The Flynn Is Now Accepting Submissions For The Storytelling Mini-Festival *snap*

The Flynn has announced *snap*, a new storytelling mini-festival held in Flynn Space from January 18-20, 2024. *snap* celebrates the power of storytelling and solo performance with a weekend-long festival that includes workshops and solo performances by professional and emerging artists.

The Flynn is also requesting that artists from across New England and New York submit works for inclusion in the festival. Artists from a variety of disciplines—writers, poets, rappers, storytellers, and other solo performers—are encouraged to apply.

The artist application for *snap* is open now. Find out more and complete the application form by visiting https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2265265®id=95&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fflynncenter.wufoo.com%2Fforms%2Fqzzre0x0fz1f2e%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

"We are seeking artists to work with us to celebrate the power of first-person narratives," said Jay Wahl, Flynn executive director. "We believe everyone has stories to tell and that sharing these stories teaches empathy by allowing us to recognize commonalities and learn about each other's unique experiences."

Through a series of performances and workshops, *snap* is intended to create a dialogue between performers and the audience, providing opportunities for the community to join and support the conversation, help shape the artists' work, and gain a deeper understanding of this important art form.

This festival offers the opportunity to showcase a solo piece, approximately 20 minutes in length, that has not yet been performed in front of an audience. One artist who performs at the 2024 festival will be invited to serve as the festival's first artist-in-residence. Applications are accepted on a rolling basis through October 31.