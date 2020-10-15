The Flynn Announces Virtual, Pay-What-You-Wish Fall Classes

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

All courses run weekly for six sessions.

The Flynn has been holding a variety of virtual classes and camps since earlier this year, experimenting with this format in response to the pandemic. The response has been amazing, and very positive. Now, the Flynn will be rolling out a slate of popular classes for the fall, all held live over Zoom as pay-what-you-wish offerings (with a suggested rate of $10 per session). All courses run weekly for six sessions.

Flynn fall classes:

Tap level I (November 2-December 14): A great exercise and creative outlet, students learn a combination of "hoofing," or rhythm tap, as well as elements of classic and Broadway-style tap.

Tap level II (November 2-December 14): Instructor Elisa Van Duyne helps students build on the skills from level I, guiding them through footwork tied to the art form's roots in African polyrhythms during America's Jazz Age.

Dance Mashup (November 1-December 13): Join Rose Bédard for an electric-and eclectic-jolt of dance magic, rotating through different dance styles, including jazz, funk, hip-hop, and mindfulness routines.

Burlesque (November 3-December 15): In this body-positive class with Doctor Vu, learn the fun and sensual dance style of burlesque while toning your body at home. All genders welcome!

Musical Theater Dance (November 5-December 17): Explore Broadway dance choreography while belting your heart out in your living room with Broadway veteran Elisa Van Duyne.

Youth Theater (November 4-December 16): Have you ever wanted to jump right into a story you love? In this class, led by Tracy Vicory-Rosenquest, students re-write and perform Charlie & the Chocolate Factory.

Movement for Parkinson's and Wellness (twice per week through December 10): Certified Dance for PD® instructor Sara McMahon guides participants through exercises designed to increase flexibility, range of motion, and overall physical and mental wellbeing.

The Flynn is committed to creating a safe, collaborative, and welcoming space for all students. Participants in Flynn classes are asked the observe an online course code of conduct-listed on each class page-to ensure that these virtual gatherings are joyful and enriching experiences for all involved.

For more information about Flynn classes, and to register, visit the Flynn's online class listing: https://www.flynnvt.org/Education/Classes. For questions, contact Sarah Caliendo, class and camp manager, at scaliendo@flynncenter.org.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You