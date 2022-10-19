The Flynn Announces Two New Family Shows, BLUEY'S BIG PLAY and MADAGASCAR

The Flynn has announced two new hit kids' shows, adding to a season lineup that is stacked with family entertainment. On March 14 and 15 at 6 pm, the wildly popular Nickelodeon show Bluey comes to life on stage in Bluey's Big Play. And on May 18 at 7:30 pm Madagascar the Musical, based on hit DreamWorks film series, comes to the Flynn Main Stage.

Tickets for Bluey's Big Play and Madagascar the Musical are on sale now for Flynn members and to the public on Monday, October 24. Find out more and get tickets at flynnvt.org.

Bluey's Big Play is a brand new theatrical adaptation of the Emmy-winning children's television series. With an original story by Bluey creator Joe Brumm, and new music by Bluey composer Joff Bush, this is Bluey as you've never seen her before, brought to real life. Join the Heelers in their first live theater show featuring brilliantly created puppets. When their dad feels like a little bit of Sunday afternoon time out, Bluey and Bingo have other plans! Join them as they pull out all of the games and cleverness at their disposal to get dad off that bean bag. Bluey's Big Play is presented by BBC Studios and Andrew Kay in association with Windmill Theatre Co.

Madagascar the Musical, the brand new musical from DreamWorks, is a smash hit that features many beloved characters from the rip-roaring adventure film series. Ride along with Alex the lion, Marty the zebra, Melman the giraffe, and Gloria the hippopotamus as they bound out of the zoo and onto the stage. In this live musical spectacular, the animal crew escapes from their home in New York's Central Park Zoo and takes an unexpected journey to the madcap world of King Julien's Madagascar.

Bluey's Big Play and Madagascar the Musical join many other family shows already announce at the Flynn this season, including the energetic holiday remix The Hip Hop Nutcracker; the sweeping Broadway show Anastasia; everyone's favorite fun-loving dog in Blue's Clues & You! Live; the beautiful theater performance ZOOOM, based on Harold and the Purple Crayon; and a creative multimedia reimagining of Frankenstein by Manual Cinema.

Tickets for Bluey's Big Play and Madagascar the Musical are on sale now for Flynn members and to the public on October 24. More announcements about the 2022-2023 Flynn season are coming soon. Find out more about upcoming shows at the Flynn and get tickets at flynnvt.org.