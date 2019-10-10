Spruce Peak Art Presents A Rockin' Good Night of Soul & Blues!

Spruce Peak Art's 2019 Emergency 1st Responders Soul & Blues Bash on Saturday, November 23 at 7pm, features soulful blues vocals, award-winning musicians (and screen writers), emerging new talent, incredible songwriting, special guests and lots of rockin' attitude! This incredible night is a celebration of our region's emergency 1st responders who can claim buy one gets one free tickets as a gesture of appreciation.

Dave Keller's Soul Revue will be performing songs from his Blues Music Award-nominated CD, "Every Soul's a Star" (release date: 10/19/18), on esteemed soul/blues label Catfood Records. Dave, backed by his road-tested core band of Ira Friedman on keys, Caleb Bronz on drums, Gary Lotspeich on bass. The Soul Revue will feature two extremely soulful singers: Pam McCann and April Caspari. McCann is a deeply soulful vocalist and drummer, who currently resides in St. Johnsbury. She has toured as singer and drummer with Jonathan Edwards and has played with esteemed roots artists including Buckwheat Zydeco and James Montgomery. Caspari recently returned from living and performing in the South, and has been garnering attention fronting The Tender Senders, an exciting VT-based funk/soul band.

And who are The Mo' Sax Horns? Joe Moore (tenor sax) possesses the most impressive resume of any soul musician in Vermont, having toured throughout the U.S. with legends including Wilson Pickett, The Staple Singers and the Isley Brothers. Jessica Friedman (bari sax) is a top shelf player, known for rocking stages with the late Sandra Wright, and more recently with The Michelle Sarah Band. Chris Peterman is well known for his work with numerous jazz combos, as well as The Chad Hollister Big Band and The Unknown Blues Band.

John Fusco and the X-Road Riders launches the star-powered evening! Fusco, an acclaimed screenwriter, producer and TV series creator known for screenplays like Young Guns, Hidalgo The Highwaymen, and the Netflix series, Marco Polo will be rolling out gutsy blues jams with his powerful band of blues-rockers. Performing with him on stage is X-Road Riders co-founder and Grammy-nominated recording artist, Cody Dickinson of the North Mississippi Allstars, along with the legendary 'Bone Doctor', the trombonist Sarah Morrow. Sarah was the trombonist for the Ray Charles Orchestra and, later, the band leader and arranger for Dr. John. Also flying in from Memphis, is gospel powerhouse Sharisse Norman from the Norman Family Singers. Rounding out the star power, is special guest, Vermont's own Seth Yacovone, singer-songwriter-guitarist.

The X-Road Riders features 14 local musicians, including Dan Alario, of Stowe, on sax and guitar; Brickett Bailey, of Hyde Park, on vocals; Josh Clinger, of Johnson, on trumpet, vocals and keyboards; Denny Diego, of Barre, on bass; John Fusco, Mud City, Morrisville: Hammond B-3, piano, guitar, vocals; Bradley "Baby J" Jewett, of Eden, on alto sax; Mark Lavoie, of Middlebury, on harmonica; Cassandra Machia, of Burlington, on vocals; Spencer Perry, of Brownington, on drums; Kurt Pierson, of Barre on guitar; Patrick Ross, Newberry, Fiddle (Salvation Farms' Aid only); Julia Simons, of Underhill, on vibes, vocals; WD Trinkley, of Stowe, on lead guitar; and Rosalie Wasser, of Stowe, on vocals.

Emergency 1st responders from across the region, claim your buy one get one free ticket for this event by calling 802.760.4634! To purchase tickets, visit SprucePeakArts.org or call 802.760.4634.





Related Articles Shows View More Vermont Stories

More Hot Stories For You