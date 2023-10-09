Walloomsac River Theatre Presents 2024 Theatrical Season In Bennington

Shows include Legally Blonde the Musical and Agatha Christie's A Murder is Announced.
POPULAR
Walloomsac River Theatre has announced details for its 2024 theatrical season in Bennington.
Directed by Lauren Biasi
Registration: Wed Oct 25th, 2023 5-7pm
Please accompany participant for registration
Participation in the Youth Program is FREE
Max Participant Capacity: 40 (first come first served)
Performed at
Second Congregational Church, UCC
115 Hillside St Bennington, VT 05201
Directed by Vincent Tatro & Emily Ranttila
Plot: Elle Woods appears to have it all. Her life is turned upside down when her boyfriend Warner dumps her so he can attend Harvard Law. Determined to get him back, Elle ingeniously charms her way into the prestigious law school. While there, she struggles with peers, professors and her ex. With the support of some new friends, though, Elle quickly realizes her potential and sets out to prove herself to the world.
Auditions: Sunday November 26th 6pm-8pm at Second Congregational Church in Bennington, VT
THE FOLLOWING ROLES HAVE BEEN CAST AND ARE NOT AVAILABLE FOR AUDITIONS:
ELLE, PAULETTE, WARNER, & KYLE
Audition Sign-ups and Ticket sales COMING SOON
Performed at
Bennington's Monument Arts & Cultural Center
44 Gypsy Ln Bennington, VT 05201
"LEGALLY BLONDE" is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.mtishows.com
Directed by Robert Ebert
Plot: An announcement in the local paper states the time and place when a murder is to occur in Miss Blacklock's Victorian house. The victim is not one of the house's several occupants, but an unexpected and unknown visitor. What follows is a classic Christie puzzle of mixed motives, concealed identities, a second death and a determined inspector grimly following the case's twists and turns. Fortunately, Miss Marple is on hand to provide the solution - at some risk to herself - in a dramatic final confrontation.
Audition info and Ticket sales COMING SOON
Performed at
Bennington's Monument Arts & Cultural Center
44 Gypsy Ln Bennington, VT 05201
"A MURDER IS ANNOUNCED" is presented through special arrangement with Concord Theatricals.
Directed by Emily Ranttila & Vincent Tatro
WRTC presents a unique 21+ Rock Broadway Musical Revue at local-favorite Unihog, featuring local community members performing your favorite rock numbers from hit Broadway shows!
Audition info and Ticket sales COMING SOON
Performed at
Unihog
2 Center St Hoosick Falls, NY 12090
October 25-27, 2024
Shakespeare's Macbeth
Directed by Lauren Biasi
Plot: Three witches tell the Scottish general Macbeth that he will be King of Scotland. Encouraged by his wife, Macbeth kills the king, becomes the new king, and kills more people out of paranoia. Civil war erupts to overthrow Macbeth, resulting in more death.
Audition info and Ticket sales COMING SOON
Performed at
Second Congregational Church, UCC
115 Hillside St Bennington, VT 05201
December 14, 2024
3rd Annual Holiday Variety Show
Directed by Vincent Tatro
This one night only fundraiser for the Second Congregational Church and WRTC will consist of performance acts varying from musical numbers to comedy and more!
This production was made possible and presented by the Second Congregational Church, UCC of Bennington, VT.
Audition info and Ticket sales COMING SOON
Performed at
Second Congregational Church, UCC
115 Hillside St Bennington, VT 05201
For more information, please visit: Click Here
Videos
|Hawkes and Handsaws
OFF CENTER FOR THE DRAMATIC ARTS (10/20-10/21)VIDEOS
|Suite Surrender by Michael McKeever
Girls Nite Out Productions (11/09-11/19)
|WRTC's 2nd Annual Holiday Variety Show
Second Congregational Church, UCC (12/09-12/09)
|Sam & Jim in Hell
Lost Nation Theater (10/05-10/22)
|An Evening with Metropolitan Opera Star Oren Gradus
Monument Arts & Cultural Center (10/28-10/28)
|Circle Mirror Transformation
The Shelburne Players (11/10-11/18)
|Circus Spooktacular: Evil Red and the Wolf
New England Center for Circus Arts (10/21-10/22)
|WRTC'S "VILLAINS' CABARET"
Second Congregational Church, UCC (10/27-10/28)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You