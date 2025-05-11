Vermont Repertory Theatre to Open MOLIERE'S THE MISER

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Vermont Repertory Theatre has announced its upcoming summer production of Moliere's The Miser, running June 11-14, 2025, at the historic Isham Barn Theatre in Williston, Vermont. This original and fast-paced, modern adaptation of the French literary classic blends Moliere's wit and satire with all the hysteria of a modern sit-com, and delivers big laughs. Furthermore, it does so amidst a luscious theatrical design featuring sets, costumes and wigs that are sure to turn heads.

At the helm of the production is Vermont Rep's Artistic Director, Michael Fidler, who is determined that the play is accessible, energetic, and laced with music, physical comedy and biting satire that will pack a punch for a modern audience.

"We try to offer theatre that feels alive, immediate, and utterly entertaining," said Fidler. "We want to celebrate how funny Moliere still is right now, not create some kind of historical reenactment of his play, so we've modernized it. The Miser is packed with outrageous characters, ridiculous circumstances and an endless stream of jokes, but at its heart, it still feels incredibly relevant. Ultimately, it's about an old white guy for whom the accumulation of wealth is more important than the happiness of the people around him - and it's absolutely hilarious! Imagine if it had been written 400 years ago... Wait, what?"

Performances will be held in the beautiful Isham Barn Theatre, an intimate venue located on the scenic Isham Family Farm. Originally built in the late 1700s, the barn provides a perfect atmosphere for some classic summer theatre and guests are welcome to arrive early and bring a picnic. The production itself takes place inside the barn and all seating is provided.

The show runs Wednesday, June 11 - Saturday, June 14, 2025 with evening performances at 7:30 PM and a Saturday matinee at 2:00 PM.

Tickets are available now at https://theaterengine.com/productions/2825 or via the website www.vermontrep.com. Student and senior discounts are available.

Seating is limited and advance booking is strongly recommended. 13+. Children under the age of 8 will not be admitted.

