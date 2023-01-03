Vermont Public's Brave Little State Presents HOMEGOINGS: A Live Performance Hosted By Myra Flynn, February 11

Myra Flynn returns to Spruce Peak Arts to host Homegoings: A Live Performance, Saturday, Feb. 11th at 7:00PM. Homegoings, a special series from Vermont Public's Brave Little State, features conversations with artist of color who live in Vermont - about Black grief, resilience and art.

This February, artists will join forces for an incredible evening of art and conversation: Homegoings: A Live Performance, on stage at Spruce Peak Arts in Stowe. Tickets will be $20 for in person, $5 for livestream (please note: livestream of the events is live and only available during the time of event) and are available now at sprucepeakarts.org, or by calling 802.760.4634.

The evening will feature artists: Ferene Paris Meyer, a Haitian-American storyteller based in Burlington and the Founding CEO of All Heart Inspirations. Rajnii Eddins, a spoken word poet/emcee and teaching artist. His latest books of poetry are In The Coded Language Of This Mortal Tongue and Their Names are Mine. DonnCherie, a Burlington-based, soul-folk singer-songwriter whose first love was the blues. She's a model, a dancer, and a practicing witch. She's also a bookkeeper for artists of color in Vermont. She says as a Black artist in this state, your only job is to show up as yourself. Senayit Tomlinson, a singer/songwriter who produces music that is infectious, groove-based, alternative, free-form rock and soul with soaring vocals and melodic hooks. She both lives and creates her music on a property that spans across the Connecticut River, from Bradford, Vermont to Orford, New Hampshire. Liza Phillips, a visual artist from southern Vermont. They paint characters they refer to as monsters. The monsters have no gender and represent all people. Liza says, "the goal for my work is to be inclusive of all types of people with a focus on my LGBTQ+ community and my BIPOC community."

Learn more about Homegoings: https://www.vermontpublic.org/tags/homegoings-bls-special-series-with-musicians-of-color and Brave Little State: https://www.vermontpublic.org/podcast/brave-little-state.

About the Artists

Donn Cherie, a Burlington, VT, singer-songwriter, has been described as "Honey-covered-rawness", she is dark, ominous, playful and a little naughty, her music influenced by Blues, Folk, Soul and Country music and does not ask you to pick a genre. She brings so much heart to the lyrics and life to the story she's bringing you. DonnCherie's songs take you on a journey with a musical conversation that moves your soul and allows you to see a little of yourself in each line. DonnCherie: https://theartofdonncherie.com/home

Rajnii Eddins, Spoken Word Poet/Emcee and Teaching Artist, originally from Seattle Washington, has been engaging diverse community audiences for over 27 years. He was the youngest member of the Afrikan American Writers Alliance at age 11 and has been actively sharing with youth and community in Vermont since 2010. Rajnii's diverse talents and passions allow him to offer a wide variety of powerful experiences that foster connection, learning, and mutual growth. He thrives at creating spaces that are educational, explorative, and celebratory, whether in a classroom, a conference hall, a community center, or online. Rajnii Edins: https://www.rajniieddins.com/

Ferene Paris Meyer, storyteller and founder of All Heart Inspirations, creates heart-centered spaces through workshops, community engagements, culinary cuisine, and more! Ferene is living out loud, sharing her lived experiences as a Black Haitian womxn, in collaboration with the Burlington School District, Flynn Theater, Vermont Public and more. She aspires to make a collective difference within her local Vermont community and beyond one story at a time. We all have stories worthy of telling... So what's yours?! As Ferene continues to support, affirm, and engage our community in meaningful ways, visit her website and Instagram to learn more about her storytelling organization, All Heart Inspirations. Ferene Paris Meyer: https://www.allheartinspirations.com/

SENAYIT is an artistic dream realized. Defined by Senayit Tomlinson's unique vocal style along with accessible, infectious melodies and the lyrical sophistication of her prolific songwriting. Deep, natural musicianship and the free and open dedication to that calling reveals itself effortlessly at live performances, whether solo or joined by her band. This intuitive musicianship allows for a freedom of movement and expression indicative of jazz players, yet this is contemporary alternative rock and soul-based music which grounds itself in the influences of Radio Head, Florence and the Machine, Lana Del Ray, The Black Keys and formidable elders such as Led Zeppelin. Senayit features singer-songwriter Senayit Tomlinson (guitar & vocals) either solo or accompanied by her band. A unique vocal style along with accessible, infectious melodies and the lyrical sophistication of Senayit Tomlinson's prolific songwriting. Senayit Tomlinson: http://senayit.com/

Liza Phillips "Hi, my name is Liza. I am an artist from Burlington, Vermont. I paint monsters with bright colors and short phrases/ messages. One important value that I hope to reflect in my work is radical inclusion. Creating art with the goal that as many people as it touches will feel seen in their struggles and less alone. It is truly for everyone! Another value I like to focus on is self-love and our relationship with ourselves. I believe that it is so important to heal the trauma within our bodies and in doing that heal the world around us. Making art has been a rewarding journey through how many people my art has reached and inspired. The connections that I've made through my work brings so much light to my life. My favorite form of creation is making murals and collaborations. Combining talent and allowing space for others to incorporate their work has led to the most beautiful pieces of art. I hope to do more of this kind of collaborative creation. We are all creators and have this ability within us, sometimes all we need is encouragement and someone to believe in us so we can find the strength to believe in ourselves." Liza Phillips: https://lizasart.com/

Tickets for Homegoings: A Live Performance are on sale now! Tickets are $20 for in-person, $5 for livestream (please note: livestream of the events is live and only available during the time of event) and are available now at sprucepeakarts.org, or by calling 802.760.4634.

The Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit arts organization whose mission is to inspire, educate, and entertain. The 420-seat multi-use theatre, which opened in December 2010, offers world-renowned entertainment as well as emerging artists and performers from around the region, state, nation and world.