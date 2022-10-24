SCAREFEST, Film and Dance Party Comes to the Vergennes Opera House This Weekend

"Scarefest," a creation of actor and local resident Jeremy Holm, is back this Halloween with a night of scary fun on Saturday, October 29, starting at 7pm.

The evening begins at 7pm with the screening of "Depraved," the 2019 film directed by Larry Fessenden. Depraved brings a provocative and modern update to the classic Mary Shelley story "Frankenstein." The story follows Henry, an army medic, who works feverishly in his Brooklyn laboratory to forget the death he witnessed overseas by creating life in the form of a man cobbled together from body parts. Adam is born but that was the easy part; teaching him how to live in a dark and troubled world proves to be perilous. A complex, emotionally shattering tale about what it means to be human. Mr. Fessenden has a 40-year history of creating memorable horror films and he will be in attendance for a short Q&A moderated by actor Jeremy Holm (Silo, Ranger, House of Cards, Mr. Robot).

Following the film and Q&A, the hall will be cleared, and the dance party will begin with tunes spun by D.J. Fattie B. There will also be a costume contest with 1st ($100), 2nd ($50) and 3rd ($25) prizes being awarded.

"This is our third Scarefest in the Opera House and it's an honor to partner with them to produce this event," said Jeremy Holm. "This year's event is extra special because we get to show off Vergennes to my friend Larry Fessenden, director of hundreds of films, including our featured film "Depraved." We are looking forward to a robust turnout for both the film and dance party and raising a lot of money for the Vergennes Opera House."

Here's the run-down for the evening:

· 6:30pm - doors and cash bar open

· 7pm - Film screening "Depraved"

· 9pm - Q&A with director Larry Fessenden

· 9:15pm - Dance Party with DJ Fattie B

· 10:30pm - Costume Contest - three prizes awarded

Tickets for the film and the dance party combo are $20, or attendees can choose to attend the film only or the dance party only for $10. The cash bar is hosted by Bar Antidote/Hired Hand Brewery.

As always, 100% of the ticket sales go toward the operations and renovations of the Vergennes Opera House, with a special focus this year on the "All Access Project." Information on the All Access Project as well as the full slate of performances scheduled for the 2022-2023 Vergennes Opera House season can be found at https://www.vergennesoperahouse.org/eventsVergennesOperaHouse.org.

The Vergennes Opera House is managed and operated by volunteers and relies on the generosity of individuals, businesses, and organizations to underwrite each season of shows.

The 2022-2023 season was made possible by the generosity of the following SEASON SPONSORS: The Vergennes Partnership, Geoff & Susan Nelson, Ed & Beverly Biello, Amanda Bodell & Jeffry Glassberg, Jackman Fuels, H.J. LeBoeuf & Sons Contractors & Builders, Mike and Maggie Catillaz, Ned & Lauren Pike, Philip & Roberta Puschel, RPM: Restoration & Performance Motorcars, Bob & Deb Hartenstein, Schaefer Family, Connie & Bill Houston, Lizbeth & Timothy Ryan, Vergennes Animal Hospital, Casella Waste Management, Otter Creek Awnings, and In Memory of Garry Simpson.

For details about each show and to reserve tickets, visit VergennesOperaHouse.org