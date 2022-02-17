Sandglass Theater Announces WINTER SUNSHINE SERIES

Join us for the 15 season of Southern Vermont's favorite theater program dedicated to serving children, family and teachers through the art of puppetry. Throughout March 2022, four exciting companies will be presented that specialize in puppet theater for young audiences and four weeks of free online puppet workshops.

All performances will be Saturdays at 11 AM and 2 PM at the Sandglass Theater in Putney. A limited number of material kits for each workshop will be available outside at the Putney Public Library at 55 Main Street beginning the Monday prior to each show.

PuppetKabob

March 5 at 11 AM and 2 PM

Under Night Sky follows three children on journeys united by threads of courage, love and hope. Unravel the stories of the Underground Railroad stitched together in Grandmother's patchwork quilt. Under Night Sky blends hand-held lights, illustrated paper puppets, music composed by Oviedo Menendez, and character storytelling to create a style of puppetry that flows like film.

Scotty Swan

March 12 at 11 AM and 2 PM

Urban Wizard Academy a unique blend of sleight-of-hand magic, puppetry and improvisation that is woven together in an exhilarating show that gets the audience up off its feet to become part of the performance.

Sandglass Theater

March 19 at 11 AM an 2 PM

Oma with a special musical score composed by Molly Gawler and the Gawler Family Band. Oma says that knitting is not just pom pom hats and sweaters. Oma's knitting contains whole stories!

CactusHead

March 26 at 11 AM and 2 PM



The Pied Piper of Hamelin The town of Hamelin has a rat problem, and there's only one person who can help! CactusHead Puppets brings the story of The Pied Piper to life in this comedic, updated adaptation of the traditional folktale.

Online Workshops and Materials Lists

Shadow Puppet Show with Sarah Frechette

February 28- March 6

Inspired by this week's performance, Under Night Sky, families can build their very own shadow puppet show from home, creating a simple self-standing shadow screen, and all of your own shadow puppets to tell the story you want to tell.

Materials:

Colorful poster board

White or off-white drawing paper

Cardstock paper

2 kabob/chopsticks

Pom Poms ( to cover the pointy ends of a kabob stick, and could be done ahead of time using tacky or hot glue)

Pencil

Scotch tape

Glue stick and tape

Scissors (to cut poster board and card stock)

Construction paper, crayons, or poster markers

A light source (single source is best)

Sock puppets with Sandglass Theater

March 7- 13

Do you have an old sock that has lost its mate? Don't throw it out! Turn it into your very own sock puppet with this special tutorial.Suggested Materials:

A sock

Cardboard

Pom Poms

Sharpies

Googly eyes

Felt

Yarn

Scissors

Glue

Paper Plate Marionette with Sandglass Theater

March 14 - 20

Just have a party and don't know what to do with all the leftover paper plates?Have a follow up party to make sure they don't go to waste. Make a simple marionette of a character of your choice with this fun tutorial.Materials:

Paper plate

Construction paper

Cardstock or thick paper

Paint

Scissors

String

Hole punch

Straws

Strip of cardboard

Clothespin Talking Puppet with Sandglass Theater

March 21 - 27

Learn to make puppets out of a very common household material. This way you can hang the laundry AND do a puppet show at the same time. These fun puppets have a mouth that moves so you can let the puppet do all the talking.Materials:

Clothespin

Thick paper/ cardstock

Pencil

Markers

Scissors

Glue or double sided tape

In an effort to care for the Health and Safety of all our audience and artists we will announce our protocols in mid- February.

REFUND POLICY: Refunds may be requested for any reason 24 hours in advance of this event for which patrons have purchased a ticket or at any time if a ticket holder receives a positive result on a PCR test within 48 hours on a performance.

Learn more at https://www.sandglasstheater.org/special-events//winter-sunshine-series.