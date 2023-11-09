Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Vermont Awards

The Shelburne Players to Present CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION at the Historic Shelburne Town Hall

Join the talented cast for six shows from November 10th to 18th.

By: Nov. 09, 2023

The Shelburne Players will present its 41st show, "Circle Mirror Transformation," taking the stage at the Historic Shelburne Town Hall from November 10th to 18th. Featuring five actors from Shelburne, Burlington and St. Albans, this talented cast will put on six shows, including four evening performances and two matinees.

When four lost New Englanders who enroll in Marty's six-week-long community-center drama class begin to experiment with harmless games, hearts are quietly torn apart, and tiny wars of epic proportions are waged and won. A beautifully crafted diorama, a petri dish in which we see, with hilarious detail and clarity, the antic sadness of a motley quintet.

"Annie Baker's play is an absolute feast. Circle Mirror Transformation is the kind of unheralded gem that sends people into the streets babbling and bright-eyed with the desire to spread the word. The play traces the lives of a handful of small-town Vermont residents who gather each week for an acting class taught at the local community center. By the play's end we seem to see to the very bottom of these souls, and feel how the artificial intimacy of the acting class has shaped their lives in substantial ways." - NY Times

This production is directed by Kimberly Rockwood and produced by Karlie Kauffeld, both of whom acted in previous Shelburne Players productions "Almost, Maine" and "The Somewhat True Tale of Robin Hood."

We welcome back returning actors Elizabeth Bates of Shelburne, Chris Acosta of Burlington, and Kym Taylor of St. Albans. Newer to the Shelburne Players stage are Ben Ash of Shelburne and Maya Grace Redington of Burlington.

"Circle Mirror Transformation" joins a long list of past Shelburne Players productions, most recently "The Somewhat True Tale of Robin Hood," "Almost, Maine" and "It's a Wonderful Life - Radio Play."

The Shelburne Players, founded in 1971, is committed to producing high-quality, entertaining, accessible theatre for all. It produces two shows per year, in the spring and the fall. Comprised entirely of volunteers, its mission is provide affordable, quality theatrical experiences to all!

For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit Click Here.




