The Stowe Jewish Film Festival Returns for 7th Season

Spruce Peak Arts is pleased to announce the return of the Stowe Jewish Film Festival in Summer 2022 with a hybrid festival featuring both in-person and virtual screenings, and in-conjunction events! Tickets for all events are on sale now!

This year's theme: The Jewish Experience: a multiplicity of cultures, languages, countries, traditions and colors. Patterns of immigration have taken Jews all over the world, melding and merging, creating hybrid cultures and complex identities.

WHAT'S NEW IN '22...Following 2 years of virtual film screenings, SJFF 2022 will offer BOTH in-person and virtual screenings this year! All screenings will include live director Q&A's! The Q&A will be via ZOOM for the in-person audience and recorded then posted for those viewing virtually. For the first time, SJFF will expand beyond its' Stowe home at Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center to offer a film screening at the Big Picture in Waitsfield! The festival will conclude with Mamboniks Ahora! a festive multidisciplinary evening of food, dance, music and film discussion at the Zenbarn in Waterbury!

July 13 - Yerusalem at Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center, Stowe

July 21 - Unraveling at Big Picture Theater, Waitsfield

July 27 - The Missing Tale at Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center, Stowe

July 30 - Mamboniks Ahora!* At Zenbarn (dinner and dancing), Waterbury Center

*(Note: Mamboniks, the last film of the festival, will only be screened virtually...All of the other festival concluding activities will be in person at Zenbarn!)

Full information and film descriptions can be found at sprucepeakarts.org.

Tickets will be available as follows: In-Person Screenings: In-advance: $10, At the door: $15, Virtual screenings: $10; New this year: Ticket subscriptions: 3 In-person films for $27 or All 4 films virtually for $36.

Mamboniks Ahora! The festival conclusion at Zen Barn (Waterbury Center): $50 per person includes virtual film screening, live director Q&A, dinner, Latin dance instruction, live Latin/Cuban big band.

The virtual aspect of the films will be shown after the in-person events, except Mamboniks Ahora! Schedule of virtual screenings can be found at sprucepeakarts.org. The films can be shown on any platform. Just copy and paste the link on your laptop, computer, smart phone, etc. Link will be sent in email post event date for viewing. Be sure to check your spam/ junk and promotions folders for the email.

About the Stowe Jewish Film Festival:

The Stowe Jewish Film Festival (SJFF), a program of the Jewish Community of Greater Stowe, works with the intention of bringing community together, both internal and external. The festival is an opportunity to reach out to others in the central Vermont region to engage in community building and dialogue through cultural entertainment. We see this as important now more than ever.

About Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center

The Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit arts organization whose mission is to inspire, educate, and entertain. The 420-seat multi-use theatre, which opened in December 2010, offers world-renowned entertainment as well as emerging artists and performers from around the region, state, nation and world.

Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center

122 Hourglass Drive

Stowe, Vermont

For more information: 802-760-4634 or visit www.SprucePeakArts.org.