERRY SMOKE (Working Theater) and DOWNTOWN RACE RIOT (NYSF/Powerhouse Theater). Malloy's Off-Broadway credits include TROILUS AND CRESSIDA (The Public) and BERNIE AND MIKEY'S TRIP TO THE MOON (Strangemen); regionally, he has been seen in I NOW PRONOUNCE (Actor's Theater of Louisville); NIGHT AND HER STARS, AWAKE AND SING!, LEADING LADIES (Oldcastle Theater Company). McFarland's NY credits include MEASURE FOR MEASURE (TFANA), SPACEBAR (Wild Project), and AS YOU LIKE IT (New Victory); TV credits include SNEAKY PETE, JESSICA JONES, and THE PLOT AGAINST AMERICA.

Neville is familiar to the Weston stage, returning to Weston after the entire six-plus year run of the Broadway smash hit, KINKY BOOTS. Weston Playhouse credits include DAMN YANKEES, SPELLING BEE, KISS ME KATE, URINETOWN, PUMP BOYS, and MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG. Additional Broadway credits include THE FULL MONTY (also on London's West End), LIL ABNER, and CITY OF ANGELS. TV/Film: LAW & ORDER, GOOD WIFE, THANKS FOR SHARING, THE GEEBLE SHOW, SILAMMY BY CLEM!. Rashovich is an Obie, LA Drama Critics', and Drama-Logue award-winner. Broadway credits include CHARLES III, THE ANARCHIST, THE ROAD TO MECCA, and Old Acquaintance. Television credits include WHOOPIE, THE WIRE, MAD MEN, LAW & ORDER SVU and an upcoming appearance on THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL.

Paula Vogel's INDECENT plays at Weston Playhouse at Walker Farm (705 Main Street, Weston, VT). Adult tickets range from $45-69. Discounts available for students. Prices do not include taxes or fees.

Tickets are available online and by calling the Weston Box Office at 802-824-5288. Gift certificates can be purchased online at westonplayhouse.org.

The Weston Playhouse Theatre Company is a non-profit organization supported in part by funds from the National Endowment for the Arts and an ever-growing family of individuals and organizations who believe in the impact that the performing arts makes on its community.





