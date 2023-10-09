Walloomsac River Theatre Presents 2024 Theatrical Season In Bennington

Walloomsac River Theatre has announced details for its 2024 theatrical season in Bennington.

January 27, 2024

2024 Youth Program

Directed by Lauren Biasi

Registration: Wed Oct 25th, 2023 5-7pm

Please accompany participant for registration

Participation in the Youth Program is FREE

Max Participant Capacity: 40 (first come first served)

Performed at

Second Congregational Church, UCC

115 Hillside St Bennington, VT 05201

February 8-11, 2024

Legally Blonde the Musical



Directed by Vincent Tatro & Emily Ranttila

Plot: Elle Woods appears to have it all. Her life is turned upside down when her boyfriend Warner dumps her so he can attend Harvard Law. Determined to get him back, Elle ingeniously charms her way into the prestigious law school. While there, she struggles with peers, professors and her ex. With the support of some new friends, though, Elle quickly realizes her potential and sets out to prove herself to the world.

Auditions: Sunday November 26th 6pm-8pm at Second Congregational Church in Bennington, VT

THE FOLLOWING ROLES HAVE BEEN CAST AND ARE NOT AVAILABLE FOR AUDITIONS:

ELLE, PAULETTE, WARNER, & KYLE

Audition Sign-ups and Ticket sales COMING SOON

Performed at

Bennington's Monument Arts & Cultural Center

44 Gypsy Ln Bennington, VT 05201

"LEGALLY BLONDE" is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI.​ www.mtishows.com

April 26-28, 2024

Agatha Christie's A Murder is Announced



Directed by Robert Ebert

Plot: An announcement in the local paper states the time and place when a murder is to occur in Miss Blacklock's Victorian house. The victim is not one of the house's several occupants, but an unexpected and unknown visitor. What follows is a classic Christie puzzle of mixed motives, concealed identities, a second death and a determined inspector grimly following the case's twists and turns. Fortunately, Miss Marple is on hand to provide the solution - at some risk to herself - in a dramatic final confrontation.

Audition info and Ticket sales COMING SOON

Performed at

Bennington's Monument Arts & Cultural Center

44 Gypsy Ln Bennington, VT 05201

"A MURDER IS ANNOUNCED" is presented through special arrangement with Concord Theatricals.

www.concordtheatricals.com

June 14, 2024

Rock Broadway Musical Revue



Directed by Emily Ranttila & Vincent Tatro

WRTC presents a unique 21+ Rock Broadway Musical Revue at local-favorite Unihog, featuring local community members performing your favorite rock numbers from hit Broadway shows!

Audition info and Ticket sales COMING SOON

Performed at

Unihog

​2 Center St Hoosick Falls, NY 12090

October 25-27, 2024

Shakespeare's Macbeth

Directed by Lauren Biasi

Plot: Three witches tell the Scottish general Macbeth that he will be King of Scotland. Encouraged by his wife, Macbeth kills the king, becomes the new king, and kills more people out of paranoia. Civil war erupts to overthrow Macbeth, resulting in more death.

Audition info and Ticket sales COMING SOON

Performed at

Second Congregational Church, UCC

​115 Hillside St Bennington, VT 05201

December 14, 2024

3rd Annual Holiday Variety Show

Directed by Vincent Tatro

This one night only fundraiser for the Second Congregational Church and WRTC will consist of performance acts varying from musical numbers to comedy and more!

This production was made possible and presented by the Second Congregational Church, UCC of Bennington, VT.

Audition info and Ticket sales COMING SOON

Performed at

​Second Congregational Church, UCC

115 Hillside St Bennington, VT 05201

