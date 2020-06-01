Revelry Theater Will Close 'Indefinitely' Due to the Health Crisis

Seven Days reports that Burlington's Revelry Theater, known for hosting intimate comedy shows, is closing "indefinitely" due to the health crisis.

The theater's founder and artistic director Anthony Apodaca said the board made the decision due to the uncertainty regarding the future of public events. He hopes the theater can hold pop-up shows this summer, and can someday reopen in a new space.

"We don't think it's wise to keep burning cash or going into debt just to have to shut down again in the fall," Apodaca said, referencing the increasingly popular theory of a second outbreak of the pandemic. "We don't think we're close to being out of the woods of the pandemic, especially on a national level."

The theater was founded in 2018, when Apodaca found a garage space on Craigslist and decided to take a chance.

"Over the couple years, there's been a lot of things that I was really proud of that we put up," Apodaca said.

According to the Vermont Arts Council and Vermont Humanities, arts and cultural organizations in the stage have reported $26.7 million in projected losses over the course of 2020.

Read more on Seven Days.

