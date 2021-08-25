The Flynn Launches New Fellowship Program, Names Daniel Bernard Roumain As Creative Chair

The Flynn is excited to announce that extraordinary composer/violinist/educator/activist Daniel Bernard Roumain has joined the Flynn team as creative chair. It's fitting and thrilling that the Flynn is launching this key role with the man who inspired its creation. As creative chair, DBR will influence the creative voice of the organization, helping create groundbreaking programming and achieve ambitious institutional benchmarks. Find out more about this role and DBR at flynnvt.org/creative-chair.

In his role as creative chair, DBR is spearheading the Flynn Fellowship program, curating and directing a series of focused collaborations between local and nationally-recognized BIPOC artists or ensembles, leading to new commissioned projects with members of the Vermont community.

"I have been invited back to the Flynn in a role that speaks truth to the depth and power of our mutual respect, admiration, and love for one another," said DBR. "I love the Flynn and the people there that I have been working with for many years. I love the Flynn and the audiences that are committed and curious and courageous about what is happening on their stages and in their streets. I love the Flynn for its commitment to social justice, equitable systemic changes, and its clear-eyed focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion. And I love the Flynn for allowing all artists to dare, dream, discover, and do!"

Acclaimed as a composer, violinist, and activist, DBR has earned commissions by venerable artists and institutions worldwide; worked with iconic artists such as Philip Glass, Bill T. Jones, and Lady Gaga; and appeared on NPR, American Idol, and ESPN. DBR was the Flynn's first artist-in-residence in 2019. His stay included several collaborative performances, hands-on work with local students, and an unforgettable marathon performance of his 24-hour Protest Song in front of Burlington's city hall. DBR's presence at the Flynn was so profound that it directly inspired the creation of the creative chair post.

"I'm overjoyed to officially welcome DBR as a member of the Flynn family," said Flynn Executive Director Jay Wahl. "He has been a galvanizing force for the organization. The incredible work that he has done-both his performances and his outreach efforts within the community-has already made a sizeable impact that will be felt for years to come. In this new role as the curator and guide for our Flynn Fellowship program, DBR will once again help set the tone for the Flynn's presence in the community while helping us support the work of artists."

The first Flynn Fellowship will be with popular, soulful blues-rock group Dwight & Nicole. Led by the powerhouse couple of Dwight Ritcher and Nicole Nelson, the band has built a devoted following and a national profile on the strength of their musical chemistry, soaring hooks, and magnetic stage presence. Working closely with DBR, Dwight & Nicole will assist the Flynn in reimagining the organization's relationship to the community; forge connections and foster dialogue with key local partners; engage with issues around diversity, equity, and inclusion; connect with local students from many different age groups; and produce two original performances during their residency.

"Dwight and I are both deeply honored to be named the inaugural Flynn Fellows," said Nicole Nelson. "It means so much to us. The thought of getting to dream big with the community at the Flynn and to collaborate regularly with the brilliant Daniel Bernard Roumain is beyond thrilling. We both feel that we are all entering an era of creative expansion. We see it around us and we feel it within. Knowing that we get to share this time with you all is a huge gift. There is literally no time or place that I would rather be."

DBR, Dwight Ritcher, and Nicole Nelson (leading the Resistance Revival Chorus VT) will also be part of the celebration when the Flynn reopens the Main Stage theater in October. Together, they'll perform a new work created for the momentous occasion. The Flynn's Grand Reopening Celebration on October 23, featuring a headlining performance by Angélique Kidjo, kicks off the 2021-2022 season. The season includes the Delta blues and New Orleans jazz showcase Shake & Holla (North Mississippi Allstars, Rebirth Brass Band, and special guest Cedric Burnside); compassionate, visually stunning theatrical work Cartography; brilliant tap dancer Ayodele Casel (with special guest Arturo O'Farrill); gospel and soul collective Trey McLaughlin & The Sounds of Zamar; Quebecois circus troupe Flip Fabrique; and popular stand-up comic and satirist Hasan Minhaj. Tickets for these shows are on sale now at flynnvt.org.