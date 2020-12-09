Three New Performances Added To Spruce Peak Arts Winter Concert Series

The Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center is thrilled to announce new artists and groups added in January, February and March to the Winter Concert Series. The series includes options for limited, safe, in-person attendance, as well as livestreaming. Tickets are $25 for in-person attendance or $15 for a livestream ticket. Tickets may be purchased at SprucePeakArts.org.

The new year kicks off with Ali McGuirk on Saturday, January 23 at 7pm. McGuirk has been hailed as "A soul singer who invokes comparisons to Amy Winehouse, but rocks even harder," by Steve Morse, at The Boston Globe. She commands the room with her dynamic voice and heartfelt songwriting. Blending classic soul power with folk songwriter lyricism, she has the rare ability to silence a room with just a few words of a song. With a vocal style rooted deeply in improvisation, her sets are a hypnotic and intimate emotional journey.

On Saturday, February 20 at 7pm Bow Thayer will hit the stage. American Songwriter magazine said of Thayer, this "Onetime Levon Helm compatriot is the best artist to come from New England in recent years." It's hard to say what will transpire on this winter night but expect Bow Thayer, Boston bass staple Jeremy Dryden, and long-time drummer Jeff Berlin will rattle the walls of our theatre. The show will cover most of Bow's new album "The Woodshed," as well as some old favorites. Sometimes groovy, sometimes dissonant, often thought-provoking and ultimately positive.

The final concert in the Winter Concert Series occurs on the Spring Equinox. Beg, Steal or Borrow will hit the stage on Saturday, March 20 at 7pm for an evening of traditional and improvisational bluegrass and roots music. Known for warm harmonies, virtuosic instrumentals, and tight musical interplay, Beg Steal or Borrow features an ever-growing repertoire of solid original music. The band has won the Podunk, Grey Fox, and Thomas Point Beach bluegrass festival band competitions, hence being dubbed a "Triple Crown Bluegrass Band" by Bluegrass Today. The quintet is based in Vermont and continues to perform on the heels of its celebrated debut album of original music, Old Mountain Time.

The Spruce Peak Arts Winter Concert Series features a mix of limited in-person seating and livestreaming of events, to ensure the health and safety of our patrons and community. Protocols include mask-wearing, social distancing standards, reduced seating capacity, hand sanitizing, health checks, and extensive cleaning protocols. To learn more please visit our Health and Safety Policy page.

